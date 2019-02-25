Appian: The Investment Thesis Is Still Intact

This company should continue to benefit from a promising backdrop. As such, I plan to stay long the stock.

Appian is expected to report significant growth in fiscal 2019, with the subscription business predicted to see ~30% YoY top-line growth.

Appian reported Q4 2018 results that beat the top- and bottom-line estimates, but the stock finished down by over 8% after the company released its "mixed" 2019 guidance.

Appian (APPN) reported better-than-expected Q4 2018 operating results but the stock finished the trading day down by over 8% after management released its "mixed" 2019 guidance. APPN shares are, however, still outperforming the broader market by 13 percentage points over the last year.

In my opinion, the market is overreacting to what is being viewed as good results but weak guidance. As such, I believe that Appian shareholders should consider staying the course because the investment thesis for this low-code company is still intact.

The Latest, A Lot To Like Here

On February 21, 2019, Appian reported Q4 2018 results that beat the top- and bottom-line estimates. The low-code company reported a GAAP quarterly loss per share of $0.22 (beat by $0.01) on revenue of $60.22M (beat by $4.48M), which also compares favorably to the year-ago quarter.

Highlights for the quarter and full year:

There was a lot to like about Appian's most recent earnings report. The company's main focus is its subscription business, and so far the results have been good.

If investors remember correctly, management has well documented the fact that the shift to more of a subscription-based focus will cause some noise in the numbers and the story has played out exactly as it predicted. The overall growth has been received with mixed views but the subscription business has put up some impressive numbers. Moreover, management described during the conference call that 10 out of the 87 net new subscription customers in 2018 purchased $1M or more of software on a TCV basis. Those are meaningful numbers for a company the size of Appian, especially after you consider the company's strong retention figures.

Another important point to make is that while the company's overall gross margins are in the mid-60% range, the subscription-related margins have consistently been above 90%.

In my mind, management is indeed focusing on the right area.

Now for what caused the stock to drop by 8% when the earnings were released - that is, the mixed outlook.

The outlook is not great by any means, but it is hard to not be excited about a company that is expected to report this type of top-line growth. Additionally, management views the subscription business as the main growth driver for Appian, so unlike the total revenue estimate, it is expected to grow by almost 30%. The earnings (or lack thereof) estimates should not be ignored, but in my opinion, investors should have already baked in expectations for this company to continue to heavily invest in its business.

The Thesis Remains Intact

The thesis is simple: Appian is well-positioned to benefit from the tremendous amount of growth that the low-code industry is expected to experience over the next decade plus. Moreover, in my opinion, digital is the future for the global economy, so it pays to be invested in a company that helps non-tech (and tech) people develop applications that are vital in today's environment.

Companies operating in the low-code space have a significant market opportunity. For example, the total spending on the category is forecasted to hit $21.2 billion by 2022 (CAGR of ~40%), according to Forrester Research. Another research firm believes that the global low-code market will grow by a CAGR of ~32% through 2023.

I could provide several additional estimates but they would not show anything different, i.e., almost every forecast predicts the low-code market to experience significant growth in the years ahead.

In today's competitive environment, Appian and other low-code companies provide a much-needed resource in that the platforms allow for its customers to be extremely flexible with rolling out/adjusting/replacing their digital solutions. If you ask me, the low-code growth estimates may actually turn out to be conservative as the economy continues to become more digitally connected.

It also helps the bull case that Appian has a strong balance sheet that will allow for the company to weather any near-term storms (i.e., the calls for an economic slowdown).

No debt, increasing cash and deferred revenue balances, a current ratio over 1.6 - what's not to like?

Lastly, and as I recently described, it is also encouraging that Appian has several large shareholder groups.

And the institutional investors have been net buyers in the recent past.

The "smart money" is not always right, but instead, I like the fact that Appian has the support of a few steady hands that will either: (1) see the strategy through or (2) push for change, if necessary.

Valuation

The stock is up big over the last few years but I do not recommend getting too worked up overvaluation at this point in time (remember, Appian is still early in its growth stage).

Based on historical price-to-sales metrics, APPN shares are sitting closer to a more reasonable valuation after the recent pullback. I would let the stock dip a little further as I view the 8x-9x range a good entry point.

Risks

A downturn in the broader market will likely cause APPN shares to be under pressure. A deep recession will be terrible news for a company like Appian, in my opinion (however, I do believe that the company's strong balance sheet will be extremely helpful if a recession does hit).

The company also operates in a highly competitive industry so the major players with deep pockets have the potential to derail Appian's long-term plans.

Bottom Line

Appian reported strong results to finish 2018 and, in my opinion, the main takeaway from the recent earnings release (and management commentary) is that this low-code company appears to be well-positioned for 2019 and beyond.

The company operates in a promising backdrop and I believe that the low-code market forecasts could actually turn out to be too conservative. Simply put, Appian's investment thesis is still intact. As such, pullbacks should be considered long-term buying opportunities, especially if they are caused by broader market selloffs.

Author's Note: I hold an Appian position in the R.I.P. portfolio and I have no plans to sell any shares in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APPN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.