Dropbox: Focus Turns To Margins, I Remain Cautiously Bullish

The one soft spot on an otherwise pristine earnings day is precisely what pushed the stock down sharply on Friday: a weak 2019 margin outlook.

It was an earnings beat that left me scratching my head.

On February 21st, after the closing bell, cloud company Dropbox (DBX) delivered solid results that came accompanied by a worrisome margin outlook for 2019. Revenues of $375.9 million topped consensus by $6 million (even if the figure lagged my own estimate by nearly $3 million), while non-GAAP EPS of a dime inched ahead of consensus by two cents.

Credit: Scutify

I was particularly pleased to see the company's paying user base increase 15% YOY to 12.7 million, while ARPU rose a post-IPO, record-breaking 7% YOY to $119.61. At the core of my investment thesis is the belief that Dropbox should be capable of converting a large enough portion of its vast number of free users into paying clients over a multi-quarter period, and that the size of the sales funnel alone is plenty to keep me optimistic about the company's top-line growth potential.

See graph below depicting the trend since late 2015.

The problem came later on, during the earnings call, when the management team disclosed its outlook for the current year. Although revenues of $1.63 billion at the mid-point of the guidance range exceeded expectations, the non-GAAP op margin projection of 10.5% to 11.5% was certainly way short of inspiring. For reference, and in order for Dropbox to create $1 in EPS by 2020 as I have been hoping for (and to justify a stock price of $30/share by next year, in my view), I had been anticipating adjusted op margin of 14% for 2019.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Should I be worried?

I am not going to lie: a low-teen op margin projection flies in the face of my bullish thesis on DBX. For example, I now anticipate that the company will be able to produce only $0.42 in per-share earnings in 2019 vs. consensus $0.45 and my more optimistic $0.56, making my 2020 $1/share target nearly impossible to achieve.

Whether Dropbox's expected margin plateauing should be a concern for a bull like me depends on the root causes of the headwinds. For example, pricing weakness that could signal lack of a competitive edge and result in a halting ARPU would be one of the worst-feared drivers of loss in profitability. Should this happen in the next few quarters, gross margins would also likely see a dip, after having climbed to an impressive 76% in 4Q18, on a non-GAAP basis.

Although I will be closely monitoring this particular metric, I find it unlikely that per-user revenue growth will reverse course in 2019. I believe it is more plausible that a perfect storm of higher opex will act as a drag to margins over the next four quarters or so, particularly in what pertains to (1) integration and synergy-creation costs, now that HelloSign has been brought onboard, and (2) richer real estate costs that I believe will last until this time next year, when the old HQ leasing agreement is set to expire.

The second item above might be the most impactful yet least concerning factor (i.e. short-term and one-off in nature) exerting pressure on margins. As disclosed in Dropbox's most recent 10-Q, the company's modified lease termination date on the current HQ (from 2027 to February 2020) resulted in a $192 million lease commitment reduction that is the equivalent of about $27.5 million per year -- enough to swing margins around by about 200 bps. Because Dropbox has started to incur lease expenses for the new home office already, these duplicate rent costs could serve as an unwelcome drag to margins that might drop off by 1Q20.

I will be interested in monitoring how Dropbox's operating expenses behave in the next several quarters. See historical trend below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

The verdict

It would be irresponsible of me to brush off Dropbox's timid margin guidance for 2019 as something immaterial. But I remain cautiously optimistic that the headwinds here are more likely reflective of short-to-mid term challenges associated with overhead and M&A costs, and less indicative of a fundamental change in the company's growth and margin expansion profiles.

I no longer believe that Dropbox can produce $1 in EPS by 2020, but continue to think that the target will be reached a bit further down the road. I still think that DBX will return to trading at $30/share, but will be very surprised to see it happen over the next few weeks or months.

For now, I keep my DBX shares and remain optimistic about the cloud company's growth prospects and impressive cash-generating abilities ($362 million in free cash flow in 2018, for an EV/FCF ratio of 23x that I find conservative).

Note from the author: DBX is only one of the names that I have discussed in more detail with my Storm-Resistant Growth community. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.