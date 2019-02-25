GGO: This Fund Can Go Anywhere

The "active trader" point of view may not appeal to everyone, but I consider this also as a way of gaining exposure to the overall market short term.

Lack of liquidity can be both a blessing and a curse, depending on how right you are.

Disclaimer: This article was originally published on February 17, 2019.

Introduction

First of all, let me clarify that this is a guest article by our former Editor - 'The Normalizer' - and the idea presented may, at first sight, seem very distant from a lot of the content we provide for you. But I am fairly sure that once you assemble the pieces you will appreciate it.

During the course of 2019 so far we witnessed one of the greatest market recoveries recorded, supported by a change of tone by the Fed and other factors which are beyond the scope of our work here. It is my view that at a certain point there is only a limited amount of opportunities which offer a decent Risk/Reward for investors and active traders alike. And this is even more true in the world of Preferred Stocks, Baby Bonds and Closed-End Funds - our little niche in the vastness of the financial markets.

This is partially the reason why I ended up in the darkest corners of these products and started looking for ideas whose merit may be revealed only if one pays a close visit to the prospectus and the information contained therein. Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) is a CEF which many might have not even heard of, however, at the right time, and Discount, the ugly duckling morphs into a beautiful swan.

The Fund

Before presenting my thesis and providing any disclosures, it is my duty to familiarize you with this tiny representative of the Gabelli family.

Perhaps the most important thing to take note of is the size of the CEF:

Source: CEFConnect - GGO

This partially explains why it is so thinly traded and likely not of interest to 'big fish' as they cannot swing the bat properly in a vehicle with a grand total of 1.6M shares outstanding. There is another layer to the liquidity side and I will elaborate on this in a different paragraph. Stay put!

The fund's focus falls on Equity investments:

Source: 12/31/2018 Quarterly Brochure

And the Investment Strategy, snatched directly from the prospectus, is as follows:

Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest primarily in a broad range of equity securities consisting of common stock, preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, depositary receipts and warrants and rights to purchase such securities and, to a lesser extent, in debt securities. Debt securities in which the Fund may invest include non-investment grade debt securities. The Fund’s investments in non-investment grade investments and those deemed to be of similar quality are considered speculative with respect to the issuer’s capacity to pay interest and repay principal and are commonly referred to as “junk” or “high yield” securities.

Source: SEC.gov - Form 497 - GGO

As per the aforementioned Quarterly Factsheet (another link to it), here are some metrics of interest:

Number of holdings : 159 (as of 12/31/2018)

: 159 (as of 12/31/2018) Expense ratio : 2.6%

: 2.6% Turnover : 65.7% (as of 6/30/2018)

: 65.7% (as of 6/30/2018) Cash and cash equivalents : 22.4% (as of 12/31/2018)

: 22.4% (as of 12/31/2018) Effective Leverage: 40.46% (as per CEFConnect)

In terms of breakdown of the CEF's investment by sector, I believe that it is perfectly diversified:

Source: 12/31/2018 Quarterly Brochure

Those interested in a deeper look should definitely review the last available report of GGO's holdings as of 9/30/2018 - Form N-Q (Quarterly Schedule of Portfolio Holdings) - available on the SEC's website. And for the rest, below I have provided a snapshot from CEFConnect, showing the Top 10 holdings:

Source: CEFConnect.com - GGO

By all means, this closed-end fund is not an outlier in terms of any characteristic - I have no data on the average leverage percentage utilized by equity CEFs - with the exception of the 22.4% cash. My interpretation is that the management has kept a few bullets at their disposal in case a buying opportunity arises in the market. And the next quarterly report of the fund's portfolio may potentially reveal that they have expended them, but I will not muse on this too much as it is sort of irrelevant for my thesis here.

What I am thinking about, however, is that the cash position is not taken into account in the leverage calculation - thus it should be market lower until the aforementioned "position" has been converted to investments in common stocks, or anything else. Basically, while the cash and cash equivalents are present, GGO is not sitting at 40.46% effective leverage. Yet, there is the other side of the coin - the fund is essentially "paying for its patience" as there is a spread between the US Treasury position's yield and the one it is paying for the leverage (which is funded through a preferred stock). At face value, this is something I would consider negative, but if we travel back in time there is a clue that bullets are being fired periodically because the cash (or equivalent) position was sitting at a more uncomfortable level back in 2017.

The reported level as of 9/30/2017 was 40.3%. (Source: SEC.gov) Therefore, while they may be moving a bit slower than many investors would like, the cash position has been slashed almost to half over the course of 2018.

