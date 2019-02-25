Why Coca-Cola's 3.5% Dividend Yield May Not Be Enough To Buy

The stock’s yield is quite strong, but we view the valuation as unfavorable, and suggest investors be patient and wait for a better price.

By Josh Arnold

After a lot of bouncing around, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ended 2018 nearly where it started. After beginning 2018 near $46, shares ended the year at $47, hitting $42 and $51 in the interim. Shares are lower than that today, under $46, after the company reported Q4 earnings on 2/14/19, replete with guidance for 2019 that spooked investors. We think the selloff following the earnings report was much needed, as it has materially improved the valuation of the stock.

Despite the move lower, we still think Coca-Cola is a bit overvalued today, and suggest investors wait for a better price. However, apart from the valuation, there is a lot to like with Coca-Cola and as a result, we rate the stock a hold. The company is also famous for its dividend, and its impressive streak of payout increases has it in the Dividend Aristocrats, a group of stocks in the S&P 500 that have at least 25 consecutive years of dividend boosts. We like Coca-Cola for its tremendously long streak of dividend increases, its high current yield, as well as a number of operational improvements it is making.

Overview of Recent Events

Coca-Cola is the world’s largest nonalcoholic beverage company. It owns or licenses more than 500 unique brands, making its portfolio wide and deep. Since its founding in 1886, Coca-Cola has spread to virtually every country in the world. Its brands account for about 2 billion servings of drinks every day across the globe. Coca-Cola has a nearly $200 billion market capitalization and should produce around $35 billion in revenue in 2019.

Source: Investor presentation, page 4

This slide from a recent investor presentation gives us a sense of just how impressive this company’s portfolio is. It has #1 share in a variety of categories and has 21 different brands that each produces at least a billion dollars in annual revenue. That is a staggering statistic and speaks to just how dominant Coca-Cola has become in the nonalcoholic beverage market.

Coca-Cola’s Q4 earnings report was quite good, but guidance for 2019 is what sent the stock lower. Total revenue declined 6% in Q4 thanks to currency headwinds – which seem to be ever-present for the beverage giant – as well as the company’s bottler refranchising efforts. Coca-Cola has seen revenue declines for years at this point as it nears the completion of its bottler refranchising journey, but on an organic basis, revenue was up nicely at +5% in Q4. The gain was due to a 1% increase from concentrate sales as well as a 4% gain from more favorable pricing and mix; volume was flat during the quarter. While flat volume certainly isn’t ideal and reflects ongoing challenges with sparkling beverages, Q4’s organic revenue number was in excess of our estimate.

Operating income rose nicely in Q4, up a very strong 21%. This was thanks to the company’s ongoing productivity efforts as well as higher margins from the divestitures of its bottling operations. Indeed, the catalyst for refranchising the bottling operations was due to that business’ low margin profile.

Fourth-quarter earnings per share rose 9% on an adjusted basis and was negatively impacted by a sizable 10% headwind from currency exchange. Coca-Cola’s enormous presence outside the US means it is quite susceptible to currency movements in both directions, and it impacted results negatively in 2018.

Management guided for organic revenue growth of 4% in 2019, but earnings per share will be essentially flat. The company cited declining economic growth outlooks in certain markets, as well as currency swings and rising transportation costs. As a result of this guidance, our initial estimate for earnings per share in 2019 is $2.05, which represents a fractional decline from 2018.

Growth Prospects

Despite what appears to be a transitional year for Coca-Cola in 2019, we continue to like the company’s long-term growth prospects. One reason we like the stock is because it competes in an industry that has very favorable growth prospects, both on an absolute basis and relative to other consumer staple categories.

Source: Investor presentation, page 5

The ready-to-drink category is sold in highly-diversified channels including a wide variety of retailers, and it has very strong projected growth rates. In particular, non-sparkling ready-to-drink products continue to post high rates of growth industrywide as well as for Coca-Cola in particular. The company’s strategy for many years has focused on diversifying away from its core sparkling products, and it is certainly working.

To that end, the company has not only focused on non-sparkling products, but also on reducing its sugar footprint in existing brands.

Source: Investor presentation, page 14

Coca-Cola has focused on rolling out more Zero products, which are extensions of popular existing brands. It has also worked to reformat some of its core products like Sprite and Fanta in lower sugar versions. The company has accelerated the launch of low and no sugar drinks and continues to drive its years-old effort to sell its products in smaller packaging, which helps drive higher average selling prices. All of these efforts should help move the needle on not only volumes and pricing, but with margins as well. The entirety of the strategy is one that should see revenue and profitability continue to move higher over time and we have great confidence the strategy will continue to bear fruit.

Finally, we very much like the nearly-complete plan to sell the company’s bottling operations across the globe. The major portions of the plan are complete already and the rest of it will be done very shortly, as we can see below.

Source: Investor presentation, page 16

This model has resulted in some painful revenue declines for Coca-Cola in recent years, but the end goal is to see margins improve. That has already begun occurring and with the transformation completing this year, revenue growth will return in 2020 for the first time in a while. Not only will revenue begin growing again, but the company’s margin gains should continue to accrue as bottling operations are essentially removed from the income statement and as the company’s productivity initiatives continue to bear fruit.

Taking all of this into account, in addition to the company’s buyback program, we see total earnings-per-share growth of 6% annually in the coming years. This year is one of transition but beginning in 2020, Coca-Cola should return to meaningful growth. We think management’s guidance for 2019 is probably on the conservative side, but we’ll reassess as necessary as the year plays out.

The company’s ample dividend is now up to $1.60 after a raise on 2/21/19, a 2.6% increase from the prior payout. The current yield is 3.5%, which is higher than it has been for just about all of the past decade. On this measure, Coca-Cola seems quite attractive for income investors.

Expected Returns

Coca-Cola’s valuation has improved thanks to the post-earnings selloff, but continues to be in excess of our estimate of fair value. Indeed, we see the stock as trading at ~125% of fair value as its current price-to-earnings multiple in excess of 22 is well above our estimate of fair value at 18 times earnings. As a result of this, we see a ~4% headwind to annual total returns from a valuation that should drift lower over time. This may come from an outright lower share price or from a share price that doesn’t move higher as quickly as earnings.

In total, we are forecasting ~5% annual total returns as the company’s projected earnings growth of 6% and the current dividend yield of 3.5% are partially offset by the valuation headwind of ~4%. We very much like the dividend, the company’s current fundamentals and its growth prospects. However, the valuation is the only thing keeping us from rating the stock an outright buy at this point.

Final Thoughts

There is a lot to like about Coca-Cola these days. The company’s transformation is progressing nicely and despite some lackluster guidance for 2019, we continue to think this company is poised for strong future growth for a variety of reasons. The yield is very strong today as well and while we rate the stock a hold due simply to the valuation, we think Coca-Cola is worth a look from investors looking for a stock with a low rate of volatility and a high yield. We’d prefer a lower valuation but continue to see the company as attractive for those with a long holding period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.