Highway Holdings: Cheap, Well-Managed And Shareholder Friendly

I expect a turnaround in revenue and profits after the new factory in Myanmar becomes fully operational. A rebound of the stock should follow.

Though there are many reasons to dislike the stock I think the market is undervaluing it. These issues do not warrant a big discount, as I will explain below.

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) is a manufacturer of high quality metal, plastic and electric parts for blue chip original equipment manufacturers. The company produces a “wide variety” of products: from parts and components to sub-assemblies and finished products. Among others its products are used in photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits , vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components.

The company sells its products mainly in Europe and Asia. Over 70% of the revenue comes from Europe. The rest mainly comes from Hong Kong and China.

In recent years the company developed a CO 2 snow-jet and dry-ice cleaning system. The company is trying to market the new machine for customizing clothing in the U.S.. This machine was developed on the cheap. I could not find any patents for the company.

The reason I discuss this stock is that it is not only cheap based on its EV/EBIT multiple of 7.9 at a share price of $2.93 and Price/Tangible Book of about 1.1. Multi-year metrics suggest high earnings quality and/or good capital allocation. These metrics are basically the same as those described in the book Quantitative Value. I use these metrics to create a similar ranking, twice a month for my subscribers. Based on a recent ranking Highway Holdings is one of the best U.S.-listed stocks based on the combination of multi-year metrics for quality and the EV/EBIT multiple.

While picking stocks purely quantitatively, without doing further research, probably still produces great returns, I always closely investigate companies before investing in them. I try to avoid companies with bad corporate governance and try to pick stocks that are disliked for other reasons. With this approach I follow David Webb, who is an investor in Hong Kong listed stocks. I hope his approach will bring me similar returns, which have been estimated at about 20% per year. While public records of his holdings do not confirm this, they show he beat the Hang Seng index between 2003 and 2018 by about 5%.

In any case, Highway Holdings is one of these stocks: great management and governance but disliked for several other reasons. To start, headquarters are in Hong Kong and factories are in Shenzhen, PRC and Yangon, Myanmar. So this is a Chinese company listed abroad, and therefore with higher implied governance risks. In this case I do not find these risks concerning for Highway Holdings for several reasons:

The company cannot sell if management cannot freely travel since it depends much on exports. The company also wants to stay a truly international company to prevent any culture gap with its customers. The CEO is German and another director is probably Bulgarian. Both directors own substantial stakes. In addition, an Israeli shareholder owns a substantial stake. The company has been listed in the U.S. already since 1996. Capital allocation has been great during the last 10 years. At least, that is what I conclude from a very high 8-year geometric mean of return on capital of 44.8% and excellent free cash flow generation of 63.8% of total assets. Both numbers are based on the last 8 full fiscal years. During the last 10 years the company paid out virtually all of its profits using dividends. Moreover during the last 10 years the company has not diluted shareholders. Communication is very transparent, and the company gives credible explanations for transactions that might appear questionable at first sight.

Also a search on the company name and keyword “fraud” did not reveal any really relevant links. Between 2014 and 2017 the company was subject of a stock manipulation scheme but I do not believe any company executives were involved.

Most investors might skip this stock for reasons other than its Chinese operations and headquarters - Many investors might overlook this stock since quarterly financials are not available in certain screeners and websites based on the Reuters/Thomson database.

Relocation of production

The lease of its factory in Yangon, Myanmar expired at the end of 2018. The company signed a new 50-year lease for another factory complex in Yangon with 2 buildings. The company built a third factory on the same piece of land consisting of 2 additional buildings. That facility is now operational. The company is still moving equipment from expensive Shenzhen to the new complex in Yangon.

The company expects this relocation to increase production capacity in low cost Yangon. The company lost manufacturing orders because of higher costs and therefore higher product prices for its factory in Shenzhen. By bringing part of the equipment to Yangon, the company hopes to win new orders again.

An important caveat is that the lease transaction for the facility in Yangon has not been completed yet since certain registrations have to be processed by the authorities first. In addition, the company and the land owner may still negotiate about a few final, probably minor points. In the meantime the company can already start transferring some operations to the new facility and the company can also start constructing the 2 extra buildings. The company expects to have completed substantially all extra capex spending before March 31, 2019.

I believe the company is still busy with the relocation, and the building and starting of the new factory. I expect this to affect sales but also expect sales and production to revert to normal levels in the second half of the year.

It's worth noting that the land lease for the company’s main operations in Shenzhen expires in February 2020. The company mentions the possibility that this lease will not be extended in the Risks section. I like it that the company already moved some equipment from Shenzhen to Yangon.

Small losses recently

See the annual report for the year ending on March 31, 2018 and the press release with results and a balance sheet (December 31, 2018). In the recent 9 months until December 31, 2018 the company booked a small loss with approximately a 30% decrease in revenue. In a previous press release the company attributed losses to extra expenses and less efficient operations related to the 50-year lease of the new facility.

The balance sheet is very strong with low leverage, lots of cash and no debts. Currently Property, Plant and equipment is only 969k USD. This is going to increase with a 2 million USD investment in the new facility. The company does not need to borrow for these investments.

Substantial shareholders

The founder, CEO, executive chairman and sole executive director Roland W. Kohl owns 16.2% (69 years old), director Mr. Tiko Aharonov owns 6.2% (71, probably Bulgarian) and outsider David Tamir owns 9.5%. David Tamir is probably Israeli and related to non-executive director Shlomo Tamir (71 years old). Outsiders Daniel Zeff owns 10.2% and Renaissance Technologies owns 5.49%.

The poison pill

On April 28, 2018 shareholders received a conditional right to purchase preferred shares. The right can only be exercised when a shareholder buys a stake of more than 15% or when an existing holder of at least 15% increases his stake by buying extra shares. These rights expire on May 8, 2028. See here and page 59 of the annual report for the year ending on March 31, 2018. A more detailed description is here.

The strategy to issue preferred shares will serve to prevent a hostile take-over for a low price. When shareholders exercise the rights the market cap can double making the company too expensive. This plan might be a reaction to the stock manipulations between 2014 and 2017. Since insiders are getting old (see above) I still think there is a good chance the company will be acquired within the next 5 years.

Related-party transactions

The new land lease in Yangon is actually a related-party transaction, and therefore in my view questionable. The transaction is with a minority shareholder of the Myanmar subsidiary. The minority stake in the subsidiary is 16%. But the company did a good job in explaining it: see here. Actually it seems a clever deal. So this is, at least in my opinion, an example of the good transparency I mentioned above.

On page 55 of the annual report the company says there were no related-party transactions in the year ending of March 31, 2018.

In total the 3 key managers earn 700k USD per year. I estimate the founder/CEO earns about 300k USD. For the last 5 years he voluntary reduced his salary with 31%. See item 6 in the annual report (go to page 51). There are no outstanding employee options but the company can grant options.

Final words

I expect a turnaround in the next 12 months. Its excellent management, with a proven track record, enhances my recommendation of the stock. However, I do not own the stock, because I see better opportunities. First, I am not constrained to U.S.-listed stocks. Second, I generate globally many other good opportunities from my 7 different quantitative stock selection strategies.

