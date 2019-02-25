Intercept Begins To Win The NASH Race: Issues To Consider

I bought the ICPT dip above $100 given it has met the goals it set when the stock was much higher, but I view this as strictly 'mad money' betting, not classic investing.

Background

NASH, or nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, has only been widely recognized as a disease for a short time. It may be more than one disease, given that it is defined as fatty, inflamed liver that is not due to alcohol abuse. Being a "not" condition implies that sub-types may exist. Evidence that NASH is new to medical classification comes from a textbook of medicine with a 1997 copyright sitting on my bookshelves. The book is so comprehensive that the index has 199 pages. There are no mentions of NASH that I can find anywhere in the book. In the US and Western Europe, NASH tends to be associated with obesity, often with Type 2 diabetes. The NIH estimates that 3-12% of American adults have NASH. If the accurate number is 6%, that implies more than 10 million patients in the US. Thus, analysts have considered a successful NASH drug, of which none are yet approved, to be a potential gold mine for the pharmaceutical company that grabs a leading market share position.

A review of potential drug therapies for NASH was published in a specialty journal in 2017 and may be of interest to readers who can handle a technical discussion. Key points it concludes with include:

KEY POINTS NASH can progress to cirrhosis and liver cancer and has become a leading cause for chronic liver disease worldwide. It is imperative that effective pharmacotherapies are developed to treat NASH and prevent progression to end-stage liver disease.

Vitamin E and pioglitazone [Actos] currently remain the first-line off label drugs for NASH. Many agents are currently in intermediate or advanced stages of development, including OCA [Ocaliva], elafibranor, and cenicriviroc.

It is anticipated that by 2020, some of the agents currently undergoing pivotal trials would be approved for treatment of NASH.

That list did not include selonsertib, from Gilead (GILD), but it recently failed in Phase 3.

The thesis of this article is that a bet on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT), which markets Ocaliva/OCA (obeticholic acid), will generate alpha, but risks and uncertainties are very high. Part of the way I think about the risks are similar to the way I put it in a bullish article on Amarin (AMRN) in March 2013, Amarin: Liking This Speculative Stock's Risk-Reward Ratio. I posited that even if there were a solid majority chance that the stock was dead money or worthless, the upside was so strong that the risk:reward was favorable. With ICPT, the specifics are different, especially in that the path to the potential blockbuster indication is clearer than for AMRN 6 years ago, but the concept may be similar. No doubt there are many scenarios that lead to ICPT being a poor investment at Friday's closing price of $93.35. However, the upside could be large: billions of dollars of years in sales, a pipeline promising a next-generation compound or combination product, and a high price:sales ratio. That could lead to the classic 10-bagger that emerging biotech and computer software stocks can provide on a 3-5 year time frame. How does one weigh all the extreme and intermediate possibilities?

It's not easy. I will try to present a few of the many issues to consider, beginning with a few words on two of the leading NASH competitors are in order.

Elafibranor

This is a pipeline drug from a small French company, Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF). A retrospective analysis of elafibranor's Phase 2b study allowed the company to justify a Phase 3 study; see the above article and the company's web page on this drug for details. If the company's estimated trial completion date of December 2021 is valid, then elafibranor would likely not reach the US market until 2023. Elafibranor has a different mechanism of action from OCA and if it is effective, might work additively to it.

Note, the endpoints for elafibranor's Phase 3 study are not the same as for either cenicriviroc or OCA.

Cenicriviroc

Allergan (AGN) has acquired rights to this drug, also called CVC. It initially was an anti-HIV candidate but has complex biological effects. A presentation of the 1-year Phase 2 study results also lays out the NASH story briefly and is worth reviewing in full. 2-year data on CVC subsequently presented by AGN. The lead summary point was this:

In Patients Treated for Two Years, No Significant Difference in Fibrosis Improvement Observed Between CVC and Placebo at Year Two.

That's not looking like guaranteed successful competition against OCA.

Nonetheless, AGN is proceeding on with its Phase 3 study, AURORA. The estimated completion date is September 2020. If successful, I think this could allow an early 2022 FDA approval; perhaps very late 2021, especially if AGN is able to gain Priority Review status.

