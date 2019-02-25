Douglas Dynamics: A Buy On A Bad Winter

Shares of Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) are down about 27% off of their 52-week high after a Q3 miss that was a result of a change in customer buying patterns earlier in mid-2018. Pre-season sales shifted to a 60% Q2/40% Q3 mix from the historical 55%/45% mix the company has experienced, partially driving the miss, along with the inability to procure chassis for the municipality and Work Truck Solutions segment.

Nevertheless, I believe strong snowfall throughout Winter 2018-19, coupled with a strong management team with a multi-year track record of execution, positions Douglas Dynamics well heading into FY19. Additionally, after a multi-year slump, I think Douglas Dynamics' core Work Truck Attachments looks poised for a rebound in the second half of 2019 as a function of accelerated wear and tear from a difficult winter as well as pent-up demand from a lack of chassis availability.

With the combination of pent-up demand and supply constraints, I would anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will see solid growth at some point in FY19, unless third party manufacturers are unable to increase chassis production. Shares currently trade at roughly 18x next year's earnings but only 14-16x free cash flow. I like the industry's competitive dynamics, as well as the underlying fundamentals for snow and ice removal equipment, though I am slightly worried that the company overpaid for Dejana and may not be as successful as evaluating adjacencies as bolt-ons. Therefore, I am initiating coverage at a fair value range of $44-53, implying upside of at least 20% from current levels. Let's take a look at how Douglas Dynamics has developed an attractive niche in a semi-cyclical industrial area.

A Mix of Adjacent Assets

Douglas Dynamics traces its history back to 1948 with the founding of Fisher Engineering that was closely followed in 1950 by the founding of Western Welding and Manufacturing. Western was then incorporated into Douglas Dynamics in the late 1970s, and it subsequently bought Fisher before undergoing multiple acquisitions itself. In 2004, private equity buyers freed the company from AK Steel and took the company public in 2010 where it subsequently purchased adjacent companies like TrynEx International, Henderson Products, and finally Dejana Truck and Utility to become the mini-snow conglomerate that it is today. M&A has been a key factor for success of the company, and the track record of bolt-on deals has been strong. The value creation of deals in adjacencies remains to be seen.

Douglas' today has two business segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. Each segment has a slightly different return profile, though I think the Work Truck Solutions business has some complementary aspects to the Work Truck Attachments that may not fully be captured in how the company reports its unconsolidated numbers.

Work Truck Attachments

Work Truck Attachments consists primarily of the sales of snow plows and ice removal devices. Though the business can be volatile based on the snowfall of the prior season, the 10-year rolling average of snowfall is relatively stable over time, as pictured below.

Source: PLOW 2017 10-K

Of course, there is significant volatility, but a well-capitalized business can withstand peaks and valleys in terms of performance. From an end-user demand perspective, this keeps long-term demand relatively stable. In fact, general economic growth that requires more development in more places drives the purchase of more snow removal equipment by both municipalities and private businesses. Because snow removal is ultimately a public safety issue, demand and useful life can be stretched out, but at some point, it simply becomes necessary to invest in new equipment or face economic disruption and public safety issues.

In addition, the company has worked on product innovation that has allowed for price growth of 2-4% per annum in the previous five fiscal years. Although management would not say this, I also believe pricing benefits from relatively weaker competitors and brand loyalty that drives a higher willingness to pay for Douglas's various product families.

From a customer perspective, Douglas is able to cater to various needs from the basic plows sold under Western and Fisher to higher end brands like Henderson for the municipal and contractor market as well as ice specialists under the SnowEx brand. Douglas benefits from over 2,000 points of sale that drive market share somewhere between 40% and 50%.

Although it's unclear to me what the current numbers look like, the Municipal business that's primarily serviced by the Henderson brand likely makes up about 25-30% of sales within the segment based on the $94 million in sales Henderson contributed in FY15, its first full-year under Douglas's management. Demand from municipalities can vary by market need - Minnesota and Michigan might require more Henderson products, while Western products could service an area where snow seldom occurs like Washington, D.C. Fortunately, Douglas is able to service all customers due to its portfolio mix, though I suspect the legacy Western and Fisher portfolio is slightly higher margin due to the consolidated gross margin pre and post Henderson acquisition.

When there is a prolonged slump of snow, equipment doesn't wear out, and there is no need to drive the replacement cycle. This happened in 2016 and 2017, which produced significantly lower than average levels of snowfall. As a result, revenue in the segment fell 9.6% y/y in 2016 and 2.8% y/y in 2017, leaving the company $50 million in sales below its 2015 level at $351 million.

