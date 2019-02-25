John Bean Technologies: Leveraging Technology In The Global Food And Aero Industries

Investment Thesis

As shares of John Bean Technologies (JBT) have recently retreated from all-time highs despite the company’s stable operations, disciplined financials and attractive valuation, investors are presented with an unparalleled opportunity for a long-run entry.

Source: JBT website

Corporate profile

John Bean Technologies is a technology and machinery equipment provider to the global food, beverage and aero industries. Its operations are currently spread over 100 countries, with sales and service offices in 25 countries. The company has over 5800 full-time employees, of which 3600 are located in the United States. John Bean Technologies product portfolio includes everything from freezers, juice extractors, washers, slicing and coating machines to air cargo loaders, air cargo handlers, ground support, gate equipment and automated system warehouse solutions. With respect to the nature of products and services, the company sales are divided into two revenue segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech.

Source: JBT 2018 10-K report

Elevate strategy

As described in John Bean Tech’s annual report, the company business model and corporate strategy are based on four key tenets: to accelerate, grow, execute and advance. Putting this into a more detailed context, the first principle regards product development, the second is aimed at recurring revenues, the third puts an emphasis on organic growth initiatives that are moving the needle and the last one focuses on JBT’s strategic acquisitions.

A path of semi-organic growth

Although John Bean’s shares started trading on the New York stock exchange just several years ago, the company has a rich operating history of 100+ years. The company was founded in 1884 when John Bean, a man of determination, set out to save California orchards with a bean spray pump. In 1929, the company transformed itself into a food processing and agricultural machinery company, turning a diversified machinery conglomerate in 1961. Since then, it has grown rapidly through a semi-organic growth. In the last 24 months, the company has successfully taken six companies under its wing: Avure, PLF International and Aircraft Maintenance Support Services being the most important ones.

Key takeaways from the latest quarterly earnings call

Reading through JBT’s 10-K figures and latest quarterly earnings call transcript, one can quickly discover that the company’s business segments are moving in slightly different directions. Even though revenues from the FoodTech segment currently account for about two-thirds of total revenues, the AeroTech segment has recently experienced much faster and robust growth, with a little over one-third of its revenue marked as recurring. In terms of percentage growth rates in the latest years, AeroTech’s revenue growth rates have been almost 2 times higher than the growth rates in FoodTech (~12 percent). The slower growth of the FoodTech segment was attributed to primarily to delays in large projects at liquid foods and a slowdown in demand for protein-related products in Asia.

''JBT experienced a slowing of protein orders in Asia. Economic and trade issues are causing uncertainty among our Asian customers.''



- Thomas Giacomini, Chairman, JBT’s CEO & President

Disciplined Financials

Inspecting JBT’s capital structure, the company employs a solid level of leverage, which boosts its profitability metrics. According to Reuters’ financial highlights, the company’s trailing twelve-month return on equity, return on investment and return on assets total 29, 10.8, and 7 percent, respectively. These statistics reflect the company’s consistently stable and improving key income statement lines, including operating income, which, over the past four years, grew at an annualized compound rate of 28 percent. A positive signal for future quarters is also a strong emphasis on EBIT margin improvements expressed by the company’s CEO in the latest annual report.

Strong growth opportunity in the APAC region

Looking forward to the future, the company is betting on the emerging Chinese middle class and plans to accordingly expand its operations in this region. As stated in its annual report, China is a key growth market for food production and presents an organic growth driver which could support the company’s outstanding revenue growth in the upcoming years. The company has a technology center in Kushan that presents a secure base for building closer relationships with local customers and making them understand the benefits that accrue to them.

Valuation

Plugging in John Bean Technologies' financial statements figures into my DCF template, the company’s shares seem to be more or less fairly valued. Under the perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, constant 15 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and 7.4 percent EBIT margin, the fair value of the stock is at 95.9 USD. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at 98.3 USD, if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

Source: Author's own Excel model

From a different perspective working with operating earnings multiples, John Bean Technologies shares currently appear considerably undervalued. Using the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator with a 20 percent adjusted operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of December FY2024 is forecasted to reach up to US$222. This implies a total annualized rate of return upside potential up to 17 percent.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Lastly, in the light of revenue variation of Peter Lynch's popular earnings line for the projection of probable per share values of the company, John Bean Technologies shares long run potential seems to be skewed to the positive territory. According to my model, assuming 15 percent annual revenue growth, zero percent annual equity dilution factor and a price-to-sales ratio of around 1.5x, the company's share price could reach as much as US$136 by the end of 2022. This scenario suggests an annualized rate of return potential of 11 percent in the following years.

Source: Author's own Excel model

Key risks

Deterioration of general economic conditions could adversely impact John Bean Technologies' operations and financial results.

If the company fails to successfully integrate newly acquired companies, its operations and financial condition may suffer.

If there are any adverse political, regulatory or social conditions developments in the countries the company operates, its business operations may be harmed.

With respect to its international operations, John Bean Technologies faces non-negligible foreign exchange risks.

If the company fails to obtain input materials in a timely and cost-effective manner, its operations and financial condition may be negatively affected.

An outbreak of animal or plant diseases could significantly hamper its operations and financial results.

If John Bean Technologies fails to keep existing employees and attract new talent, its operations and profitability may be compromised.

If the company fails to innovate and quickly develop new solutions to meet constantly evolving customer needs, its financial results may be adversely affected.

If the company’s information systems are breached or accessed by authorized third parties, its reputation may be compromised.

If strikes or any work stoppages occur, the company’s operations and financial results may be adversely affected.

Bottom line

To sum up, John Bean Technologies is a unique global business with a longstanding operational history and an ability to gradually reinvent. The company serves two very specific market segments - food processing equipment and aero support equipment - which means less competitive pressures. With successful completion of several strategic acquisitions in the United States and Western Europe, it is well-positioned to reap synergies throughout all lines of its business.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.

