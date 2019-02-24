Is SMHD's 22% Yield Sustainable?

This article was first published on February 10, 2019.

In our latest ETN snapshot, ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD) became the highest yielding 2x ETN with a trailing-twelve months [ttm] yield of 21.8%, taking the mantle from the MRRL (21.8%) and MORL (21.7%) combo (note that MRRL yields slightly higher than MORL due to the latter's premium).

It is natural to ask the question: is SMHD's yield sustainable?

Distribution history and growth

In last month's snapshot, we calculated the new calendar 1-year DGRs and found that SMHD's dividend in 2018 ($3.28) was reduced by -8% compared to the previous year ($3.57). In contrast, 2017's dividend was a 26% increase from the dividend paid in 2016 ($2.84). (SMHD was incepted in 2015, so a full year of dividends is not available that year).

We can also see from the chart below that SMHD generally pays one "big" month of dividends followed by two "small" months. The big months are in January, April, July and October of each year. Last month's (January's) dividend was a big month of $0.42, compared to $0.56 in 2018.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, I expect that the dividend may be lower again in 2019 than in 2018, due to the lower share price of the note. As can be seen from the chart above, SMHD started 2017 at around the $24 level, however, it started 2018 at around $20. Currently, SMHD's share price is around $16. Absent a recovery in the underlying stock prices, we may expect a reduction in SMHD's dividend for 2019 compared to 2018. Hence, SMHD's trailing yield of 21.8% should not considered to be its forward yield, as I expect some reduction in the dividend going forward.

Holdings analysis

We can also make an estimate of SMHD's yield by looking at the composition of its top holdings. As the table below shows, the top 15 holdings of SMHD account for 38.71% for the fund, and they have a weighted average yield of 7.56%.

Name Ticker Allocation Yield Gamestop (GME) 3.59% 13.25% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) 3.27% 6.24% Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) 3.25% 10.96% Compass Minerals Internationals (CMP) 2.90% 5.58% Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) 2.79% 7.96% Outfront Media (OUT) 2.59% 6.87% Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI) 2.55% 9.97% Moelis & Cos (MC) 2.50% 4.00% Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) 2.32% 7.07% Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) 2.28% 7.94% Mgm Growth Properties Llc-A (MGP) 2.22% 5.78% Site Centers Corp (SITC) 2.20% 6.03% Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) 2.13% 7.37% B&G Foods Inc (BGS) 2.08% 7.36% Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) 2.04% 2.90% Total 38.71% 7.56%

Doubling this gives 15.12%, which should be taken to be a rough estimate of the forward yield of SMHD, and which is lower than the 21.8% ttm yield of the note.

Unfortunately, there isn't an ETF or ETN that tracks the "Solactive US Small Cap High Dividend Index" in an unleveraged fashion, so there's no 1x fund to compare the yield of SMHD against.

SMHD vs. SMHB

This analysis also applies to ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHB), the "Series B" equivalent of SHMD. SHMB has existed for less than 1 year so it doesn't have a ttm yield, but I would expect its yield going forward to be similar to SHMB. Indeed, both funds have paid out the same percentage of their current indicative values for their 2019 monthly distributions so far, despite the actual dollar amounts of the distribution itself being very different (since SMHD has a lower indicative value of $14.67 compared to SMHB's $22.45).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, UBS)

The only significant differences in yield would arise from whether or not SHMD is trading at a premium to SMHB owing to the former's suspension of sales of new notes, which could make SMHB's yield slightly higher than SMHD's. See "What To Do About SMHD?" for more information on the differences between SMHD and SMHB. Currently, both funds are trading at their indicative values so their yields going forward are likely to be the same if purchased today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.