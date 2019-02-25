Norwegian Cruise Line: Solid Fundamentals Seem Priced In

Because the risk-reward dynamic here does not look compelling enough to me, I choose to maintain my distance from NCLH.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) did not disappoint.

The Miami-based cruise operator delivered a solid 4Q18 on February 21st, before the opening bell. Even though revenues of $1.38 billion were barely high enough to meet consensus, adjusted EPS of $0.85 topped expectations by six cents. Perhaps more importantly, the narrative for 2019 was upbeat, with a consensus-beating EPS guidance doubling up with remarks like the following to help support bullishness during Thursday's trading session:

The company’s 2019 booked position [is] at an all-time high entering the year and at higher pricing.

There wasn't much in terms of soft spots in Norwegian's earnings report that investors could point their fingers at.

The top line continues to grow at a highly respectable low-to-mid teen pace, supported by (1) a healthy 7% YOY increase in total passenger days, as the fleet expanded in the most recent quarter, (2) occupancy rates that improved a solid 110 bps, and (3) net yield of 3.5% that easily topped management's guidance. With pricing staying strong and cruise opex remaining under check, the adjusted EBITDA margin of nearly 28% achieved in the quarter vs. 26.9% in 4Q17 was impressive.

The potential problem that I see, and I admit it to being only a hypothetical scenario at this moment, is Norwegian's exposure to an eventual deterioration in the global macroeconomic environment. This is not to say that I see one lurking around the corner yet, to be fair. But I have recently made a point that the smart investor, in my view, is not one who sees the future more clearly than others, but one who understands how to be prepared for the unknowns that may come his or her way.

The graph above illustrates the trend in the consumer confidence index since the mid 1990s. I like to stare at the CCI when analyzing the cruise operation industry, since it appears to be so closely associated with consumers' willingness to spend on discretionary products or services. Notice how the metric reached its peak around the very low 100s right before the start of the last two recessions, in 2001 and 2008. The CCI has already begun to come down from the decade-long peak of 101.7 achieved in March 2018, although possibly not yet to levels that would worry most investors.

Therefore, I understand that advocating against NCLH right after a solid earnings report may seem like a hard case to sell -- especially to the more bullish, momentum-driven investor. I also understand that, trading at a forward P/E ratio of only 10.5x, Norwegian's stock looks far from aggressively priced, whether compared to the peer group or to itself over the past 12 months (see graph below).

But I remind the reader that NCLH has already rallied, after a painful fall from the late September 2018 peak levels, about 30% since the Christmas break. While the company's fundamentals and recent financial performance appear to be nearly impeccable, I fear that both factors may have already been factored into the stock's current price. Left to be realized are either (1) marginal capital gains driven by even better-than-expected performance in 2019, or (2) a correction to more de-risked levels, should the macro landscape deteriorate, as I believe it eventually will.

Because the risk-reward dynamic here does not look compelling enough to me, I choose to maintain my distance from NCLH.