Now I'll move to Ocaliva, which I will use interchangeably with the OCA term depending on context. ICPT has reported what it believes to be a successful Phase 3 study on OCA.

The REGENERATE study

This multi-year study is being considered a success if at least one of the two primary endpoints was met: improvement in fibrosis score with no worsening of NASH, or NASH resolution without fibrosis worsening. Based on the FLINT study from 2014, it was expected that the 25 mg OCA dose would be effective, and results were consistent with that, with drug-treated patients showing fibrosis improvement at nearly double the rate as placebo-treated patients. The net percentage of patients benefiting was 11.2%. While not exciting, the P value was 0.0002, meeting criteria for being statistically significant. OCA is already FDA-approved for the orphan disease PBC, via the accelerated pathway requiring a Phase 4 confirmatory study. This simplifies obtaining an additional indication for NASH. If ICPT files this supplementary NDA in September, I would hope for approval by June 2020.

OCA's known dose-dependent side effects were seen in REGENERATE: itching at the 25 mg dose and lipid effects (increased LDL early on in the study but improving by end of study, and decreased triglycerides). The patients on 25 mg were not up-titrated, and in the conference call, the CEO, who is an M.D., expressed confidence that based on the experience with Ocaliva for PBC, and other clinical trials, the itch (pruritus) would generally be manageable. There were also 2% more instances of gall bladder inflammation in the OCA 25 mg group than in the 10 mg group, and 2-3% more than in the placebo group. Serious adverse liver events were very rare in all groups, however, and overall, the drug appeared safe. Cardiovascular safety was similar to that of placebo.

Discontinuations from the study were similar between placebo and each group receiving the different OCA doses. Overall, I do not see anything serious regarding the OCA 25 mg dose in REGENERATE that would harm OCA's commercial potential, so long as FDA grants the indication that it improves NASH.

The secondary endpoint of NASH resolution had trends in the direction of efficacy, but did not meet tests for statistical significance.

A word on today's ITT or intention-to-treat statistics. This lowers the measured response rate. If a patient withdraws consent for the trial, or stays in the trial until the end but refused the liver biopsy at the very end, he or she counts as a treatment failure. There are real-world issues with this stringent approach to efficacy; it understates the positive effects on the patients who matter: those who want to take and stay on a drug, and can learn to tolerate the side effects. I'm satisfied that either as monotherapy or as a backbone therapy for combinations, OCA has adequate efficacy to succeed commercially, given it would be a first-in-class drug for a complex condition.

I expect FDA approval for NASH for OCA. CEO Mark Pruzanski was asked on the conference call whether OCA will use the Ocaliva brand for the NASH indication. My recollection is that he evaded the question.

Issues to consider include the following. These are not comprehensive.

More details to come at EASL in April

The International Liver Congress/EASL will be the venue for the release of detailed data in April. There are many questions that we all want to know. Subgroup analysis is the most important to me. Was beneficial effect seen in one group, such as diabetics or the morbidly obese, much more than another? If so, would ICPT hazard a guess as to what the specific indication within NASH might/would be? Would it be for all NASH, or for a subgroup only?

Another important topic relates to the other primary indication of NASH resolution. The exploratory, pre-specified analysis that added Stage 1 patients at high risk for progression to cirrhosis appeared positive (P = 0.0013). Is that statistically significant within the parameters agreed upon with the FDA? If so, would this be mentioned in the Prescribing Information and be able to be part of the promotional message to prescribers and insurers?

Many more topics and questions will be addressed at EASL and afterwards.

Moving on...

Pricing for Ocaliva versus OCA for NASH

Ocaliva apparently lists for close to $80,000 per year in the US. Given modest clinical benefit in NASH, I have trouble believing that a mass market can be achieved anywhere near that price point. Ocaliva for the orphan indication of PBC has $255 MM in global revenues expected for 2019 (ETrade data). So ICPT has a knotty problem. It does not want to destroy its current sales. How can it introduce OCA for NASH while maintaining/growing its Ocaliva market?

