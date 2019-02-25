Vanda's Suit Against The FDA Over Toxicity Studies Raises Red Flags At The Company

If the whistle-blower lawsuit against Vanda proceeds and is found guilty, Vanda could be on the hook for treble damages and civil penalties.

A whistle-blower lawsuit filed in 2017 was unsealed alleging Vanda submitted fraudulent bills to the government as a result of off-label marketing and other prohibited marketing strategies.

The lawsuit against the FDA alleges the FDA placed a partial clinical-hold on a drug in development, tradipitant, because it refuses to conduct long-term toxicity studies using beagle dogs.

There is seldom just one cockroach in the kitchen" - Warren Buffett

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) is a biopharmaceutical company with two approved drugs and a respectable pipeline. I followed Vanda in its early years but never owned shares.

Vanda re-entered my radar on February 5, 2019, when it issued a press release indicating it was suing the FDA over unnecessary animal toxicity studies. According to Vanda's press release,

Company pursuing legal action against the FDA for requiring unnecessary studies that would result in the death of dozens of dogs without legal authority.

This action arose over the FDA partial clinical-hold imposed on Vanda's drug tradipitant for the stomach-emptying condition gastroparesis. The FDA required Vanda to conduct long-term toxicity studies in animals, but Vanda's CEO Polymeropoulos is of the opinion,

We believe that there is no scientific justification for the requirement that tradipitant be tested in a nine-month dog study

The news sent the share price to $20 from $25 which seemed excessive to me. Seeing a possible opportunity to enter Vanda I reviewed the 3Q 2018 10Q. It indicated

For the third quarter of 2018, non-GAAP net income was $10.4 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2017.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $240.6 million as of September 30, 2018. During the third quarter of 2018, cash increased by $9.4 million.

After briefly reviewing the above information I decided to initiate a position by selling two September $15 puts. I planned to sell up to ten of these put options over time if the option premium increased.

During the 4Q earnings call, CEO Polymeropoulos said this about the lawsuit against the FDA.

In imposing the partial clinical hold, the FDA stated that we had required to conduct an additional chronic toxicity study in dogs, monkeys or mini pigs before allowing patients access in any clinical protocol beyond 12 weeks. [emphasis mine]

Is the FDA not requiring long-term toxicity studies exclusively in dogs, or was this a mistake? Hoping for clarification I called Vanda's investor relations and CFO Kelly twice, but didn't receive a return call. Digging through the 2018 10K, it indicates FDA is allowing Vanda to conduct the studies in any of the species mentioned above, not exclusively in beagle dogs, contradicting the FDA lawsuit press release. This raised red flags forcing me to stop selling put options and investigate further into Vanda's press releases.

The next indication something was amiss was revealed on November 1, 2018. Vanda issued a press release indicating it received a Warning Letter from the FDA regarding its corporate webpage. On initial inspection, I didn't detect anything glaringly wrong with the webpage. However, upon further reading, the FDA letter states,

The violations discussed in this letter do not necessarily constitute an exhaustive list. It is your responsibility to ensure that your promotional materials for Fanapt and Hetlioz comply with each applicable requirement of the FD&C Act and FDA implementing regulations.

Was the FDA warning Vanda of additional issues or was this standard legal verbiage included in these types of communications? The first clue of possible additional trouble was revealed during the 4Q earnings call when Citi (NYSE:C) analyst Joel Beatty asked,

about a week ago, there was a lawsuit unsealed, I believe, was originated back in 2017 or so. But we've been getting questions about at the last week. I was curious if you could comment on the status of that currently?

CEO Polymeropoulos acknowledged the lawsuit and put a positive spin on it with this reply.

This specific Qui Tam lawsuit or whistle-blower lawsuit, the relator or the plaintiff is a former employee and under current law, people can file this Qui Tam where they can allege certain behaviors of companies, and as a result if these cases are settled, often the relators can benefit from a portion of the proceeds. In this case, this Qui Tam was unsealed last week, that means that he was sealed for a period of time and that's customary and during the sealed process, the United States Government, the Department of Justice evaluates the case and facts and decide whether they will join; that means, they will intervene and they're interested in the outcome of this case. In this case, the Department of Justice evaluated and we're very pleased that they decided not to intervene. [emphasis mine]

The lawsuit alleges serious misconduct. From pages 3 and 4 of the Qui Tam lawsuit,

1. Based on the Relator’s personal knowledge and further investigation, sufficient evidence exists to allege that Defendant has violated and continues to violate the False Claims Act, and applicable regulatory and ethical guidance by submitting fraudulent bills to the government as a result of off-label marketing and other prohibited marketing strategies. 2. This is also an action to recover treble damages and civil penalties from Defendant for knowingly and/or recklessly presenting or causing to be presented false or fraudulent health care claims to the States of California and Illinois, and to presently unknown private insurance companies (10 Insurance Companies) operating or insuring policyholders in those states, pursuant to the California Insurance Frauds Prevention Act.

While CEO Polymeropoulos is pleased the U.S. Justice Department has not intervened, the 2018 10K indicates

The U.S.’ and the Plaintiff States’ election not to intervene does not prevent the plaintiff from litigating this action and the U.S. and the Plaintiff States may later seek to intervene in the action. [emphasis mine]

While the above mentioned legal issues give reason to pause, Vanda did report good fourth-quarter 2018 and full-year results.

Key Financial Highlights

HETLIOZ ® net product sales were $32.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an 8% increase compared to $29.9 million in the third quarter of 2018 and a 30% increase compared to $25.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

net product sales were $32.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an 8% increase compared to $29.9 million in the third quarter of 2018 and a 30% increase compared to $25.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Fanapt ® net product sales were $20.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a 7% increase compared to $19.2 million in the third quarter of 2018 and a 7% increase compared to $19.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

net product sales were $20.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a 7% increase compared to $19.2 million in the third quarter of 2018 and a 7% increase compared to $19.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $257.4 million as of December 31, 2018, representing an increase of $113.9 million during 2018.

Year-end 2019 ending cash greater than $260 million.

Research and Development Highlights

Enrollment in the Phase III clinical study EPIONE of tradipitant in atopic dermatitis is ongoing. Results are expected in the first half of 2020. A second Phase III clinical study is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2020.

In January 2019, Vanda initiated a Phase II clinical study of tradipitant in motion sickness. Study results are expected in the second quarter of 2019.

In December 2018, Vanda announced that the FDA had accepted the HETLIOZ ® sNDA for the treatment of jet lag disorder with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of August 16, 2019.

sNDA for the treatment of jet lag disorder with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of August 16, 2019. Enrollment is ongoing in a pharmacokinetic study for the once-a-month long-acting injectable, LAI, formulation of Fanapt®. A randomized clinical study of the LAI formulation in schizophrenia is planned to begin in 2019.

What investors should consider

Vanda has two FDA approved products with a pipeline that could generate additional revenue if approved. With over $250 million in cash and cash flow positive, Vanda could represent an investment opportunity.

If the whistle-blower lawsuit does proceed and Vanda is found guilty, Vanda could be liable for treble damages and civil penalties damages. If you are a shareholder, you may want to consider reducing your position to a level that will not cause financial distress if things go awry.

If you are considering investing in Vanda, proceed with caution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I sold two September $15 put options which I may close out before expiration.