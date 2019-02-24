How To Protect Your Portfolio And Increase Returns By Reading The Credit Market

Importantly, these kinds of systems are based entirely on hard data as opposed to opinions and market speculation.

The system performs really well in terms of providing capital protection and increasing returns over the long term.

The stock market and the credit market are deeply connected, and we can learn a lot about global risk appetite by observing the price action in different markets.

Trying to time the market is generally futile, but some quantitative systems can do a solid job at increasing returns and reducing downside risk over the long term.

Nobody knows for certain what the market will do next, but some indicators work really well in terms of evaluating the main trends in risk appetite across different asset classes. We can learn a lot about what is going on in the stock market by observing the credit market.

The credit market is generally considered more risk-averse than the stock market. When there is a strong appetite for risk in bonds, this generally means that the stock market is doing well too. Conversely, when investors are reducing their risk exposure in the credit markets, this can be signalling problems for stocks.

We can clearly see in the chart below how stocks and credit spreads tend to be inversely correlated over the long term. Intermarket relationships are not set in stone, and they can change over time. However, when investors are selling high-risk bonds, chances are that they will start selling stocks too.

Reading The Credit Market

The quantitative system basically reads the signals from the credit market in order to make decisions in the stock market based on global risk appetite.

We begin by creating a ratio that measures the relative performance of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond (HYG) versus iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF).

When this ratio is rising, it means that high-yield bonds are outperforming Treasury bonds, so risk appetite is increasing and credit spreads are falling in the bond markets.

The chart shows how the ratio has evolved since 1999, with the 100-days moving an average as a trend indicator in black. When the ratio is above the moving average we could say that risk appetite is increasing in the bond market and vice-versa.

As we can see, sometimes we get false signals from the moving average, and on other occasions the trend-signals are quite slow to react. But for the most part, comparing the position of the ratio versus its moving average does a solid job in terms of capturing the big trends in the credit market.

The quantitative system is actually quite simple. When the ratio is above the 100-day moving average, meaning that risk appetite is rising in the credit markets, the portfolio is invested in SPDR S&P 500 (SPY). Conversely, when risk appetite is trending down in the credit markets, the system goes for safety, buying iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT).

It's important to highlight that there is no market forecast or prediction whatsoever involved in the process. We just observe prices in the credit markets and rotate among stocks and Treasury bonds in the portfolio. The portfolio is rebalanced every month, so it doesn´t require a lot of work for maintenance or trading activity.

Interestingly, this simple system has materially outperformed a buy-and-hold strategy in SPDR S&P 500 in terms of both returns and downside risk.

Since 2008, the system gained 407.8%, far surpassing the 138.3% produced by a buy-and-hold position in SPDR S&P 500 in the same period. In annual terms, the quantitative system gained 15.7% versus 8.1% for SPDR S&P 500.

More importantly, the system has a much smaller downside risk than a passive buy and hold strategy. The quantitative system has a maximum drawdown of 18.9% versus 52.3% for the SPDR S&P 500. Maximum drawdown is measured as the greatest percentage drop from the high based on closing prices.

The table shows the annual performance numbers for the system versus the SPDR S&P 500 over the past several years. In a year such as 2008, when risk appetite collapsed and stocks crushed, the quantitative system made a nice profit of 24.7% by investing in Treasury bonds as opposed to stocks.

More recently, in October of 2018, the system went for protection again, which allowed the portfolio to gain 5.3% during the full year versus a net loss of -4.6% for the SPDR S&P 500. The maximum drawdown for the quantitative portfolio last year was -11.3%, much better than the -19.3% drawdown suffered by the SPDR S&P 500.

However, you can't win every battle. Markets have recovered strongly since January, and the quantitative system is still positioned in bonds, so it has missed those gains so far in 2019. That seems to be about to change, though.

As of the time of this writing, the risk ratio is trending up again, so the system will be invested in stocks again at the end of February if the signal remains in place.

But the point remains that these kinds of systems are particularly effective when there are big trends in asset classes. When we see a sharp reversal in trends, such as the one we have seen since January of 2019, the system will take some time to react, and it will certainly underperform vs. buy and hold.

In addition, when different markets are moving mostly sideways and trends are short-lived, then a quantitative system such as this one should also be expected to produce mediocre returns.

No particular indicator can be perfect or work all the time. We want to have multiple indicators and systems, and then we weight the evidence from those indicators to make investment decisions based on hard data opposed to opinions and emotions.

The most expensive mistakes generally come from decisions based on greed and panic, so having a clear and objective framework to evaluate the market environment can be a game-changer in terms of making better decisions and avoiding serious mistakes.

Because of their own nature, quantitative systems cannot be infallible, but they do a solid job at protecting your capital from potentially devastating drawdowns, while also providing a valuable tool to analyze the market environment in a clear and objective way.

