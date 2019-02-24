United Rentals: The Leader In The Equipment Rental Industry

United Rentals (NYSE: URI) has seen its stock price decline by over 20.6% over the last year. This severe drop comes despite their strong performance and growth in the last few years, and their position as absolute leaders of the equipment rental industry. The company has a solid strategy in place to continue their growth, and while it is concerning that they operate in a highly cyclical industry, their low valuation still makes it an attractive opportunity to invest.

Market Power and Competitive Advantages

At the moment, the company has the largest market share in the equipment rental industry at over 13%. Its next closest competitors, Sunbelt and HRI, have just 7% and 3% respectively. The company has over 1186 locations in 49 states in the US, and all 10 provinces in Canada, and a fleet of around 660 thousand units with a value of around $14.2 billion. Their size gives them several competitive advantages such as:

A large and diverse fleet which allows them to serve large customers and satisfy all of their equipment rental needs.

Significant purchasing power, which gives them the ability to negotiate better prices, warranty and other terms with suppliers.

A National Accounts Program, which lets them offer large customers a consistent service across North America with a wide selection of equipment and a single point of contact for all of their needs.

Operating Efficiency: their size allows them to spread fixed costs over their branches, while consolidating common functions and sharing equipment.

An Information Technology System that allows them to make rapid and informed decisions, enabling them to take swift actions to respond to market changes and share equipment efficiently across branches.

Revenue, Cash Flow and Earnings

Data by YCharts

United Rentals' growth over the last 5 years has been phenomenal. Their revenue grew at a CAGR of 9.84%, for a total of 59.88%. In contrast, their cash from operations grew at an ever higher CAGR of 11.57%, or 72.91% total. This points to the company becoming more efficient in generating cash. Right now, their TTM revenue is around $8.05 billion, while their cash flow from operations is around $2.85 billion. That implies that for every 1$ in revenue, around $0.36 end up as net cash from operations.

In terms of free cash flow, the company averaged around $550 million between 2007-2017, and around $820 million between 2013-2017. In the last five years, they produced over $5 billion in free cash flow, and expectations are they will produce another $1.4 billion this year. This could open opportunities for important strategic acquisitions, new investments, share repurchases, or dividend payments.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company has beat expectations the last four quarters by an average of $0.26, or 8.5% per quarter. This is very encouraging, since it means the company has surpassed analysts expectations consistently. For 2019, moderate growth is expected in Q1, while high growth is expected for the next three quarters, peaking at 21.55% on Q3.

Profitability Indicators

Source: Seeking Alpha

United Rental’s margins are very high. Their Gross and EBITDA margins are in the 40’s, while their net profit margin is 13.62%. That is, for every $1 in revenue, there are $0.42 spent in direct costs, and the company earns $0.136. This is very encouraging, and since the company has a strategy in place to reduce costs and expand margins for 2019, an increase should be expected.

The company’s ROA of 6.61% and ROE of 33.68% are also very good and imply the company is making an efficient use of it’s resources. However, the most important metric to me is the ROIC of 10.61%, which shows the company is generating significant added value to it’s shareholders. This becomes even more relevant when considering their cost of long term debt is around 4.5-6.5%. Since the company is generating almost twice as much money from its investments than it has to pay from it’s debt, they are generating a positive return from the debt they took on. As long as the return of their investments is above their cost of debt, it would make sense for them to take on debt and continue creating value for shareholders.

Leverage

Source: United Rentals Investor Presentation

The company’s leverage ratio has seen a decline over the last few years. While in 2011 the ratio was 4.6x, it is now just 3.1x, which represents a decline of 33%. For 2019, they expect it to fall even further to 2.5x. This shows the company receives more than enough cash to pay off their debts, and should have no trouble repaying any of it in the future. It is great to see the number drop, since it reduces the risk for the company, but I would hope they don’t reduce it even further. As I mentioned earlier, the company’s ROIC is considerably higher than their cost of debt, so it makes financial sense to take on debt to finance projects. For this reason, as long as their debt levels don’t balloon, I wouldn’t be worried if the company takes on more debt in the future.

Valuation Comparison with Industry

Chart made with data from: FINVIZ

United Rentals valuation is considerably lower than that of their sector, which is a bit shocking considering their strong results and market power. For me, the most important metric is P/FCF. United Rentals has a P/FCF of 4.08, while the industry’s (7.51) is 84% higher. This is very encouraging, since it indicates United Rentals could be severely undervalued. A P/FCF implies that if the company can replicate their TTM results, in just 4 years they would generate an amount of cash per share equal to the stocks current value.

Looking at earnings metrics, they also appear undervalued, since both their current P/E (10.2) and Fwd P/E (6.35) are considerably below the average, while the PEG and P/S indices are very similar. In terms of assets, they seem to be overvalued compared to the average, since their P/B is 44% higher, while their P/C (253) is extremely high. Their EPS the past 5 years grew by almost 30%, and analysts expect it to grow by 15% a year for the next 5 years, which is below the expected for the industry but still very good.

Strategy

The company’s strategy is to improve the profitability of their core equipment rental business by growing their revenue and margins, as well as increasing profitability trough customer segmentation, customer service differentiation, fleet and rate management and operational efficiency. They plan to execute this strategy trough the following six objectives:

Using a single point of contact with customers to provide superior service and attention.

Optimization of their fleet mix: by focusing on their customers which are best suited for profitable growth (construction and industrial customers), they hope to enhance their performance. They also have a team identifying market trends to implement quick plans that can generate greater returns.

Focusing on “lean” management techniques: by reducing the time associated with renting an equipment, improving service quality, reducing time for deliveries and pickups, and increasing the efficiency of their repair/maintenance operations.

Project XL: work streams whose objective is to generate more profits through cost savings across the business and new revenue opportunities.

Expansion of trench, power and fluid solutions footprint: starting with the acquisitions of BakerCorp, the opening of 25 specialty rental hubs in 2019, and cross selling of services through their existing network.

Pursuit of strategic acquisitions that expand the core equipment rental business.

The company has also made an aggressive push to increase their online sales. In 2018, the company added 31,000 new customers via digital commerce, with a revenue growth of over 45%. The company is focusing on convenience, availability and flexibility in terms of their digital platform, with the hope of providing a simple experience and high visibility. Although it is still in the early stages, it’s an important step for the company, as the presence of digital commerce continues an aggressive growth in the economy.

Conclusion

United Rentals’ revenue and earnings have experienced high growth over the last few years, without sacrificing efficiency or taking on much debt. Most financial metrics indicate they are undervalued when compared to the averages of their industry, and their P/FCF ratio shows the company is producing more than enough cash to justify their current valuation. The only apparent downside at the moment is that they operate in a highly cyclical industry, but the fact that they have a strong balance sheet and large amounts of free cash flow should qualm the doubts investors have. The company’s size and market power give them several competitive advantages, and they have a solid strategy in place to continue their growth and expansion. For years to come, expect United Rentals to be the leader in this growing industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.