Last but not least, this Closed-End Fund is by no means a provider of dividends, so it may not be as appealing for some. Below you can see the historical distributions since its inception (11/2/2016), as shown in CEFConnect:

Source: CEFConnect.com - GGO

As an active trader, I often times overlook some of the aforementioned characteristics and readers should keep this in mind. Whether you will discover an investment opportunity in Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust is totally up to you - most of the time my focus is in the short term.

The Prospectus - A Glimpse

Before we make an overview of this CEF's performance, I would like to take you back to its inception and several items I found extremely intriguing.

First of all, this one sprung to life with a preferred stock - its source of leverage:

Source: SEC.gov - Form 497 - GGO

8% interest during Year 1.

5% interest in Years 2/3.

10-year US Treasury Yield + 200 basis points ( > 5.00% and < 7.00%).

Year 1 definitely seems like a bad deal for the common stockholders, but the rest of it seems normal, even though GGO-A (the preferred stock) comes with a Put Option active until 8/26/2021.

Is not the interest too high? I will refrain from expressing an opinion, as I have none on the matter. What I do know is that Gabelli CEFs often times seek leverage through the issuance of preferred stocks:

Source: Trade With Beta - Preferred / Baby Bond Database

Clearly, the equity funds from this group finance through similar rates, so I do not see GGO-A as an outlier, especially with the 10-year Treasury sitting at 2.66% (as of 2/15/2019) in the beginning of Year 3. If it goes up to 5.00%, the 200 basis points spread might hurt a little, yet somehow I am sure that in such a scenario this will be the least of our problems.

Anyway, let us not get carried away off-topic and finally go on to discuss several key points of the prospectus I found intriguing:

- Common Share Tender Offer:

The Fund’s Declaration of Trust provides that not later than 30 days prior to the fifth anniversary of the closing date (i.e., on or about August 26, 2021), the Fund will commence a cash tender offer for any and all of the common shares at a price per common share determined by the Board and expressed as a percentage (but not less than 95%) of the NAV per common share most recently determined as of the close of business on the last business day prior to the date the Fund purchases such common shares pursuant to such tender offer. The Declaration of Trust provides that this provision of the Declaration of Trust may be removed, or amended to delay the commencement of the tender offer, only upon the affirmative vote of a majority of the Fund’s Trustees then in office and the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the common shares and Series A Preferred Shares present at a meeting called for such purpose at which a quorum is present (i.e., a majority of a quorum).

Source: SEC.gov - Form 497 - GGO

Unless the Declaration of Trust is removed/amended, we can consider Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust a Term Fund set to expire somewhere about 8/26/2021. And interestingly enough, it can be done earlier which is something I would not bet on. In fact, as I will note later on in the article, significant insider ownership effectively means that insiders decide what happens once the aforementioned date draws near, so the Declaration is definitely not something we cannot realistically rely on.

Additionally, this means that GGO should never trade at a Premium in an efficient market, or this is my own interpretation at least.

- Repurchase of Common Shares:

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company and as such its shareholders do not, and will not, have the right to require the Fund to repurchase their shares. The Fund, however, may repurchase its common shares from time to time as and when it deems such a repurchase advisable. The Board has authorized such repurchases to be made when the Fund’s common shares are trading at a discount from NAV of 7.5% or more (or such other percentage as the Board of the Fund may determine from time to time). Although the Board has authorized such repurchases, the Fund is not required to repurchase its common shares. The Board has not established a limit on the number of shares that could be purchased during such period. Pursuant to the 1940 Act, the Fund may repurchase its common shares on a securities exchange (provided that the Fund has informed its shareholders within the preceding six months of its intention to repurchase such shares) or pursuant to tenders and may also repurchase shares privately if the Fund meets certain conditions regarding, among other things, distribution of net income for the preceding fiscal year, status of the seller, price paid, brokerage commissions, prior notice to shareholders of an intention to purchase shares and purchasing in a manner and on a basis that does not discriminate unfairly against the other shareholders through their interest in the Fund. When the Fund repurchases its common shares for a price below NAV, the NAV of the common shares that remain outstanding will be enhanced, but this does not necessarily mean that the market price of the outstanding common shares will be affected, either positively or negatively. The repurchase of common shares will reduce the total assets of the Fund available for investment and may increase the Fund’s expense ratio.

