USOU: Trouble In The Oil Fund

USOU is heavily impacted by the shape of the futures curve - and the current shape is not favorable for long traders.

Since its inception in 2017, the United States 3X Oil Fund (USOU) has largely done its job: give leveraged returns to the daily price movements of WTI futures. Despite racking up impressive gains of over 20% during the last month, I believe that investors should be cautious regarding this instrument. Indeed, based on both the mechanics of this instrument and the fundamentals of the underlying market that it seeks to track, I believe that investors should steer clear of or even consider shorting USOU.

First, let’s examine the actual composition of USOU. It is an ETP that is designed to give a three times daily return to WTI futures. But does it? In the chart below, I have compared the daily (close-to-close) price return of WTI futures vs. the daily price return of USOU since when the instrument began trading with liquidity (which I estimate as sometime around April of 2018).

Don’t let looks deceive you. While it appears that there is a consistent lock-step relationship between the two instruments (WTI futures and USOU), the relationship is not that straightforward or clean. Indeed, when you compare the absolute value of the daily returns of each of these instruments, you will see that the relationship is anything but consistent:

So what is happening here? Why would something that is supposed to give a triple daily return to WTI futures wildly differ from the actual futures to which it supposedly tracks?

To answer this question, we need to dig into the methodology. You see, like many ETPs that give exposure to commodities, USOU is subject to futures-specific issues. As you can see from the holdings of the instrument, USOU does indeed hold futures contracts. But there is a very key phrase contained in the prospectus that has powerful ramifications for holders of this ETP: “If the near month futures contract is within two weeks of expiration, the benchmark will be the next month futures contract to expire.” If you’re familiar with the concept of “roll yield,” then you immediately know the issue. If not, read on.

When you are seeking exposure to the price of a commodity for periods longer than a standard contract expiration, you have to roll your contracts by selling the position in one month and buying the position in another month. This is called “the roll.” Futures markets have a very interesting phenomenon in which in general contracts in later months converge towards the price of the prompt contract as the front contract nears expiry. This practically means that if you roll a futures position into May while April futures are still trading, if May is trading above April, you will see likely see a consistent small drag on your holdings while May futures converge towards April. This is roll yield.

Futures markets basically have two different patterns they trade in – contango, or backwardation. When the market is in contango, the front contracts trade under the back contracts. When the market is in backwardation, the front contracts trade above the back contracts. This simple situation speaks volumes about the underlying supply and demand equation of a commodity. A commodity trading in contango implies that there is more supply than demand in the current month and that producers are better off not producing or putting supply into storage. A market in backwardation is implying strong demand that is surpassing supply. The higher prices in the front months during backwardation incentivize pulling the commodity from storage for immediate consumption.

In the oil markets, we have been caught in contango for most months since the shale revolution began. Indeed, as you can see in the chart below, the front contract has traded below the next contract out in 81% of months for the last 10 years.

The driver of this relationship can easily be seen when you compare a 5-year average of crude oil inventories to the structure of the market. In the chart below, I have graphed the difference between the crude oil inventories in a given week versus a 5-year seasonally-adjusted average of inventories in that same week. I then compare this relationship to the market structure in that week.

As you can see, the relationship is pretty clear: When inventories are rising versus historic averages, the market structure is weakening. Since last September, this relationship has described our market. Of note, since September, USOU has fallen by 55% - it pays to observe and heed this fundamental relationship. Indeed, as you can see in the following chart, when the market is in contango, USOU suffers. During periods of backwardation, it tends to thrive.

As you can see, the market structure itself could almost be a trading signal for USOU. When we are in contango (filled chart area negative), sell USOU. When we are in backwardation (filled chart area positive), look to buy USOU. However, as investors, we should look beyond a simple relationship and try and understand what exactly is driving something and when catalysts might change. To do that, we need to rapidly run through the crude market fundamentals.

First, as previously stated, the crude markets in North America are oversupplied as seen by a standard 5-year range chart.

Ordinarily, high inventories would depress the price of crude and hopefully widen the gas and distillate crack giving incentive to refineries. However, gasoline (the largest output for most refineries) is massively oversupplied in the United States.

This oversupply has led to crude utilization decreasing rapidly over the last month to some of the lowest levels we’ve seen for this time of the year in a long time.

Gasoline exports have been increasing to pick up the slack and help draw down inventories:

But we still do have a long way to go on gasoline stocks.

Until this supply overhang is able to be fully addressed, refineries will continue to run at decreased levels. These decreased runs will be a damper on crude demand, which will likely keep the crude markets oversupplied. While the crude market remains oversupplied, contango will dominate the market structure. While the market is in contango, investments like USOU will suffer due to both roll yield and generally bearish prices.

I believe the catalyst that might turn this situation around will be summer driving season. If we can see a strong driving season, then product stocks will draw down and crude runs will increase. The increase in crude runs will draw down inventories and the market might drift more towards backwardation. But summer driving season is 3 months away. Until then, the only logical trade is to stay away from USOU or consider shorting it.

