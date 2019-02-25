Centennial Resource Development: Steady As She Goes

Like many resource stocks, Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) has remained at bargain levels despite the recent oil price rally. Unlike many relatively new issues, Centennial Resource Development has some advantages over the competition. Mark Papa, chairman and a director, was previously the CEO of EOG Resources during some of the key growth years. He has a lot of experience building an unconventional oil business. This is his second time around building a company. That often takes a lot of the risk out of the small company.

(Source: Nasdaq.com February 17, 2019)

Also important is the presence of Riverstone Holdings LLC as a major holder. This particular institution has a presence in several new energy companies. Backup experience with startup operations and building a company is also a huge plus. Many smaller companies don't have the management depth. Therefore, the presence of an institution or two that can add to management depth is an important resource.

In the last year, Riverstone did sell some shares. Those share sales probably allowed the company to recoup its initial investment. The rest of the shares may well be the profit. Key officers appear to be buying shares or at least hanging on to the shares earned as part of an incentive program. So, the key players appear to have good reasons to be aligned with shareholders' interests.

(Source: Seeking Alpha, February 17, 2019)

The company's stock price has performed rather strongly despite the rather substantial pullback from recent highs. New issues frequently trade below their offering price and often significantly below that offering price in the time after the initial stock sale to the public. That has not been the case for Centennial Resource Development. In fact, despite the recent pullback, the stock is still above the initial offering price.

But now, more than two years after the original offering of stock to the public, the company has some operations and a track record of wells drilled. The market is better able to price the stock based upon future revenues (as opposed to the usual promises and hope that accompany a new offering).

This Permian operator was caught up in the price discounting that occurred from a lack of takeaway capacity. Yet, the company still reported a $.15 per share profit in the third quarter and $.64 per share for the first nine months of the fiscal year. That makes it one of the few industry companies reporting a profit. In fact, that profit appears to make this stock a relatively low price-to-earnings ratio stock in the current market. Earnings should probably decrease some in the fourth quarter as oil prices pulled back. Although increasing production could mitigate that profit decrease somewhat.

Net cash provided by operating activities approached $500 million at the nine-month reporting marker. That is about triple the year before and also fairly cheap for the market value shown above. Long-term debt is a modest $531 million as of the end of September 2018. That is less than one time the rapidly growing annual cash flow.

Centennial Resource Development will have a lot of flexibility in fiscal year 2019 because that low debt load allows for a lot of financing opportunities, should the right deal present itself. The company can also borrow to maintain its growth rate if management chooses that strategy. Relatively small companies such as this one reporting profits and having decent balance sheets are a rare breed. Investors can probably count on Mark Papa to keep things conservative in the future.

Operating Costs

Operating costs are among the lowest in the industry for unconventional oil producers.

(Source: Centennial Resource Development, Third Quarter 2018, Earnings Slides)

The costs shown above for Centennial are far more typical of a gas producer than an oil producer. The Reeves County lease location certainly helps costs quite a bit. The New Mexico leases are low-production cost locations also.

Combine the above production costs with low interest costs from the low debt load. Then, this company has some relatively significant competitive advantages in a commodity industry.

A company such as this one could well become a takeover candidate in the future. Buyers tend to like companies with obvious advantages and not a lot of problems (challenges?). Centennial Resource Development meets those types of characteristics that buyers of companies like to see.

Production Results

(Source: Centennial Resource Development, Third Quarter 2018, Earnings Slides

The wells shown above should produce at least 100 KBO in the first year. That cumulative production may be reached within the first six months. The payback on these wells is probably within the first year (definitely before two years) despite the big production drop in the first year. Those appear to be extremely good initial 30-day results.

A great location pays off in this industry, because capital dollars spent become more production. Should the company decide to live within its cash flow during the next fiscal year, there is every chance that rapid growth could continue.

Management made a firm deal for takeaway capacity for produced oil and gas. Therefore, prices received in the current fiscal year should be closer to the WTI pricing than in fiscal year 2018. The lower oil pricing forecast for this year may not affect this company all that much due to those new firm agreements.

Conclusion

Management has a lot of experience and has institutions such as Riverstone Holdings to provide more management depth, should that depth be needed. The superior location has resulted in some of the lowest operating costs in the industry. Based upon some of the oil price forecasts for WTI, this company may not be affected by lower oil prices because the new firm agreements assure a price much closer to WTI than the discounted pricing in fiscal year 2018. There is, therefore, every chance that Centennial Resource Development will continue to grow rapidly in the current fiscal year.

New investors have the chance to invest at a cost of about 30% higher than the original investors paid back in 2016. In the time since the company went public, oil production and lease development have advanced substantially. Much of the initial new company risk is now removed.

The balance sheet is strong, and the current lines of credit are more than adequate. A company this well-situated could easily be a takeover candidate in the future. It has a lot of the low cost and well-run characteristics that buyers typically look for. On the other hand, Centennial has the availability to borrow more, should the right acquisition opportunity present itself.

For many buyers, a lot of the new company risks are now present with this relatively new name. The relatively low price of the stock when compared to the cash flow is an additional bonus. Cash flow will likely top $1 billion annually next year. That means the current market value is only about 3 1/2 times predicted cash flow.

That low stock value probably means there is not a lot of downside risk here. Oil companies growing like this one with a superior location should trade at least 8 times (and maybe 10 times) predicted cash flow. But that implies the stock price could at least double over the next 12 months if management keeps growing the company. There are no crazy risks that need to be taken for that great return - management just has to keep doing what it has always been doing. Once the market sees several decent quarters, investors can expect a much higher stock price.

A sustained and severe drop in oil prices could make that prediction obsolete quickly. But the growing world economy appears to make that risk appear minimal. It is far more likely that a crisis somewhere would send oil prices soaring and the oil industry stock prices up along with the price of oil.

