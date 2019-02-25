Frontier Communications: Prepare For Q4 Results

Also, pay close attention to management's commentary relating to any potential divestments. It can dictate where the company could head next.

Frontier Communications (FTR) reports its Q4 earnings on February 26. The telecom stalwart has been posting deteriorating financials for more than 2 years now so investors would naturally look for its revenue to start stabilizing. But in addition to tracking just its headline numbers, investors should also closely monitor its subscriber base trends, management’s FY19 guidance and also evaluate its plans to kickstart growth in the next fiscal year. These items are likely going to determine where Frontier’s shares head next.

Subscriber Base Trends

Anyone closely following Frontier Communications would know that the company has consistently seen its subscriber base erode with each passing quarter for the past two years now. The problem isn’t just that there are better alternatives out there in the market; this consumer complaints forum here highlights that users are facing a myriad range of technical and service-related issues which may be driving them to abandon Frontier altogether. The chart attached below perfectly sums up subscriber trends for the telecom stalwart.

Now, Frontier has been adding subscribers with each passing quarter on a gross basis. But like any other services business, if the number of customers joining your network (called gross adds) is less than the number of customers leaving your network (often termed as churn), then you have a problem. This essentially results in negative net subscriber adds or a subscriber base erosion as many, including yours truly, would like to call it.

But coming back to Frontier Communications, its churn rate shot up after its acquisition of CTF properties back in 2016. Sure, the metric declined gradually between Q1 FY17 and Q1 FY18 for both its CTF and Legacy properties but then it started climbing again. While the increase wasn’t by much in terms of basis points, the increase at least goes to show that Frontier’s churn is yet to fall back to its early 2016-levels. It also indicates that Frontier's subscribers continue to leave whether it's due to pricing and/or service-related issues.

If Frontier’s rate of subscriber losses materially shrinks, or the company posts a substantial decline in its churn rate for both CTF and Legacy properties, then investors', analysts' and creditors’ sentiment relating to the company may improve. It would signal that the company is turning things around from operational and financial standpoints, and maybe even drive its shares higher. But the chances of that happening in just one quarter are rather slim, considering how each metric has trended over the recent quarters.

So, investors should closely monitor Frontier’s churn rate and net subscriber additions when it hosts its Q4 earnings call next week.

EBITDA Trends

With that said, a declining subscriber count can hurt the sales and profitability figures of any company out there, and Frontier isn’t immune when it comes to that. Unfortunately, for the telecom stalwart’s long-standing investors though, its deteriorating operational performance has had a profound impact on its overall financials. Actually, it seems like the impact has been worse than what the management was expecting.

I say this because Frontier has time and again underperformed its management’s guided adjusted EBITDA figures. The table attached below should put things in perspective and highlight the company’s streak of underperformance in its recent quarters.

Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Outcome Guidance announced during… $4 billion annual for FY17 Missed Q3 FY16 conference call $3.8 billion annual for FY17 Missed Q1 FY17 conference call $3.8 billion run-rate($950 million run-rate/quarter) Missed run-rate Q2 FY17 conference call $920 million (mid-point) for Q4 FY17 Met Q3 FY17 conference call $3.6 billion for FY18 ($900 million run-rate/quarter) Missing FY18 target based on new guidance Q4 FY17 conference call $3.6 billion for FY18 ($900 million run-rate/quarter) Missing FY18 target based on new guidance Q1 FY18 conference call $3.6 billion for FY18 ($3.6 billion for FY18 ($900 million run-rate/quarter) Missed Run-Rate & Missing FY18 target based on new guidance Q2 FY18 conference call $3.55 billion for FY18 To Be Decided after Q4 results Q3 FY18 conference call

I leave readers to decide why Frontier continues to miss its guided adjusted EBITDA figure. Is it overconfidence, incompetence, complacency, ineptitude or sheer bad luck on management’s part, or something you’d like to add that would explain this apparent trend of underperformance?

But as far as Q4 is concerned, Frontier’s management is forecasting its adjusted EBITDA figure to come in at $880 million. This would mark a year-on-year decline of about 4% and remain almost flat sequentially. My guess is that the telecom firm should be able to meet adjusted EBITDA target this time around as it has a $500 million worth of EBITDA benefit program (cost-cutting program) underway. From its Q3 earnings call:

Last quarter, we introduced our transformation program, targeting a $500 million run rate EBITDA opportunity by year end 2020. We've expanded the scope of our initiatives substantially over the course of the third quarter, and we will continue to accelerate the program through year-end 2018 and 2019 as well.

Clarity on Business Direction

With that said, investors should look for some clarity about how the management plans to kickstart the company’s growth engine over the course of the next fiscal year. For instance, Frontier predominantly owns a copper network but its management has been sounding quite bullish when it comes to much pricier fiber rollouts in its recent earnings calls. The company has experimented with g.Fast in the past and it’s in the process of adopting XGS-PON across major markets to save on FTTH deployment costs by as much as 70% (Read- Frontier Communications: Critical Time Approaches).

So, investors should try to get a sense of how Frontier’s management plans to stabilize and grow its business in FY19. Specifically speaking:

Is it leaning towards replacing copper with fiber, or Is it venturing out in new markets with fiber, or Is it venturing out in new markets with copper and saving fiber for competitive regions?

Lastly, what sort of returns is the management expecting from its growth-related capex? Answers to the above-listed questions should help readers and investors better evaluate the viability of Frontier’s future plans.

There’s another point that I wanted to save for the end. I discussed in an article published about 9 months ago that Frontier tried to hold an auction for its assets but couldn’t attract decent bids to pursue divestments (Read-Frontier: No Deal Is A Good Deal). The company has virtually maintained radio silence on the topic ever since. But the company’s management may talk about divestments in its upcoming Q4 earnings call.

I say this because Frontier issued a press release last month, stating that it had sold 100 wireless tower assets to Everest Infrastructure Partners for a reported $80 million. Expect analysts to ask questions about this deal on the company’s Q4 earnings call. But with that said, these deals rarely happen overnight and my guess is that Frontier was (and continues to be) on the lookout for divestment opportunities. It'll free up enough cash to pare down its debt burden of over $17 billion and may even allow the management to boost its growth-related capital expenditure budget for FY19. So, investors should look for clarity on management’s plans pertaining to divestments. It can speak volumes about where the company could be headed next.

Final Thoughts

Only time will tell if hoping for Frontier’s turnaround is wishful thinking or not. But for now, the bottom line is that Frontier is surrounded by several questions. I would recommend readers and investors to closely monitor its adjusted EBITDA, churn rate, subscriber metrics to better evaluate its operational performance. Additionally, investors should also closely evaluate management’s guidance for FY19 – whether that’s for adjusted EBITDA, divestments or growth-related capital expenditure – as these items can dictate where the company and its shares head next. All the best!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.