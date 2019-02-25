CannTrust Comes To The NYSE

All currencies are Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. All images are from CannTrust's investor presentation unless otherwise noted.

Summary

CannTrust (CTST) (OTC:CNTTF) is a mid-sized Canadian cannabis company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange as of Feb 25.

CannTrust offers four brands of recreational cannabis, including Synr.g and Liiv cannabis. Its market share of the Canadian market is unknown, since its most recent results were from September 30, prior to recreational cannabis legalization in Canada. CannTrust has supply agreements with nine provinces, all provinces except Quebec, which cover 77% of Canadians.

Last quarter, CannTrust sold $12.6 million in medical cannabis at 69% gross margins. In addition, CannTrust's inventory increased by $16.6 million, suggesting that the company has sufficient production to sell a lot of recreational cannabis on top of its existing medical cannabis sales. Given CannTrust's operating cash flow deficit of $4 million, it may be possible for CannTrust to generate positive operating cash flow within the next couple quarters, depending on how well the company does on the recreational market.

Overall, I like CannTrust and I think it is a good value when compared to its peers. I expect that CannTrust will be able to begin reporting positive EBITDA and operating cash flow in the next couple quarters, provided that its recreational market share is as high as it should be given its supply deals. I plan to continue holding my CannTrust shares - one of my larger holdings in cannabis.

Resources

CannTrust to the NYSE: Today

It took a bit of time, but CannTrust is now trading on the New York Stock Exchange as "CTST" as of Feb 25:

CannTrust Holdings Inc. is pleased to announce that it has satisfied all the regulatory requirements to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading of the Company's common shares on the NYSE will begin on Monday, February 25, 2019 under the ticker symbol 'CTST'. The Company's common shares will continue to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'TRST'." CannTrust Press Release, Feb 20

CannTrust had first filed a Form 40-F back on Jan 8, so this move was a fairly long time coming. CannTrust had to file an amended Form 40-F on Feb 13 and its filing was approved on Feb 19.

CannTrust shares previously traded over-the-counter as OTC:CNTTF. Those shares will be automatically converted to CTST shares.

A U.S. listing led to significant gains for the first few U.S.-listed cannabis companies, but that is no longer the case. None of Aphria (APHA), Aurora (ACB) and Hexo (HEXO) saw especially large run-ups either before or after their U.S. listing was finalized and I do not expect that CannTrust will run up in the wake of this listing any more than it already did on Feb 20.

That said, a U.S. listing will allow more retail and institutional investors to invest in CannTrust, who were unable or unwilling to invest in Canadian shares or in an OTC-traded company. The U.S. listing will also allow for U.S.-traded options on CannTrust (there are already Canadian options available) and could potentially make CannTrust more attractive as a target for major investment from the likes of a would-be Constellation (STZ) or Altria (MO)-style outside investment.

While I do not expect a short-term run-up for CannTrust shareholders, a U.S. listing is a positive for the company.

Worries of Pelham Have Faded

Those who have been following CannTrust over the past year or so know that there was a lot of drama between CannTrust and its local city of Pelham, Ontario. Thankfully, that situation has passed and is no longer a concern for CannTrust holders.

Last fall, Pelham enacted a cannabis construction moratorium which halted construction at all nearby cannabis facilities. Pelham is a bit of a local hotbed for cannabis construction, with greenhouses dotting the landscape around the town including CannTrust's 450,000 ft2 "perpetual harvest" facility. However, local residents had concerns about the cannabis operations sprouting up around their town. Those concerns include the smell (cannabis is aromatic), forcing-out of local agriculture in favor of cannabis (local farmers can't match the funding of cannabis companies), and light pollution (growing cannabis under lights with a glass roof means a lot of escaping light into the night sky).

CannTrust was one of the companies caught up in this moratorium. CannTrust was forced to halt construction on its Phase 3 expansion which was set to expand capacity form 50,000 kg/year to 100,000 kg/year.