Source: SEC.gov - Form 497 - GGO

Technically, this is relatively close to a double-edged sword - Net Asset Value may benefit from the repurchase of common shares, but this may lead to an increase in the expense ratio. Yet no share repurchases have been made during the last months.

I have several thoughts on these and will share them a bit later on. We are slowly getting there, so stay put!

Performance

With its inception being in the late 2016 - 11/2/2016 to be precise - it is probably a bit too early to judge the portfolio managers' work, especially taking into consideration the large cash position, which has fortunately declined over the time. That being said, I see no use of comparing the fund to any other CEF or index.

Prior to even taking a glimpse at this CEF, its prospectus and et cetera, there must have been something which caught my attention initially, right?

Source: Barchart.com - GGO vs. XGGOX Daily Chart (1 year)

The keyword in the beginning was "liquidity" and this chart illustrates it - there is a serious lack of it in the market for our dear friend, GGO. However, as long as I am not swinging a million-dollar bat, I am not particularly worried about this issue if my timing is right and other factors - such as Discount percentage - align (in the case of a CEF).

One interesting observation can be made about the chart above - the highest Volume during the period was recorded while GGO traded at a Premium. I assume either that active traders like myself pushed the volume while trying to capitalize on a "Short" opportunity, or a fish slightly too big for this pond was accumulating size aggressively and effectively throwing money away.

For any newcomers, below is the four-line explanation of Premium/Discount I would give to someone in Finance:

- Closed-End Funds are vehicles whose common shares often trade at a premium or discount, relative to their net asset value (underlying portfolio). The screenshot above depicts the spread between the market price and the NAV of Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Back to GGO - in this particular case, one can easily take note of the NAV (blue line) moving to the upside a few days before the market in GGO responds with an upward move in the market price. In terms of raw numbers, below you can see the spread between the two over the last month:

Source: CEFConnect.com - GGO

This can likely be attributed to the lack of liquidity because I would expect the market to factor in the share buyback potential, and the "Declaration of Trust," once the discount starts widening significantly, like it did throughout January.

Sticking with one-time frame cannot ever be considered a good idea; therefore, you can observe how GGO's market price has performed relative to the net asset value since the fund started trading:

Source: Barchart.com - GGO vs. XGGOX Weekly Chart (since the fund was listed)

Over the long term, which is slightly more than two years, we can see that it is nothing new for Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust to go exactly where it pleases in terms of premium/discount. Further illustration:

Source: CEFData.com - GGO

The available data suggests that in January and February (as of 2/21/2019) the metric is in the lower bound of its range.

Now let us proceed with one final bunch of information I consider extremely useful, so I can provide you with my verdict.

Ownership

Somewhere along the start of our journey with GGO I emphasized that this is a small CEF - 1.6M shares outstanding (1,611,609 as per CEFConnect).

Now, imagine that there is huge insider ownership. If there was a way to make the following screenshot visible by having you click it, I would utilize the option to enhance the effect of what you are about to witness.

Here it is, as filed with the SEC on 4/9/2018:

Source: SEC.gov - Form 4 by GGO & Mario J. Gabelli - Author's Spreadsheet

ACG is the abbreviation for Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC), clearly used only to make the Excel table look tidy.

A few things to take note of, in case you miss them in the Form 4:

- E3M 2016 is a limited liability company owned entirely by Mr. Gabelli. - The shares reported reflect the total shares owned by Associated Capital Group, Inc. (-ACG). Mario J. Gabelli is the Executive Chairman and controlling shareholder of ACG. Mr. Gabelli has less than a 100% interest in ACG and disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares held by it which are in excess of his indirect pecuniary interest.

Source: SEC.gov - Form 4 by GGO & Mario J. Gabelli

If anyone shows me another closed-end fund with this kind of ownership structure - the drinks are on me.

And the fun does not end here, because I randomly stumbled upon this (filed with the SEC on 2/12/2018):

Source: SEC.gov - Form 4 by GGO and Mario J. Gabelli - Author's Spreadsheet (Thanks to one of the 'Trade With Beta' members for clarifying the exact number of shares outstanding.)

I reached the 0.5M shares outstanding number by subtracting GGO's Total Commons Assets ($29.379M) from the Total Net Assets ($50.849M) and dividing the number by GGO-A's Par Value ($40). Name and shame would be about right if I have been clueless enough to mess this one up.

My Thoughts

First of all, I have absolutely no opinion on the individual's skills as a portfolio manager, but insider ownership basically translates into "putting your money where your mouth is." Whether this is the most legitimate way of doing it and something else could be brewing, I cannot tell and it is likely beyond my pay grade.

