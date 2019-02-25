OIL Weekly: Record High U.S. Supply Lowers Crude's Short-Term Prospects

Introduction

In this brief report, I wish to present my view on fundamental developments of crude markets, which will enable me to gauge the impact on iPath S&P Oil Total Return Index Exchange-Traded Notes (OIL). To do so, I look at a series of market indicators, such as crude inventories and net spec positioning, which allows me to assess oil market dynamics.

In spite of OIL’s recent horizontal trading pattern and the marginal (w/w) correction, crude markets are still on a tightening path. Also, a probable US-China trade war deferral should considerably ease crude’s downside risks.

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to the EIA, US crude stockpile continue to advance marginally for the fourth consecutive week, up 0.81% (w/w) to 447.2m barrels, whereas Cushing inventories dipped 2.38% to 41.61m barrels. With this mixed data, crude oil seasonality slightly improves (w/w), establishing in a surplus of 6.8% or 28 745k barrels above the 5-year average and 0.4% or 1 734k barrels higher than 2018 stocks. That being said, current inventories surplus remains bearish for crude futures and OIL shares.

Source: Historic Stocks of Crude Oil Report – EIA

In the meantime, the five-year crude stock spread lifted robustly, up 30.7% to 13 721k net long contracts, amid US inventory acceleration. Given the slight oversupply, this brings negative winds on crude futures and OIL shares.

Source: Weekly Stocks of Crude Oil Report - EIA

On the refined petroleum side, gasoline and distillate stocks advanced concomitantly, up respectively, 0.16% (w/w) to 258.3m barrels and 0.85% (w/w) to 140.2m barrels, in spite of weakening refining utilization rates. This concomitant build indicates a dwindling in US demand and should weighs on crude market sentiment.

Source: Weekly U.S Refining Utilization Rate

During the week, US oil balance ramp up stabilized, following dipping net imports, down 17.63% (w/w) to 2.36m barrels which were partly offset by weaker net imports, down 10.1% to 3.85m barrels.

Source: Weekly Imports & Exports Report - EIA

That being said, US crude output steadied for the fifth consecutive week at 11.9m barrels, in spite 4 additional oil rigs brought online during the previous week. Nevertheless, US production should continue to evolve at this record high level, given the latest Baker Hughes report, which indicates the introduction of two supplementary oil rigs on the February 8-15 period.

Source: Baker Hughes Rig Count Report

Meanwhile, OIL gained 7.57% to $6.37 per share, following a confluence of factors.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of traders report, released by the CFTC, net speculative positioning on NYMEX crude oil futures surged 9.1% (w/w) to 334 859 contracts on the January 15-22 period. This boost has been mainly attributable to short covering, down 13.27% (w/w) to 166 035 contracts and slight long accumulations, up 0.51% (w/w) to 500 895 contracts.

Source: CFTC

Nevertheless, fresher data published by the CME group on the February 11-15 period, shows an open interest dip on crude oil futures of 0.69% to 2 046 033 contacts, indicating marginal headwinds OIL shares.

Since the beginning of the year, net speculative positioning surged 20.8% to 335,859 contracts, whereas OIL’s YTD performance established at to lift 24.53% to $5.97 per share.

Strong US crude supply and growing inventories bring headwinds on OIL shares

Since my last article, OIL advanced 7.57% to $6.37 per share, but as US crude production continues to break record highs, the short-term outlook for crude futures and OIL shares should remain under pressure. Indeed, even if the potential US-China trade agreement is expected to occur in the not-too-distant future and the crude market is slowly balancing thanks to OPEC supply cuts, US crude glut should persist, given current output pace.

Concomitantly, the latest cumulative weekly decomposition released by the New York Fed indicates a demand deceleration improvement, but still stands 10% below the slowing supply. That being said and despite OPEC+ renewed supply cuts, crude oil markets are still oversupplied, which is bearish for crude futures and OIL shares.

The dollar index (DXY), which measures the value of the greenback against a pair of major currencies, corrected marginally, following persisting uncertainties on US-China trade deal.

Source: Tradingview

Despite that, crude futures curve posts a significant appreciation on short-term deliveries, in spite of the persisting contango pattern. However, long-term maturities indicate that the market is beginning to price in a supply deficit, amid a steeper backwardation formation on mid- to long-term maturities.

Given persisting crude inventory appreciation and US output record, crude futures and OIL shares should remain under pressure in the short term.

I look forward to reading your comments.

