Xinyuan Real Estate - Don't Hold Your Breath For Capital Gains

However, there is one element that will limit any meaningful capital gains on the stock for some time.

Elliott R. Morss ©All Rights Reserved

Introduction

Being an investor in Xinyuan (XIN) has its ups and downs. The company’s primary thrust – investing in rapidly growing second tier Chinese cities – is sound. But we hear from various sources that it is not content with this focus so it gets into other ventures - foreign investments (US, UK, and Malaysia), Chain Link and Crypto Currencies. Any time XIN departs from its 2nd Tier cities in China focus, I worry. Further thoughts are presented below.

ASC 606 Uncertainties

Switching to the ASC 606 accounting standard at the beginning of 2018 makes year on year comparisons difficult. I checked the following numbers with XIN. They confirmed them with the caveat that “The financials are correct, except the 2018 annual report is not released yet, so the exact numbers of year 2018 may be adjusted a bit.”

With the ASC 606 standard used for both years, there is clearly still some adjustment noise present. But one thing is clear. The last two quarters of 2018 were quite strong.

Table 1. – XIN’s Financials Using ASC 606 Standards 2017-18

Source: XIN SEC Filings

Dividend Concerns

Right now, XIN’s dividend yield is around 8% - good. But some worry about dividend cuts. For this, I focus on the payout ratio – what share of income goes to dividends: the higher the share, the more I worry. For all of 2018, income per ADS was $1.15. Dividends for the year were 40 cents for a payout ratio of 35% which is not high by NYSE standards. Of course, XIN is highly leveraged and might get in a cash squeeze. But I think management is aware of just how important the dividend is to many Western investors….

Problems With The Oosten Project in Brooklyn

As mentioned in my earlier piece, the Oosten project is in trouble. It has sold no units in the last six months and only three in the second quarter. In real estate, the real money is made or lost on the final sales – in the Oosten case, that would mean the remaining 39 units. I quote a company spokesman: “... we're considering about a plan for renting - to rent these kinds of apartments.”

Property Management – A Good Follow-On Business

As mentioned above, I worry about some of XIN’s new initiatives. But property management is different. For about a decade, I have been an investor in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). It has done extremely well utilizing the property management business to supplement its real estate developments. It would appear to be a natural follow-on business. But for some reason, XIN has done little to publicize the results of its efforts; The Diligent CPA in NJ, a commenter on this WG piece dug the following out of XIN’s 2017 annual report:

“As of December 31, 2017, owners of all of our developments who had become statutorily entitled to elect their property management companies had continued to choose us to manage their properties….We are currently managing approximately 11,094,308 million square meters, comprising more than 97,953 residential units….Real Estate Management Services Income" grew from $21.6 million in 2015 to $41.7 mill in 2017.”

This is promising, especially when you consider that in 2018, XIN’s net overall profit was $106.1 million.

Stock Repurchases and Institutional Activities

Why do I think there will be no significant capital gains soon? Read on. We learn that the company continues to repurchase shares – it repurchased 4.5 million ADS in 2018. And when you consider that total diluted ADS outstanding were 61.9 million at the end of 2018, down from 69.5 million at the end of 2017, those repurchases are significant.

However, it is worth seeing this in a broader context by looking at what institutional investors have been doing. There are two items worthy of note in Table 2:

Institutional Investors were sellers;

The dominant role of TPG Group Holdings.

Table 2. – Institutional Investor Trading

Source: Fintel

Some readers might remember the agreement that XIN entered into with TPG to get initial funding back in 2013. For those that do not, here it is:

BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN, "Xinyuan" or "the Company"), a real estate developer with a focus on high growth cities in China, announced today that the Company has entered into an agreement with TPG, one of the world's leading private investment firms, under which TPG will invest US$108.6 million through the purchase of convertible notes and common shares. Under the agreement, TPG has agreed to purchase 1) convertible notes due 2018 in the aggregate principal amount of US$75.8 million, and 2) US$32.9 million worth of common shares. The convertible notes carry an annual cash coupon rate of 5.0% and will be convertible into Xinyuan's common shares at an initial conversion price of US$6.00 per ADS. The common shares will be issued at US$5.48 per ADS. Taking into account the common shares and assuming the convertible notes are fully converted, TPG will hold a total of 18.6 million ADSs post transaction on a fully diluted basis, equivalent to approximately 20% of the Company's total share capital taking into account the investment by TPG. In accordance with the terms of the purchase agreement, TPG will be entitled to nominate one non-executive director to Xinyuan's board of directors following the investment.

According to Table 2 and other reports, TPG now holds approximately 7.1 million XIN shares. I quote further from another Fintel release:

February 20, 2019 - TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. has filed an SC 13D/A form with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosing ownership of 7,130,648 shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN). This represents 4.3 percent ownership of the company. In their previous filing dated June 07, 2018, TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. had reported owning 8,880,020 shares, indicating a decrease of -19.70 percent.

So what can be expected in the future? My guess is that TPG has decided it is time to get out. Financial shops like TPG do not like to stay as long as TPG has been invested in XIN. Those covering Asia for TPG have been instructed to liquidate their position. Further evidence on what TPG is doing comes from XIN’s recent SEC filings.

Table 3. – Recent TPG Sales of XIN

Source: XIN SEC Submissions

Note that TPG is now willing to sell shares for less than $5/share.

Conclusions

TPG still holds more than 7 million shares of XIN. It is selling them at less than $5 per ADS. Until TPG has liquidated its position, the XIN price is not likely to go much above the now less than TPG $5 selling price. This news will prompt some to sell. Not me. In this probably overheated stock market, I am happy with a near 8% dividend yield and wait for TPG to complete its liquidation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XIN, BAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.