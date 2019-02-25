Canadian Dividend All-Stars Set To Announce Dividend Increases The Week Of Feb. 18

Four of the five scheduled to raise last week did so, and one slashed its dividend as a result of poor results.

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

Bank earnings season is in full swing, and it will be one of the busiest weeks of the year for dividend growth investors. This week, there are eight Canadian Dividend All-Stars scheduled to raise their dividends. Before jumping in to that, there were plenty of fireworks to digest from last week. Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Last Week - Results

It was a whirlwind last week. First, let’s start with the bad news. SNC Lavalin (SNC, TSX:SNC) slashed its dividend on the back of poor performance, and Magna International's (MGA, TSX:MG) raise was much lower than expected. On the bright side, Gildan Activewear (GIL, TSX:GIL) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY, TSX:RY) came through as expected, while CCL Industries (OTC:CCDBF, TSX:CCL.B) announced a higher-than-expected raise.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Gildan Activewear 19.67% $0.022 $0.022 19.67% $0.134 CCL Industries 15.38% $0.02 $0.04 30.77% $0.17 SNC Lavalin 4.53$ $0.013 -65.39% 17.39% $0.06 Magna International 18.18% $0.06 $0.035 10.61% $0.365 Royal Bank 4.08% $0.04 $0.04 4.08% $1.02

*Of note, Magna and Gildan pay out their dividend in US funds.

The writing was on the wall for SNC Lavalin. A couple of weeks ago, the company warned that fourth-quarter and year-end results would miss expectations. It was bad. There wasn’t much to like about its quarter, and the company posted a $1.6 billion loss. As such, the company made the wise decision to slash its dividend by 65% to $0.10 per share.

Given the headwinds facing the company, it was not surprising. The company’s 18-year dividend growth streak is at an end.

Although Magna came through with a double-digit raise (10%), it was about half what I was expecting. The company has a targeted payout ratio of approximately 20%. Including its new quarterly dividend of $0.365, Magna’s payout ratio is sitting at a comfortable 17.38%.

It was steady as it goes for Gildan Activewear and Royal Bank of Canada, both of which raised dividends in line with historical averages. Gildan’s 19.67% raise means a new quarterly dividend of $0.134 per share. Royal Bank’s new quarterly dividend is now $1.02 on the back of a 4% raise.

Finally, CCL Industries blew out estimates with a 30.77% raise. Although earnings only grew by about 2% in 2018, the company estimates that it will post strong cash flow growth in 2019. As such, the company raised its dividends by $0.04 for a new quarterly rate of $0.17 per share.

Expected Dividend Raises

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS, TSX:BNS)

Current Streak: 8 years

8 years Current Yield: 4.43%

4.43% Earnings: Tuesday, February 26

What can investors expect: Bank of Nova Scotia is looking to extend its eight-year dividend growth streak when it reports earnings on Tuesday. Like the majority of Canada’s big banks, it raises dividends twice yearly.

The bank’s last two raises were exactly $0.03 per share, and the two before that were $0.02 per share. Although the pattern might suggest a dividend raise of $0.04 per share, I think it will stick with a $0.03 per share raise. Why? Its payout ratio of 67% is the highest of the bunch, and it is working on some strategic re-structuring.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 3.53% $0.03 $0.88

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCPK:INGXF, TSX:INE)

Current Streak: 5 years

5 years Current Yield: 4.68%

4.68% Earnings: Thursday, February 28

What can investors expect: Innergex is one of the newest All-Stars, having only been added to the list this year. Since its streak began, it has consistently raised dividends in late February.

Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend growth rate is nothing to get excited about. It has a consistent history of raising rates by approximately 3%, or $0.005 per share. Given its yield of 4.68% and the high-capex nature of the industry, don’t expect much more from the company. Good yield, low dividend growth.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 2.94% $0.005 $0.175

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM, TSX:CM]

Current Streak: 8 years

8 years Current Yield: 4.71%

4.71% Earnings: Thursday, February 28

What can investors expect: The second of the big five to report next week is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Much like Bank of Nova Scotia, it raises its dividend twice a year: Once in the first quarter and again in the third.

Canadian Imperial’s last 10 dividend raises have been exactly $0.03 per share. Will it finally deviate from this pattern? Since the company’s payout ratio is at the mid-range of the group and its historical dividend growth rate has dipped below 5%, I am going to go out on a very small limb and say it will.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 2.94% $0.04 $1.30

Equitable Bank (OTC:EQGPF, TSX:EQB)

Current Streak: 8 years

8 years Current Yield: 1.55%

1.55% Earnings: Thursday, February 28

What can investors expect: Equitable Bank is quietly becoming one of the most underestimated dividend growth companies. Although its yield is nothing to get excited about, this alternative lender has been raising dividends at a torrid pace.

It is important to note, that EQ Bank has no discernable pattern. In 2018, it raised dividends three times and had a streak of raising dividends in four consecutive quarters going back to 2017. Although the bank just raised dividends last quarter, it may do so again this week. Of those on the list, EQ Bank is the most likely to not raise dividends.

Should the bank raise dividends, I expect it to continue raising by $0.01 per share, which has been the norm over the past five years.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 3.57% $0.01 $0.29

Parkland Fuel (OTCPK:PKIUF, TSX:PKI)

Current Streak: 6 years

6 years Current Yield: 3.13%

3.13% Earnings: Thursday, February 28

What can investors expect: Parkland Fuel has been on a rapid pace of expansion, buying up whatever it can get its hands on. As such, it has become one of North America’s largest fuel and lubricant distributors. The company pays out its dividend monthly and typically announces its dividend raise along with fourth-quarter and year-end results.

Don’t expect high divided growth from Parkland. This is a high-growth company that invests heavily in acquisitions. So long as it can find takeover opportunities, expect dividend growth to remain in the low single digits.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 2.00% $0.0022 $0.10

Stantec Inc. (STN, TSX:STN)

Current Streak: 7 years

7 years Current Yield: 1.71%

1.71% Earnings: Thursday, February 28

What can investors expect: Stantec joins the many All-Stars scheduled to report earnings this coming Thursday. Since its streak began, the company has raised dividends along with fourth-quarter and year-end results.

There is nothing flashy about Stantec. It has a reliable and consistent dividend growth rate around 10%, and there is no reason to expect anything less. Although its current payout ratio is above 100%, on a forward earnings basis it is only 26 per cent.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 10.91% $0.015 $0.1525

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCPK:TCLAF, TSX:TCL.A)

Current Streak: 17 years

17 years Current Yield: 3.92%

3.92% Earnings: Thursday, February 28

What can investors expect: Transcontinental will be looking to extend its dividend streak to 18 years when the company reports earnings on Thursday. It has a reliable history of raising dividends in late February or early March.

Transcontinental’s dividend growth has been on a slow decline. Over the past five years, it has averaged around 7%, but last year’s 5% raise was the lowest in years. The slowing growth is not surprising, as the company operates in a challenging industry. Likewise, even though it has a respectable payout ratio (32%), earnings estimates are for negative growth over the next couple of years.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 4.76% $0.01 $0.22

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD, TSX:TD)

Current Streak: 8 years

8 years Current Yield: 3.52%

3.52% Earnings: Thursday, February 28

What can investors expect: Rounding out the banks and the list, Toronto-Dominion will be announcing a dividend raise this coming Thursday. Unlike the rest of its peers, it only raises dividends once a year and does so along with first-quarter results.

TD Bank has the distinction of owning the best dividend growth rate of the Big Five. It also happens to have the lowest payout ratio of the group. As such, there is no reason to expect the company won’t continue to out-raise its peers.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 11.94% $0.08 $0.75

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.