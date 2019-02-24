EchoStar: A Cheap, Durable Company With 50% Upside

The opportunity is presented because of ephemeral reasons like a fund's exit from the stock in the last months of 2018 and having a not-as-good-as-expected Q4.

The stock is at a downward trajectory and may provide significant opportunity for investors looking for a defensive play.

EchoStar is a durable recession-resistant business and it is at the lower end of its historical valuation range.

EchoStar (SATS) is the owner and operator of a satellite fleet that provides communication services to all kinds of customers from consumers to governments and big corporations. They mostly provide high-speed internet services to rural and other areas where the economics do not favor other types of high-speed broadband infrastructure.

They provide services to mobile carriers, satellite TV companies, internet service to airplanes, oil rigs, ships, cars and they can also provide secure, tightly encrypted communications for companies that need them. EchoStar has over 50% share of the worldwide market for satellite-based consumer and enterprise systems and services. And HughesNet has a 69% market share in satellite Internet subscribers.

Below I have posted some slides from the company's latest investor presentation so that you can get a better sense of their business and clients.

EchoStar's satellite fleet from the company's January 2019 presentation.

Slides are from the company's January 2019 investor presentation.

EchoStar is the original parent company of the DISH Network (DISH) which was spun-off on 2008. The company's founder, Charles Ergen, has absolute control of the company through a dual-class share structure. He and his wife own 79.5% of the super-voting Class B shares (10 votes each) and 45.9% of the common Class A shares (one vote each) for total voting power of 72.4%.

Source: EchoStar's latest proxy

On November 8th, 2018 EchoStar's board authorized a Class A $500 million buyback program and they bought 848,863 shares on the very next day. According to its 2018 10-K, the share count as of December 31st, 2018 is at 95,345,448 and BV/share is at $43.58. EBITDA for 2018 were $757 million or about $7.94/share. Enterprise value is at $4.07 billion, so the company is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.38. In the chart below latest quarter data are not included as Q4 results were just released.

The company announced results yesterday missing expectations and the stock took a hard fall to $39.27. Which is close to the price levels the company bought back stock back in November.

But this fall isn't a new development. The stock has been moving downwards since early 2018, following the general market. However, based on EchoStar's SC-13G/A fillings, it seems that the stock's gyrations over the last few months were caused by a major fund liquidating its stake in the company and another one building a stake from scratch.

More specifically, towards the end of 2018 Putnam Investments, LLC began liquidating its 24.9% stake (11,993,230 shares) in EchoStar. Within a few months, the fund's stake has come down to 3,925,179 shares as of December 31st, 2018 or 8.1% of the company.

This fund's selling seems to have been the main driver for the stock's decline from $48/share in September to a low of $33.58/share in December. Perhaps, this fund's selling was what motivated the company to initiate the buyback program we mentioned earlier.

Another fund has entered the stock in December and is probably the reason for the stock's recovery to its current levels and as of December 31st, 2018 it had bought 4,592,516 shares which is about 9.5% of the company.

Data by YCharts

During the last decade, EchoStar has mostly traded between 0.9x-1.5x times its book value and with a EV/EBITDA ratio between 4 and 8. This gives us a value range for the stock between $39 and $65 without taking into account the company's growth potential.

EchoStar may not be a high-flying growth story but the company has solid growth potential going forward. They are expanding in new markets, and last October they added Colombia, Peru, and other South and Central American countries that have large numbers of unserved and underserved subscribers.

Also last September the company announced the formation of a joint venture with Yahsat to deliver satellite broadband services across Africa, Middle East and Southwest Asia. The asset is a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investment fund. This will extend EchoStar's reach to even more countries down the road.

EchoStar's services are extremely valuable in places like the ones mentioned above as these countries do not have extensive cable infrastructure and in many cases, it doesn't make economic sense to create one.

Wrapping it up

EchoStar is a company with a durable non-cyclical business (as its services are fundamental to its customers' operations/living) and a clear but slow growth runway ahead. It is at a historically cheap valuation and given the stock's momentum, it may dip even further below. I think it is a clear bargain below $40/share with a clear 50%+ upside over the next couple of years as the company grows and its valuation swings back to its upper range.

Join the "Cautiously Greedy Investor" and discover some of the best stocks in the market across all industries and market cap sizes. In our era of overwhelming information, finding the right investment ideas is a serious challenge. The "Cautiously Greedy Investor" helps you address this by offering you 1 or 2 actionable ideas every month. Each idea is highly vetted through very specific criteria: It must be misunderstood or out of the market's view for a specific reason (or set of reasons). Such reasons could be a recent IPO or spin-off, the high uncertainty that comes with a cyclical stock, a temporary business setback and many more. It must have a very asymmetrical risk/reward ratio. A low-risk high-uncertainty situation with multi-bagger potential. My first step is to find investments that have no catastrophe risk and very low chances of a permanent loss of capital. From this group, I choose those with the greatest potential. It must have a time horizon of up to five years. Click here for a FREE two-week trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.