Work Truck Attachments 2017 2016 2015 Revenue 350,564 360,638 399,907 Pretax income 78,088 85,888 93,489 Margin % 22.3% 23.8% 23.4%

Source: SEC filings

In addition to solid demand fundamentals, management is known as a relatively efficient operator. Management touts its Douglas Dynamics Management System, which sounds an awful lot like the Japanese manufacturing style of kaizen for continuous improvement to drive consistent operating efficiencies. In fact, management cites its high variable cost structure as a key competitive advantage. This is borne out in the financial results.

Revenue declined from $400 million in 2015 to $351 million in 2017. Over the same time period, operating margin fell only 110 basis points, and management was even able to reduce SG&A by about $2 million. This produced a pretax operating margin of 22.3% in 2017, more emblematic of a tech or healthcare company than an industrial manufacturer.

Douglas clearly operates efficiently as well. Hard manufacturing is thought to require considerable capex, but Douglas was able to generate a pretax return on assets of 18.4% in 2017 while spending just $6.5 million in capex against an asset base of over $400 million. The cost structure and capital efficiency in the Truck Attachments space have left Douglas in the position to generate considerable free cash flow as a company. Excluding acquisitions, the company in total should be easily capable of generating $50-60 million in free cash flow over the next few years, which we will dig into shortly.

Overall, this segment experiences earnings volatility, which is always tough as a public company. However, even with low levels of snowfall, the segment is able to generate a strong pretax return on capital with an attractive margin structure. Further, the volatile earnings of the business might dissuade larger public competitors, and the relatively small size prevents Douglas from competing with any whales in the snow space. Further, it would take some time to build up necessary production and distribution capabilities to replicate the business that Douglas has constructed.

Work Truck Solutions

This business is the Dejana Truck and Equipment business that Douglas acquired in 2016 for $206 million plus $26 million in performance earnouts. Based on FY17 results, this implies an EBIT multiple of over 20x. I am not particularly impressed with paying over 20x EBIT for a company that isn't even generating a double-digit ROA.

The justification for the deal at the time was to reduce the impact of weather on results and diversify the revenue base of the company. Peter Lynch famously called this "Diworsification", and the results thus far support Lynch's view on acquiring companies outside of core operations rather than management's strategic rationale. Dejana basically up fits commercial vehicles (think platform trucks, ambulances, snow removal, utilities, cargo vans, dump trucks). Dejana manufactures some of these components and puts these custom parts on existing chassis.

The Work Truck Solutions business is unquestionably a worse business than the Work Truck Attachments business. In 2017, the business generated a pretax operating margin of 7.1% with a pretax ROA of 4.5%. This is not particularly attractive.

It is interesting that this is a bit of a niche business with a high amount of sales, but the current return profile is underwhelming compared to the core business. However, management has noted that they believe the margin profile has basically bottomed, and that the company should be able to experience margin growth once the company's chassis shortage is alleviated. Management touched on the shortage during the Q3 earnings call, noting:

"…chassis availability remains an issue for both our municipal products and our Work Truck Solutions segment. The ongoing surge in demand for Class 4 through 8 trucks has limited our access to chassis, causing inefficiencies and delays. While we are frustrated by these issues and believe they will continue for the entire industry for the foreseeable future, we remind ourselves that they are also the results of very encouraging demand, backlog and order trends."

Chassis are basically the bones of the truck that Dejana builds its solutions upon, and there is currently a nationwide shortage due to growing demand and a supply shortage. Although the shortage may persist in 2019, I would bet on this dynamic eventually improving.

On the revenue side, Dejana has posted solid growth in 2018 thus far, even though margins have been horrible. Revenue has grown 14% YTD to $111 million, but pretax margin declined from 5.3% to 1.8%. I don't have enough expertise on this business, and management lacks the requisite experience for me to confidently say that margins have bottomed, but a return to the 6-8% level would represent solid earnings upside. I'll be interested to see how this segment plays out going forward, as it will test the Douglas Dynamics Management System beyond the attachments business.

Cash Generation and Capital Allocation Should Be Solid

Even though the business is volatile, the cash flow generation of the business looks pretty sustainably in the $50-60 million range, though I see upside to these levels, given the volatility inherent in the snow removal business. This puts investors in an attractive place, as a business with strong competitive dynamics is priced in the 14-16x free cash flow range, which is relatively attractive.

In addition, I am relatively confident that management should do a solid job with capital allocation. Such a strong free cash flow profile provides some cushion in the even that deals like Dejana don't work out immediately. CEO Jim Janik recently stepped down after 26 years at Douglas Dynamics and 18 years as the chief executive and chairman. Undoubtedly, he was the architect of the company, but incoming CEO Robert McCormack has been along for much of the ride, serving as CFO from 2004 to 2017 and COO since 2017. I would anticipate little change in M&A and capital allocation strategy, as the company communicated that Janik will serve as Executive Chairman and run M&A.

