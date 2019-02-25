General Electric: Margins Are A Big Part Of The Story

Investors should get ready to hear more about General Electric's margins in 2019 because I believe that the company's margin profile is a big part of the turn-around story.

General Electric's stock has performed well so far in 2019 but let's not forget that the stock is still down big over the last 3 years.

General Electric's (GE) stock has performed well so far in 2019, as GE shares are outperforming the market by almost 23 percentage points on a YTD basis.

Data by YCharts

However, let's also not forget that GE shares are still down by ~65% over the last 3 years. The impressive stock performance in 2019 is largely due to the fact that the company's new CEO, Mr. Larry Culp, has been able to start changing the narrative for this storied industrial conglomerate.

I am on record for saying that GE is a fixable company and I still believe that to be the case today. GE reported solid results to end 2018, but looking forward, I believe that the company's margins will be a big part of the story.

The New[ish] CEO Is Actually Changing The Narrative

The company's struggles in the Power industry are well-documented and almost every investor knows how impactful the "other" issues - SEC investigations, large pension deficit, deteriorating financial position and related credit rating downgrades, and long-term care reserve adequacy concerns - have been to the price of the stock.

Mr. Culp took over after Mr. John Flannery tried for a little over a year to convince the market that he had a legitimate plan to turn around this large, complex conglomerate. Mr. Flannery failed not because of his plan, in my opinion, instead, due to the fact that he was not able to clearly show investors any type of progress. Enter Mr. Larry Culp.

Mr. Culp is pushing for the same type of changes as Mr. Flannery, i.e., asset spinoffs and disposals, but market participants are seeing more clearly what the "New" GE could potentially look like. As I recently stated, Mr. Culp's candor and clear direction are supporting the thought process that real change is finally coming for this company.

Yes, the resolution (and related fine) of the SEC investigation was key, but if you step back, a lot of other pieces to the puzzle are beginning to fall into place for this can't-do-anything-right company.

The narrative is definitely changing and shareholders have been the biggest beneficiary so far in 2019 but I believe that investors should start turning their attention to the next problem area - that is, GE's margin profile.

Margins Are The Story

In my mind, GE's industrial margins will be a big part of the company's turnaround story over the next few years as management finally puts the other issues to bed. Investors have been busy monitoring the significant headwinds mentioned above, and rightfully so, but I now believe that the proper amount of attention should be paid to GE's poor operating margins.

($ - in millions) 2018 2017 $ CHG % CHG REVENUE Power $27,300 $34,878 ($7,578) -22% Renewable Energy $9,533 $9,205 $328 4% Oil & Gas $22,859 $17,180 $5,679 33% Aviation $30,566 $27,013 $3,553 13% Healthcare $19,784 $19,017 $767 4% Transportation $3,898 $3,935 ($37) -1% Lighting $1,723 $1,941 ($218) -11% TOTAL REVENUE (EX CAPITAL) $115,663 $113,169 $2,494 2% SEGMENT PROFIT/LOSS Power ($808) $1,947 ($2,755) -141% Renewable Energy $287 $583 ($296) -51% Oil & Gas $1,045 $837 $208 25% Aviation $6,466 $5,370 $1,096 20% Healthcare $3,698 $3,488 $210 6% Transportation $633 $641 ($8) -1% Lighting $70 $27 $43 159% TOTAL SEGMENT PROFIT (EX CAPITAL) $11,391 $12,893 ($1,502) -12% SEGMENT PROFIT MARGIN PT CHG %CHG Power -3.0% 5.6% -8.5% -153% Renewable Energy 3.0% 6.3% -3.3% -52% Oil & Gas 4.6% 4.9% -0.3% -6% Aviation 21.2% 19.9% 1.3% 6% Healthcare 18.7% 18.3% 0.4% 2% Transportation 16.2% 16.3% -0.1% 0% Lighting 4.1% 1.4% 2.7% 192% TOTAL SEGMENT PROFIT MARGIN (EX CAPITAL) 9.8% 11.4% -1.5% -14%

Source: Table was created by author with data from Q4 2018 Press Release

The total industrial profit margin declined by ~150bps, or 14%, and the drop was largely due to the Power division. However, let's also take a look at how the operating margins have trended over the recent past.

SEGMENT PROFIT MARGIN 2016 2015 2014 2013 AVG. Power 13.8% 16.5% 17.1% 16.6% 16.0% Renewable Energy 6.4% 6.9% 10.8% 10.1% 8.5% Oil & Gas 10.8% 14.8% 14.5% 13.6% 13.4% Aviation 23.3% 22.3% 20.7% 19.8% 21.5% Healthcare 17.3% 16.3% 16.7% 16.7% 16.8% Transportation 22.6% 21.5% 20.0% 19.8% 21.0% Lighting 4.1% 7.7% 5.1% 4.6% 5.4% TOTAL SEGMENT PROFIT MARGIN (EX CAPITAL) 15.6% 16.5% 16.2% 15.7% 16.0%

Source: Table was created by author with data from 2017 10-K

Power still sticks out like a sore thumb, obviously, but it is just as important to note that all segments (with the exception of Healthcare) reported an operating margin in 2018 that was below its 2016-2013 average. That is saying something.

Moreover, investors will fully understand why GE is currently viewed as a significant turnaround story when its margin profile is compared to the company's biggest competitor, Honeywell (HON). Source: Honeywell's Q4 and Full-year 2018 Earnings Presentation

GE's full-year 2018 and 2017 segment profit margins were nowhere close to Honeywell's 19%+ margins that were reported for the same two fiscal years. And Honeywell reported Q4 2018 margins that were actually YoY improvements, unlike GE.

Source: Honeywell's Q4 and Full-year 2018 Earnings Presentation

Simply put, Mr. Culp has significant work to do. GE and Honeywell's business portfolios are very different, but in my opinion, the margin profiles say a lot about how these two companies have been managed over the years.

Risks

Downside risks: (1) The company has significant additional fines related to the DOJ/SEC investigations, (2) Power takes longer than 18-24 months to recover and burns through cash, (3) management has a fire sale and disposes of assets at rock bottom prices, (4) the company's credit rating hits junk status, and (5) additional insurance reserve charges are booked.

Upside risks: (1) the spins [Transportation, Healthcare, and Baker Hughes] bring in more capital than anticipated, (2) the pension deficit shrinks as a result of the positive tailwinds, (3) well-known investors put money to work in GE which leads to a positive change in sentiment [e.g., Mr. Warren Buffett], and (4) Mr. Culp continues to win over the market.

Bottom Line

Mr. Larry Culp has already highlighted the importance of improving GE's industrial margins and I believe that we, as shareholders, should expect to hear more about this in the quarters ahead. I believe that margins will play a critical role in whether or not management is able to eventually win over the market in 2019 and beyond. So, stay tuned.

GE is definitely still a 3-5-year story, but I believe that the stock is a great long-term investment, if it meets your risk/return profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE, HON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.