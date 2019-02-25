In The Aftermath Of The Longest Shutdown

When the government shutdown is taken into account, however, they don't look so bad.

Many of the economic indicators being reported lately are less than stellar.

The economic numbers reported in the week ended Feb. 15 were both late and lame, but we believe that they need to be taken with the proverbial 'grain of salt.'

The numbers were late in arriving due to the longest government shutdown in history, and they were weak for the same reasons; not enough federal employees were available to collect and compile the information, and a loss of economic activity arising from nearly one-million workers not receiving income. To the latter, we need to add that it was not just the federal employees that went without pay (they will receive their compensation retroactively), there was an even larger number of individuals and businesses that were on contract that went without pay (which will not be delivered retroactively). Therefore, we cannot read too much into these weak economic numbers.

The GDPNow estimate for real GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2018 is 1.5% on February 14, down from 2.7% on February 6.

Retail Sales

US retail sales came in at -1.2% compared to a month earlier - the lowest since September 2009.

Incongruently, however, consumer sentiment increased to 95.5 from the previous 91.2. This indicator is compiled by the University of Michigan which was not affected by the shutdown and is, therefore, more reliable at this point.

Consumer Sentiment

Industrial Production

Industrial production dropped -0.6%.

The drop in production remains within the 10-year range.

Capacity Utilization

Capacity utilization is down -0.86% from its recent high.

This drop, however, does not change the upward trend that has been in place since 2016.

Long term, the capacity utilization and the industrial production have either decreased or leveled off ahead of recessions. At this point, there are no flags indicating an impending recession.

Source: ANG Traders, FRED

In conclusion, the weak consumer sales and industrial production numbers were likely influenced by the government shutdown, but even so, the numbers themselves are not raising any immediate concerns about recessions.

