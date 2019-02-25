Boardwalk: Fourth Quarter Impressive, But One Risk Remains

We still like the shares but Boardwalk is the most vulnerable to a spike in interest rates.

When we last spoke about Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) on New Year's eve, we left with the conclusion,

We like Boardwalk here, and it has had to contend with numerous problems that have weighed the stock down. The yield is still a rather paltry 2.65%, and that makes income investors take a pass on this one. But net-net, the risks and rewards of owning this stock have moved favorably. We think this can trade to $50 in 3 years. That, alongside a 2.65% dividend, gives it a total return potential of 12.6% a year. Boardwalk has above-average exposure to interest rates compared to other REITs, and that is what we would watch out for. We rate the stock as a Buy now, as the REIT has generally been able to outpace interest rate increases in the past via rental rate increases.

This was a shift for us as for all of 2016 and 2017 and some part of 2018, we have been bearish on the stock. With Q4-2018 results out, we decided to check in to see if our thesis was being validated or whether Boardwalk once again succumbed to the pressures of a weak Alberta market.

Q4-2018 numbers

Revenue increased sequentially once again this quarter and this was a good showing in what was a rather disastrous quarter for Alberta was wide oil differentials forced oil output cuts and layoffs.

Source: Boardwalk Q4-2018

Net Operating Income (NOI) decreased sequentially, but Q4 margin can be driven a lot by weather (temperature and snow). Property NOI margin has drifted lower here to just above 50% and that may be concerning on a longer term time frame. Funds from operations (FFO) came in at 54 cents generally in line with consensus.

Source: Boardwalk Q4-2018

Boardwalk last showed the October occupancy numbers at the time of Q3-2018 press release.

Source: Boardwalk Q3-2018

They were strong at 95.65%. This quarter they showed the January 2019 numbers and they improved further.

Source: Boardwalk Q4-2018

This is an impressive showing as we viewed December as the trough in the Alberta economy. The heavy oil price differential was weighing on capital spending and with the production cuts enforced the price differentials have now swung to such an extreme positive level that we believe the economy has passed the eye of the storm. Boardwalk having made it through this phase with such high occupancy is in a great position to capitalize further on improving fundamentals.

2019 guidance

Boardwalk guided for a rather strong 4-9% NOI growth for 2019.

Source: Boardwalk Q4-2018

Interestingly, that strong NOI growth will translate into rather weak FFO and AFFO growth. From the unadjusted $2.27 number FFO will be up 3.5% to 10%. While that does not appear to be bad, for a heavily leveraged REIT like Boardwalk, we expect NOI growth to translate into more than 2 to 2.5 turns of FFO growth. AFFO growth at the high end is a bit better at 16% buttressed by capital expenditures that are expected to lag NOI growth.

Why is FFO weaker than one would expect with Boardwalk? Well, as we have pointed out previously, Boardwalk has just an armada of refinancing to do in the years ahead and the current rates are not at all favorable in comparison.

Source: Boardwalk Q4-2018

Boardwalk did mention this in their annual report (emphasis ours).

As of February 2019, CMHC-insured five and ten-year mortgage rates were estimated to be 2.90% and 3.00%, respectively. In 2019, the Trust has a total of $534.9 million of mortgages maturing. To date, the Trust has renewed or forward locked the interest rate on $349.3 million, or 65% of these mortgage maturities at an average interest rate of 3.24%, while extending the term of these mortgages by an average of eight years. Included in this is a single mortgage totaling $313.9 million for the Trust’s Nun’s Island Community, a 3,100-unit portfolio in Montreal.

Source: Boardwalk annual report

Boardwalk has $1.2 Billion of maturing mortgages and in the next 3 years and its renewal rates will knock out $6.5 million of FFO annualized by the time it finishes year 3. In other words, base FFO outside of interest expenses would have to grow 2.0% each year just to offset refinancing pressures. That is assuming interest rates stay where they are. Rising rates would put additional pressure on Boardwalk.

NAV and Valuation

We have had issues in the past with Boardwalk's Net Asset Value, or NAV, methodology and this quarter was no different. We will walk you through the calculations to show you what we mean.

Boardwalk generated NOI of $226.03 million in 2018.

Source: Boardwalk Q4-2018

At the high end of 2019 guidance it expects NOI to grow by 9%, which would lead to a NOI of $246.5 million. Boardwalk values its NAV with a standardized NOI of $312.6 million.

Source: Boardwalk Q4-2018

That number is so far away from normalcy that we can only laugh each time we see the company show its NAV estimates.

Source: Boardwalk Q4-2018

Investors may argue that Boardwalk always looks a decade into the future and its NOI based NAV metrics are desired to see the best all worlds. Well, they would be wrong. To show you what we mean, let's look at 2014 and 2013 NOI.

Source: Boardwalk Q4-2014

With NOI at $292.4 million in 2014, Boardwalk valued its NAV using a NOI of $316.4 million.

Source: Boardwalk Q4-2014

Remember, at the end of 2014, Boardwalk was projecting NOI growth of 1-4%. So Boardwalk's 2015 projected NOI at the top end of close to $300 million fits nicely with the NOI used to measure NAV of $316.4 million. That is what we consider fair.

Today 2019 NOI is projected to not exceed $246.5 million, and Boardwalk still measures its NAV on a NOI of $312.6 million. That is pure blasphemy in our books. The real NAV is far, far lower than what the company projects.

Source: Boardwalk & Author's estimates

However, the stock is very close to the real NAV and investors buying here are basically buying the company at its liquidation value.

Conclusion

We are maintaining our buy rating on Boardwalk as improving fundamentals in Alberta continue to underpin a recovery in Boardwalk shares. We think that this should trade at about 1.1X NAV (10% NAV premium) and at a 17X forward FFO multiple. We believe NAV (our interpretation) should drift higher into the $45 range and 2021 should allow Boardwalk to earn a FFO of closer to $3/share. As such we see a $50 CAD price target as achievable. Investors should be able to earn a 10-12% total return annually here from this point and we would buy the shares. Key risk for Boardwalk is a spike in interest rates as that would destroy the thesis. Boardwalk's sensitivity to interest rates is the highest among its peers simply because the mortgages it needs to refinance as so far below today's rates, unlike its peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOWFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Tipranks:Buy