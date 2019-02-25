Ericsson Turns A Corner, Could Climb Further

The stock has performed robustly over the past two years, but shares could climb further, as the 5G upgrade cycle seems to have "long legs"

I have not always been a fan of Ericsson, but I recognize that the company finally seems to have its house in order.

I cannot claim to have been an Ericsson (ERIC) fan lately, even as the company's stock continued to gain market value momentum over the past two years.

For several months until recently, the Swedish communication solutions provider seemed to be fighting a few important battles and apparently losing them all: from a sharp decline in the demand for network equipment driven by the wind-down of the 4G upgrade cycle worldwide to an underperforming portfolio of managed services (that has yet to be fully fixed), to a bloated cost structure that kept on putting a drag on Ericsson's profitability.

(Image Credit: ARN)

Now, the European company seems to have definitively turned a corner. Macro factors appear to have helped Ericsson breathe life into its financial performance, particularly the early innings of the 5G upgrade cycle in developed global markets. The chart below depicts the company's two-year stacked revenue grow trend since the end of 2016 (stacking used here to smooth out the impact of a sharp revenue decline that took place between mid-2016 and mid-2017).

Leading the recovery was its networks division (about two-thirds of total revenues in 4Q18, heavier mix towards the developed regions of North America and Europe at 59% of segment sales). The spike in network activity does not surprise me much, as I have been anticipating the ramp up in the infrastructure investment cycle since at least early 2018 (with a couple of false starts making the process a bit frustrating). It also helps that Ericsson's most capable, aggressive competitor outside North America fumbled at a critical moment, likely leading to an increase in Ericsson's roster of new 5G projects at prices that are probably more attractive for the network equipment vendor (Huawei, effectively out of the race for 5G capex dollars in key countries, is notorious for undercutting its competition and pushing prices substantially lower in order to gain footprint).

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports)

Ericsson's turnaround, however, has not been limited to an improvement in market conditions and the kick-off of the new network upcycle. The Swedish company has managed to lower its cost base substantially, including through a fully executed restructuring process that should save it about $1.1 billion.

Notice how Ericsson has been able to squeeze out roughly six percentage points of gross margin expansion since the bottom of the 2016-2017 downcycle (left chart below), likely a combination of more favorable pricing and production efficiencies. Despite the R&D cost pressures that were expected and justifiable during the 5G pre-deployment period, Ericsson has also managed to keep overhead under control, bumping up margin from a discouraging -13% in 2017 to +4% in 2018, and rising to a 2020 target in the low teens.

(Source: Montage using company's earnings slides)

With the house seemingly in order and macro forces finally blowing in Ericsson's favor, I have begun to have a more positive stance towards this company and stock. Of course, shares have rushed as of late, having gained 16% and 44% over the past six months and two years, respectively. A current-year, forward earnings multiple of 25x (see below) also looks far from a bargain, certainly when compared to peer Nokia (NOK) and its more enticing 19.3x.

Data by YCharts

However, I do not find it hard to imagine Ericsson stock continuing its march forward now that the company seems better prepared to take advantage of the expected pickup in demand for network solutions. According to McKinsey, 5G investments are only likely to increase steadily between 2020 and 2025 at least as operators shift their spending focus from traditional network upgrades to densification of the network, creation of the new 5G layer and the addition of small cells.

In the end, a slow and steady improvement in market conditions, coupled with a substantially better (and still expanding) margin profile, seems bullish enough to support an investment in ERIC at current levels, in my view.

Note from the author: I do not currently own ERIC. But peer NOK, a component of The 10% Yielder portfolio, is one of the (successful) stocks that I have discussed in more detail with my Storm-Resistant Growth community. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.