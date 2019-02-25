Enanta And Madrigal In NASH, And The Market Assessment

Overall, this weekly newsletter provides news related events on stocks focused on the development of liver therapeutics.

2019 is seen as the year of NASH in the biotech industry. The recent top-line data readout for Phase 3 investigative drug candidates, selonsertib by Gilead (GILD) and obeticholic acid by Intercept (ICPT), further demonstrated the complexity of NASH and the clinical changes being encountered by biopharmas. The spotlight this week belongs to Madrigal (MDGL) and Enanta (ENTA). Enanta is expected to complete enrollment for its Phase 2a NASH trial in Q1/2019 and Madrigal may initiate pivotal Phase 3 trial in NASH in Q1/2019. Given these catalytic events, I look at how the market may be evaluating the clinical prospect of EDP-305 and MDL-3196 with emphasis on institutional investors purchase and analyst ratings.

Institutional Investors, Insiders Purchase And Analyst Ratings

Enanta: Based on the latest 13F filings, Institutional ownership was 86.09% with 217 Institutional holders and 16,736,897 total shares held. Top holders includes Blackrock Inc and Vanguard group. Enanta’s clinical agreement with AbbVie for the marketing of its HCV therapeutics has been a mutually beneficial working relationship with a 83.5% (~$69.9M) increase in royalty revenues in Q4/2018.

Based on 7 analyst firms a buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $97. Positive data readout from the NASH Phase 2a trial and Phase 2a RSV infection in H2/2019 are catalytic events that could cause significant upside to the stock. Enanta’s anti-NASH drug candidate, EDP-305, is an FXR agonist. The prototype FXR agonist, obeticholic acid by Intercept (ICPT), once again induced adverse events of pruritus, dyslipidemia and hepatobiliary events in the recent Phase 3 data readout in biopsied patients with NASH, a deja vu of the Phase 2b NASH clinical trial.

I must emphasize that EDP-305 in the Phase 1 NAFLD trial did not cause pruritus or dyslipidemia. EDP-305 is billed as a new generation FXR agonist that should be devoid of adverse events reported with obeticholic acid. However, the new generation FXR agonists GS-9674 by Gilead (GILD) and tropifexor by Novartis (NVS), both reported the absence of pruritus in NAFLD trials, which became evident in their respective Phase 2 NASH trials. My perception is that the adverse events of pruritus and dyslipidemia may be a generalized FXR agonistic problem. The top-line data readout in Q3/2019 would be key to determining the presence or absence of pruritus and dyslipidemia in EDP-305 potential therapeutic effects.

Madrigal: It has a large Institutional ownership of 177 holders accounting for 57.7% with 8,893,341 total shares held. Recent buyers include Baker Brothers with a 7.6% ownership and Capital Research Global Investors. A total of 11 analyst firms recommend a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $240.

Madrigal is expected to initiate 2 pivotal registration Phase 3 trials in NASH and dyslipidemia imminently. Madrigal has meticulously executed a near perfect clinical program that has resulted in its clinical success thus far. As I recently highlighted in Liver Therapy Forum, by undertaking 2 consecutive Phase 3 clinical trials, Madrigal is targeting a large addressable market for NASH and NAFLD. MGL-3196 is truly the first in class liver-targeted thyroid hormone receptor β-selective agonist in clinical development for the treatment of early phase NASH disease that affects 3-12 % (~16M) of the U.S. population. About 67M individuals in the U.S. have NAFLD. The annual economic cost associated with NAFLD and NASH in the United States was estimated to have been over $100B in 2016.

Market Outlook

NASH is a huge addressable market estimated at $32B. Obviously all biopharma with an anti-NASH drug candidate are hoping to capture a sizeable share of the NASH market. The first drug to the market may not necessarily be the best as seen with Intercept. An ideal drug candidate should demonstrate therapeutic efficacy with good safety and tolerability signals. With all over 30 drug candidates in clinical trials for NASH, liver therapeutics investment opportunities could and would induce some investors into early retirement!

