Best Stock Investment Buy Found, Out Of 2719 Choices: Kemet Corporation

Who says (forecasts) so? Market-makers do. Ones who help institutions (holders of 80+% of KEM) build their positions with big-volume “block trades”.

And such gains have happened to this stock over 100 times in the past two years. On average they only took about six weeks after seeing a forecast like today’s.

Unless you’re an income investor willing to repeatedly spend captured capital gains. History from forecasts like today’s suggests a likely +15% gain (with odds of nine out of 10).

Kemet is best when you’re looking for capital gain in the next three months. But this,with only a +1% dividend yield, suggests income investors should spend their search time elsewhere.

What’s this “2719 choices” business?

There are over 5,000 stocks and ETFs available to be bought, why talk about only half of them?

Answer: Because we have credible forecasts from the market makers (NYSE:MM) on this many. With histories of live-recorded prior price-range forecasts having upside to downside proportions like those of today.

Those histories allow direct comparisons between investments in them in terms of Reward vs. Risk, of size of potential reward payoffs and of possible price drawdown risks, and of the odds (likelihood) of either happening. The histories also record how long it took to get the gain or pain.

But we do serious screening of the 2719. Some 1,000+ forecasts are only “most recent” (not today’s), or have average “rewards” (payoffs) that are negative. So we cull them out of consideration as not appropriate to our capital gain objective. Another 200 or so have prior forecast samples too small in number to encourage statistical credibility, so they’re gone too.

That last screening leaves only about 1500. And our mission is to generate capital gains at a best-likely RATE of accumulation probable (not just possible). So we rank the ~1500 by their credible CAGRs (compound annual growth rate). The stock in that ranking most appealing to us to talk about is Kemet Corporation (KEM). Several others which may be more attractive are on our current daily MM Intelligence List of the (up to) 20 top buys, which we sell to subscribers.

The current MM Intelligence List is illustrated in Figure 1, with its symbols and current prices redacted out of respect for the repeated expenditures of our subscribers . The top 10 of those stocks offer, in their past five year histories of prior forecasts like those of this day, 1326 gain closeouts (seven out of every eight) at CAGRs of 110%, net of those 8th losses.

Figure 1

Explanation for the details of Figure 1 is present here in the article outlining the MMs recognition of the Christmas eve presents.

For free, in Figure 2 as an illustration, is how KEM compares with the various population averages in Figure 1. In Figure 2 the row of forecast and history data between the two blue pictures is in the same layout as Figure 1.

Figure 2

In comparison to the top 10 MM Intelligence List forecasts KEM is seen as having an upside price change sell target of +20.6%, instead of the Figure 1 (column 5, light blue row) +11.6% of the best 10. KEM’s price drawdown exposure is the same as that of the best 10, at -6.8%, but the reward-to-risk ratio is 3 to 1, rather than being under 2 to 1.

And that upside for KEM is more credible, where it has delivered +15.2% payoffs compared to the list’s average of +10.7%. Plus, it took KEM only an average of 31 market days to pocket those gains, a full week less than the best tens' 37 days. That quicker capture boosted KEM’s larger % payoffs to a CAGR rate of +221%, double that of the top 10 average.

So, why isn’t KEM one of the ten best performers? It has plenty of prior forecasts, 134 of them. The ten average is 152, but both are of adequate size to be significant.

The difference is simply one of initial screening. The top MM Intelligence List symbols are defined as having at least 3 years of history. At 252 market days a year, 756 forecasts is a minimum. KEM only has 557, just over two years.

Why that limit? Well, they all need to have as a credible historical sample at least 15-20 days’ forecasts with upside-to-downside proportions like the present. At the minimum, those experiences could all occur in one 3-week intensive period. One that may not be so likely to be repeated if we look at less than 3 years.

But in this case, with over 100 priors to be used as a forecast base, such concern over an abnormal experience is not justified. KEM’s experience sample is right up there with the other big scorers in terms of its proportion of total forecast history.

For reassurance, Figure 3 provides a 2-year pictorial history of KEM forecasts by taking once-a-week examples from daily forecasts like those seen in Figure 2. It provides a broader perspective with some reassurance that nothing very unusual is present. It has had one week where the market price dropped from 27 to 17, then recovered its rapid growth over the next 4-5 months.

Figure 3

Further comparisons

The bottom lines of Figure 2 provide performance norms parallel in criteria to those of the best of the MM forecast list, but at much lower levels of satisfaction. The Intelligence List’s potentials are far above what the market average offers in the form of the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY), and SPY in turn is much more promising than the larger population of credible equity securities forecasts. Forecasts from hedging actions in the derivatives markets. There CAGRs of +8% to +9% are possible, but the odds of having a profitable experience from today’s position-entry prices are less than 8 out of 10 for SPY and less than 6 out of 10 in the broad population. KEM at this forecast level has been a winner in 89 out of every 100 forecasts.

Conclusion

Kemet Corporation (KEM) appears to be an exceptionally worthwhile near-term portfolio holding for investors looking to build financial wealth. Be prepared to redeploy expanded capital from its investment in a matter of a couple of months or less.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name. First months of 2019 to date have produced over 700 hundred profitable position closeouts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KEM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.