However, the construction moratorium has been lifted and CannTrust has obtained the necessary permits to proceed with construction of a revised (smaller) Phase 3 facility:

CannTrust Holdings [] is pleased to announce it has obtained the necessary permitting from the Town of Pelham to proceed with its Phase III expansion with the construction process set to commence immediately. The revised Phase III expansion is permitted for a footprint of up to 390,000 square feet, compared to the 600,000 square feet in the Company's initial application. However, with enhancements to the Phase III facility above and beyond the specifications initially contemplated, CannTrust maintains its total production capacity forecast of 100,000 kg per year after completion of the Phase III construction. The enhancements to the Phase III expansion include investing in automation and a higher level of climate control. Given these enhancements and the time it has taken to obtain permitting, construction of the Phase III expansion is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2020. Initial harvest from the Phase III expansion is expected in the second quarter of 2020 and full production capacity is expected in the second half of 2020. In order to address local concerns from the emission of light from its facilities, CannTrust is proceeding to add additional fan ventilation so its shades can be completely closed, at minimal incremental cost." CannTrust Press Release, Jan 22

The 600,000 ft2 figure is out-of-date.

The planned footprint of the facility was revised from 600,000 ft2 to 390,000 ft2 but despite the smaller footprint, it will still be able to grow up to the same 100,000 kg/year. This capacity expansion won't come online until around the second quarter of 2020.

Financial Results

Unlike many other cannabis companies, CannTrust has not yet reported any post-recreational cannabis results. CannTrust's fiscal year matches the calendar year, and the December quarter is its annual report. Last year, CannTrust's annual results came out on March 29, 2018, so CannTrust's first post-recreational results are likely to come out in about a month.

Thus, all the results herein are for medical sales only.

Revenue: In the September quarter, CannTrust reported great revenue growth thanks to organic growth. CannTrust reported $12.6 million in revenue, up 39% QoQ and up 105% YoY. This growth was due to adding more patients - patient count increased from 31,000 one year ago to 50,000 on Sept 30 - as well as CannTrust's new domestic and international wholesale revenue streams.

Strong cannabis sales growth by weight: CannTrust has been able to consistently grow its cannabis sales for the past two years. During Q3/18, CannTrust sold 1,364 kg of cannabis, up 104% YoY and up 28% QoQ. These sales included 1,097 kg of medical cannabis and 267 kg of wholesale cannabis.

Volume Revenue/gram Medical dried cannabis 397.9 kg $8.77 Medical cannabis extracts 699.4 kg $8.89 Wholesale dried cannabis 266.6 kg $6.40 Total cannabis sold 1,363.9 kg $8.37

During the same quarter, Canopy Growth's (CGC) medical cannabis sales fell, and Aurora's sales would also have fallen but for the addition of MedReleaf sales in the September quarter.

CannTrust's growth here is a sign of demand for its products and the success of its pricing and marketing model rather than merely a rising market. The Canadian medical cannabis market shrank in the third quarter of 2018, with market size declining from about 8,100 kilogram-equivalents to about 7,400 kilogram-equivalents (-9% QoQ), based on Stats Canada filings.

Gross Margins: CannTrust has good gross margins compared to peers, with 69% gross margins excluding fair-value adjustments in the September quarter. For comparison, Canopy Growth had 28% gross margins in September (and 22% in December) while Aurora had 68% gross margins in September (and 52% in December). Note that the above chart is based on the formula used for gross margins in 2018, so Q4/17 gross margins - as restated - are not available.

Operating Costs: CannTrust is not yet profitable on an EBITDA basis, but its operating costs are relatively reasonable compared to its pre-recreational legalization revenue. Over the last two quarters, CannTrust has spent 91% and 95% of its revenue on operating costs. This is far too much to allow for profitability, given gross margins of 55-69% during those two quarters, but it results in relatively modest losses compared to the spending of some of CannTrust's peers.

Revenue potential: In September, CannTrust generated $12.6 million in revenue and also added $16.6 million to its inventory. After the quarter, CannTrust's inventory was up to $42 million, with about three quarters being works-in-progress:

Source: CannTrust Third Quarter Financial Statements.

This addition to inventory suggests that CannTrust was growing more cannabis than it was selling prior to recreational cannabis legalization on October 17. Given the huge growth we've seen in revenues post-legalization (see, e.g., my coverage of Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, and Hexo), it is fair to expect that CannTrust's revenue will also rise next quarter, and the company has the production capacity to support a significant increase in revenue next quarter.

Analysts on Yahoo Finance forecast December revenue of $16.4 million, with a range of $14-21 million. Those figures feel low to me at midpoint, but we will find out in a month.

