VFL: Low Duration And Improving UNII Balance

Introduction

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them, we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the "Weekly Review" series, and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Review Of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Watching the performance of the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) I feel like the sector just cannot wait to show us its unshakable desire for recovery. Another positive week from the municipal bonds, and we already observe trading above the levels of the 2018 year. Currently, the price of the benchmark is about to test the resistance of $109.85 per share, as it seems inspired by the fundamental environment.

Source: Barchart.com, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Our weekly review has already shown that many of the funds are traded at positive Z-scores but still offer pretty attractive valuation in terms of discount. My target is to find good fundamental characteristics in the funds and to combine them with an attractive valuation in order to take a position.

Today, my attention was caught by my old friend, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL). To lay the foundation, I will say that it has one of the highest discounts in the sector, a relatively low Z-score and dividend protection which may be found in the improving UNII/Share balance. This is also a great opportunity to invest in a municipal bond CEF with relatively low duration.

Data by YCharts

Fund Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund will be able to invest up to 20% of its net assets in municipal bonds with an investment rating of Ba/BB or lower, or that are unrated but judged to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment advisor. Investment in municipal bonds of below investment grade quality involves special risks as compared with investment in higher grade municipal bonds.

Source: CEFConnect.com

As I said, most of the statistical edge in the sector has vanished, but VFL is one of the funds which provide us with a relatively low Z-score. If we take into consideration that the average Z-score of the sector is 1.19 points at the moment, a neutral Z-score of 0.00 point, combined with a discount of almost 13.00%, is a reason to take a look in more detail.

Attractive Valuation

The spread between the price and the net asset value of the fund is at its highest levels for the past decade. Also, compared to the rest of the national munis, the discount of VFL is significantly higher.

Source: CEFdata.com

Relative Аnalysis

The current yield of the fund is 4.87%, and it may be categorized as an average of the sector. An important note which I would like to make is the situation around the closed-end funds from the sector, which offer higher yields. Most of them are already traded at a really high Z-score, or their latest earnings are not enough high to cover the dividend. So, my purpose is to find good but also safe yield.

Source: CEFdata.com

Also, the chart below is a comparison of the yield on the net asset value, combined with the discount. From my perspective, VFL is a reasonable combination of these two parameters.

Source: VIX Central

Dividend Protection

The dividend of the fund is $0.0500 per share, and it's paid on a monthly basis to ensure a current yield of 4.87%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

I also view UNII as an important margin of safety when trying to determine the persistence of the dividend. Of course, it is even better to be used in conjunction with earnings coverage. The latest earning per share reported by the fund was $0.0510. In other words, it is enough to fully cover the distribution and to keep the earning coverage ratio above 100%.

Now, the best part is the improvement of the UNII/Share balance. The Undistributed Net Investment Income (UNII) data point is a balance sheet item equated to a future income "cushion," and we have come to learn that UNII is an important item to consider and one investors are watching.

If there is an improvement in the balance, the possibility to see a dividend cut seems less likely. The last time when UNII was so high, the management team even decided to increase the distribution. I would not engage myself with any predictions about the next increase of the dividend because most probably it depends on the performance of the earning coverage ratio, but for now, we consider the obvious metrics as protection against a dividend cut.

Source: CEFdata.com

Portfolio Characteristics

The main part of the investments is with a rating of "A" and takes 29.34% of the total portfolio. "Hospital" and "Transportation" are the sectors with the biggest weights in the portfolio.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Another important characteristic of the closed-end funds investing in bonds is the duration of the portfolio. No doubt, this is a great opportunity to invest in a fund which has one of the lowest durations in the sector. The modified duration of the portfolio is 4.73 years.

Source: CEFdata.com

Hedging Reaction

As usual, we would like to suggest a hedging reaction in case of turbulence in the sector. Here, we have a potential hedging reaction in the face of the BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund (MUI). Currently, this closed-end fund is traded at 2.00 points Z-score and has a current yield of 3.96%.

Source: Author's software

Source: Author's software

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full (or perhaps not as much by now) of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. There is good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far, and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, VFL can be a potential "Long" addition to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VFL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.