Since going public, the company has been dedicated to conservatively increasing its dividend while not repurchasing much stock. M&A is the preferred use of capital, and I think we could see another $50-200 million deal in 2020 or 2021 if the company significantly reduces leverage.

Valuation

FCF Trends 2015 2016 2017 TTM OCF $56,465 $69,920 $66,354 $49,119 Capex $10,009 $9,830 $7,563 $8,649 FCF $46,456 $60,090 $58,791 $40,470

Source: SEC filings

Over the past three years and the trailing twelve months, Douglas Dynamics has consistently posted free cash flow in the $40-60 million range. The TTM $40 million in free cash flow, however, is negatively impacted by a disproportionately large increase in accounts receivable in Q3'18. A more normalized receivables number will probably put free cash flow in the $45-55 million range, depending on the exact cash conversion timing. Douglas typically keeps inventory at 13-17% of sales, so I am not concerned that a difference in inventory build will weigh on cash flow generation.

Free Cash Flow $40,000 $45,000 $50,000 $55,000 $60,000 $65,000 14 $24.64 $27.72 $30.80 $33.88 $36.96 $40.04 15 $26.40 $29.70 $33.00 $36.30 $39.60 $42.90 16 $28.16 $31.68 $35.20 $38.72 $42.24 $45.76 17 $29.92 $33.66 $37.40 $41.14 $44.88 $48.62 Multiple 18 $31.68 $35.64 $39.60 $43.56 $47.52 $51.48 19 $33.44 $37.62 $41.80 $45.98 $50.16 $54.34 20 $35.20 $39.60 $44.00 $48.40 $52.80 $57.20 21 $36.96 $41.58 $46.20 $50.82 $55.44 $60.06 22 $38.72 $43.56 $48.40 $53.24 $58.08 $62.92

When evaluating a business, I typically like to think in terms of free cash flow multiples. The higher the quality of the business and the more sustainable the cash flow, the higher multiple I am willing to pay. For a business like Douglas Dynamics, I think its fair value lies somewhere in the $44-53, which would imply a multiple of 20x FCF of $50-60 million. This is based on normalized revenue growth in the 4-7% range, stable margins in the Work Truck Attachment segment, and an increase in the margin structure of the Work Truck Solutions business. Even if I'm wrong, I believe trough free cash flow is around $45 million, and if the market applied a 14x multiple, well below today's current multiple, shares could trade as low as $28. I believe this scenario is unlikely as current issues are temporary and unlikely to persist for a long period. The replacement cycle inevitably strikes at some point.

Risks

Cyclicality is inherent in the Douglas Dynamics business due to snowfall levels as well as levels of municipal funding. A lot of businesses preach margin durability, but Douglas actually held up exceptionally well during the Great Recession.

2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 Revenue 145,779 140,065 180,108 174,342 176,795 208,798 Operating Income 20,459 20,636 35,636 29,439 21,408 40,181 % margin 14.0% 14.7% 19.8% 16.9% 12.1% 19.2%

Source: S-1, 10-Ks

The worst year of Douglas's last twelve years was an operating margin of 12%, which included management fees of about $6.4 million to the former private equity parent. If we adjust out these fees that are no longer present, 2010's operating margin was 15.7%. In short, Douglas is able to withstand pressure from a lack of snowfall and municipal funding and maintain a mid-teens operating margin. This provides a lot of comfort in my thesis.

However, this does not mean there won't be price dislocations. Industry-wide component shortages may persist and weigh on operating earnings for a longer-than-expected time period. Additionally, snowfall is very volatile, and there's no guarantee that winter 2019-20 will be as strong as 2018-19, and customers may prolong purchase cycles. However, I do not believe this should materially impact the long-term valuation of the company.

In my view, the big risk would be a large acquisition that adds unnecessary leverage to the company and also fails to deliver promised financial returns. Douglas has a clear desire to use cash for additional M&A, and with additional M&A comes the risk of overpaying for assets, failing to deliver on synergy targets, and the risk of adding too much financial leverage. I would reassess management's ability to execute on M&A if we look into 2020, and the Dejana acquisition is still not yielding great returns.

Conclusion

Overall, given the competitive dynamics of the business, the opportunity for some potentially value-creative M&A, I think shares are slightly undervalued with upside to $44-53 per share. There could be near-term downside as the company reports earnings next week and could provide some context on the state of the chassis market which will probably more materially drive the share price than earnings. Either way, I think investors have a decent margin of safety at current levels, so I don't hate the idea of a starter position in the $35-37 range. I don't see significant business risks, as the form factor for snow removal has not meaningfully changed over the last fifty years. The primary risks to Douglas Dynamics are capital allocation and balance sheet management - two things I'm willing to bet that the management team gets right over the next several years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PLOW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.