Cash flow: Last quarter, CannTrust had an operating cash flow deficit of $4 million and a free cash flow deficit of nearly $13 million. CannTrust, as with many Canadian cannabis companies, is actively building out its growing capacity to supply the Canadian recreational market and Canadian and international medical markets.

CannTrust's operating cash flow could turn positive within the next couple quarters, depending on how well its products fare on the recreational markets. CannTrust has the cannabis production to sell perhaps twice as much cannabis as it already does, which would support positive cash flows given existing gross margins. As always, however, the wild card here will be what sort of market share CannTrust can achieve.

Balance sheet and valuation: As of last quarter, CannTrust had about $86 million in cash and short-term investments offset by $800,000 in promissory notes and a $9.5-million mortgage. Given this net cash position, CannTrust's pre-legalization cash flow deficit of $13 million is not particularly alarming and CannTrust should have plenty of money to continue expanding, especially since operating cash flow is likely to improve next quarter with legal recreational cannabis sales.

(At $12.50 price on 2/22) Shares Value ($000s) Common Shares, September 30, 2018 105,578,053 $1,319,726 Options and Warrants 13,730,266 $117,460 Market Cap (partially-diluted) 119,308,319 $1,437,186 Net Cash, September 30, 2018 $76,010 Subsequent events (in Q3/18 FS) -$2,885 Enterprise Value (partially-diluted) $1,364,061

Source: Author's estimates.

CannTrust has a market cap and an enterprise value of about $1.4 billion. This makes CannTrust approximately the same value as Hexo and well behind the valuations of any of the five largest Canadian cannabis companies - Canopy Growth, Tilray (TLRY), Aurora, Cronos (CRON), and Aphria.

Overall, I like CannTrust's value at its current price. The above chart takes enterprise value and divides it by each company's annualized revenue plus additions to inventory, based on the most recent quarter. As shown, CannTrust is significantly cheaper than peers based on its current production capability.

That said, all five companies are unlikely to be supply-constrained over the medium-to-long term future. CannTrust's recreational cannabis performance is basically unknown at this point, since we do not have sales results. I suspect that CannTrust will have smaller market share than any of the cannabis companies listed above, but it also has a lower valuation than each (although only slightly lower than Hexo).

As with other mid-sized peers, CannTrust has less of an international presence than Canopy and Aurora. This smaller international presence is likely to reduce CannTrust's long-term potential compared to those peers, or at least to put CannTrust a bit behind in international expansion. This international gap may justify at least part of the premium charged for these larger cannabis companies.

Thoughts

CannTrust is one of the largest cannabis holdings in my portfolio, and I have liked each of the company's past couple quarters. Its September quarter is a bit of "old news" by now, since we've moved on to looking at post-recreational earnings, but it was a strong quarter that showed medical sales growth in the face of declines from larger players like Aurora and Canopy Growth. CannTrust was also able to earn good gross margins on those sales, keep operating costs reasonable, and has an attractive product mix, selling more cannabis oils than dry cannabis.

That said, its recreational performance is largely unknown since it hasn't yet reported results. Personally, I would like to see CannTrust report sales in the mid-single digits of market share, or perhaps about 1,400-1,600 kilogram-equivalents of recreational cannabis sold in addition to its medical sales. Recreational sales are more important than medical sales this quarter, in my view, because the recreational side is likely to grow much more quickly over the next several years than medical cannabis.

Moving to the NYSE is a good move for CannTrust and will allow a wider range of investors to access this well-run, mid-sized Canadian cannabis company. This may allow CannTrust to better court institutional investors and will also allow more retail investors to invest in the company as well.

The resolution of the Pelham moratorium is also a relief for CannTrust shareholders. That moratorium prevented CannTrust from expanding its footprint for several months and led to some suggestions that CannTrust might have to expand in another geography - which could increase costs compared to having one large home base. Those concerns eased when Pelham and CannTrust came to an agreement last month.

All told, I like the moves that CannTrust is making. Moving to the NYSE will help CannTrust improve its profile and the company should be able to begin generating real profits and cash flow in the coming quarters given its good gross margins and reasonable costs. I will continue to hold my CannTrust shares.



Disclosure: I am/we are long CNTTF, CGC, HEXO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short Cronos via puts.