The article got completely out of hand and I will simply reflect on every piece of the puzzle and what kind of picture I see assembled:

Liquidity : Definitely a pain on certain parts of the body. Sizing has to be either smart, with a strong gut, or some sort of hedging reaction. In terms of the last one, I see GGO's portfolio crumbling only if the overall market does, therefore my cowboyish pick is long volatility through options.

: Definitely a pain on certain parts of the body. Sizing has to be either smart, with a strong gut, or some sort of hedging reaction. In terms of the last one, I see GGO's portfolio crumbling only if the overall market does, therefore my cowboyish pick is long volatility through options. Declaration of Trust/Common Tender Offer (by 8/26/2021): The high insider ownership of the Common Stock (66%) combined with the extremely illiquid market means that Mario J. Gabelli is effectively stuck, unless he manages to reduce his position through arranged transactions. The Declaration of Trust can be amended by the Board of Trustees where he is present as well. Therefore, we can conclude that by buying GGO you are essentially making a bet that the aforementioned person will act in his best interest, as long as his ownership does not change. From my understanding of the prospectus quotes provided earlier, the CEF can commence a Tender Offer even in 2019, so there is that unlikely and extremely favorable Black Swan event. I would like to remind you that he may as well decide to amend the Declaration of Trust and never ever tender, as his ownership effectively provides him with the tools to do so.

(by 8/26/2021): The high insider ownership of the Common Stock (66%) combined with the extremely illiquid market means that Mario J. Gabelli is effectively stuck, unless he manages to reduce his position through arranged transactions. The Declaration of Trust can be amended by the Board of Trustees where he is present as well. Therefore, we can conclude that by buying GGO you are essentially making a bet that the aforementioned person will act in his best interest, as long as his ownership does not change. From my understanding of the prospectus quotes provided earlier, the CEF can commence a Tender Offer even in 2019, so there is that and extremely favorable Black Swan event. I would like to remind you that he may as well decide to amend the Declaration of Trust and tender, as his ownership effectively provides him with the tools to do so. Repurchase of Common Shares : I skipped some homework by not reviewing whether a repurchase has been done at any point. However, I am fairly certain that no such thing has taken place over the last months as the discount has remained far below the 7.5% mark. As a matter of fact, I did poke around Investor Relations in order to remind them that I am a tiny shareholder and demand my enhanced value right now!

: I skipped some homework by not reviewing whether a repurchase has been done at any point. However, I am fairly certain that over the last months as the discount has remained far below the 7.5% mark. As a matter of fact, I did poke around Investor Relations in order to remind them that I am a tiny shareholder and demand my enhanced value right now! Premium/Discount : I already stated that GGO should never trade at a premium (please, do correct me if I am wrong), and in my humble opinion, it should not trade far below a 7.5% discount either. In other words, you should always sell your shares if we see a premium and keep an eye on the overall market and NAV performance when the discount widens. (Note: MorningStar or GoogleSheets can be extremely useful for the latter.)

: I already stated that GGO should never trade at a premium (please, do correct me if I am wrong), and in my humble opinion, it should not trade far below a 7.5% discount either. In other words, you should sell your shares if we see a premium and keep an eye on the overall market and NAV performance when the discount widens. (Note: MorningStar or GoogleSheets can be extremely useful for the latter.) Insider Ownership: There is not much to ponder on, because unless the ownership structure changes dramatically it is unlikely that destruction of shareholder value will take place. On the contrary, the likelihood for a positive development such as repurchases, or an early tender, should be increased, but this is pure speculation, of course.

The risk of missing something is always lurking around, but I think that I have pretty much summed up my thoughts on the matter. I find GGO as an appealing way to gain exposure to Equities, while also satisfying my inner demons who are always on the hunt for relative value, which I find in the widened discount.

Conclusion

Digging into "the niche of the niche" can be fun and a fruitful exercise at times. The obscurity of certain products is what makes them interesting to me and I will share one of my favorite trading-related quotes:

If you want superior long-term returns, focus on an inefficient and illiquid market, and work everyday to be one of the best investors in that market.

Source: Twitter.com - Ian Cassel

The information presented in this article does not carry a lot of potential in terms of profit due to the excessively limited liquidity. However, I believe that any reader will be capable of actively trading abnormal moves in Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust's premium/discount from now on.

Trade With Beta At 'Trade With Beta' we also pay close attention to Closed-end Funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kind of trades. Therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.