This is one issue for which ICPT has undisclosed plans or strategies.

Another key issue lies in a completely different direction.

What is the patent situation for Ocaliva/OCA?

Ocaliva has been granted Orphan Drug Exclusivity by the FDA until May 27, 2023. That is farther out than the main patent expiration date of 11/16/22. This and other information is found at the FDA's Orange Book web page for Ocaliva. Other listed patents expire in 2033 and 2036. As of the Q3 10-K, ICPT was awaiting a decision for a patent term extension of the patent expiring in 2022 to late 2027. If this is granted, then my assumption would be that a generic filer to Ocaliva could then be subject to another 30 month delay in FDA approval, as ICPT would sue for infringement of its 2033 and 2036 patents. That would take the loss of exclusivity to 2030, assuming that the later-expiring patents do not prevent generic entries.

I do not want to muse too long about this topic, but there are important details beyond the above overview.

As a placeholder, I am going to assume 11 more years of patent protection for OCA for NASH and Ocaliva, i.e. from 2019 - 2029 inclusive. That could be too long, or too short, and is very much subject to revision as more information emerges.

Don't forget about PSC

PBC stands for primary biliary cholangitis. A yet rarer, very serious disease affecting similar parts of the liver-biliary system is primary sclerosing cholangitis, PSC.

ICPT has completed a Phase 2 successful study of OCA in PSC. It has indicated it is awaiting more clarity on endpoints to design a Phase 3 study. Assuming long term patent protection for OCA/Ocaliva, I think that use in PSC deserves consideration as an additional valuation driver for ICPT. But there is no visibility for now.

Risks

ICPT is the first very high-risk stock I have bought in some time. That's partly because I sold it at even higher prices in 2015 when it became clear to me that the party was over for some time in junior biotechs. However, ICPT has now met timelines expected for it back then, yet the stock is lower while the general market is higher as is a small-cap-oriented biotech ETF (XBI).

ICPT has minimal price stability, a short interest ratio that while down from its highs of several months ago is still above 10%, guaranteed negative EPS for some time, and a debt load.

Please review the latest regulatory filing for a complete and informative recitation of reasons not to own ICPT.

Concluding comments - sometimes one-product companies turn out well

I like companies that identify and fill a niche, thereby gaining first-mover advantages. ICPT was formed to develop and commercialize a liver-acting drug based on discoveries made in an academic center in Italy, and has succeeded. It has one drug on the market that may generate over $250 MM in revenues this year. We will know more about that point when ICPT releases earnings this coming week.

The same drug that is on the market now may be approved next year as the first-past-the-post in a race between several competitors, large and small. The prize could be successful first-mover status in a market that may exceed 20 million patients in the US and EU. I believe that OCA does not have to be a massive and durable success to justify its market cap below $3 B. But it might be a very big success.

Dr. Puzanski has suggested that it could serve as a backbone for various combination approaches to NASH. ICPT could be a player in that market. The company has in-licensed bezafibrate, which has demonstrated activity in PBC, and plans to begin a Phase 2 OCA/bezafibrate combination study in PBC. A combo study in NASH could be performed, as well. It strikes me as possible that a fixed-dose combination drug of OCA and bezafibrate could have nice patent possibilities.

If OCA has long term patent protection, works in PBC and possibly PSC, and upon review is judged to be safe and effective for NASH, what would a deep-pocketed acquirer pay to control this compound? People worry about competition in NASH, but you can't beat something with nothing. Control the first and so far only drug that works in NASH and PBC, and possibly PSC, use your Big Pharma global marketing skills, add one or two other drugs to the mix, and let everybody chase you. So I think that ICPT could be a takeover candidate.

Because there are so many uncertainties, including on the patent position, I'm not going to suggest a target price.

In summary, I offer congratulations are due to the team at ICPT and to all whose research led to its development. It has been a long slog, and since the 2012 IPO, ICPT has appreciated strongly. The timelines in biotech can wear you out, but gaining first-mover advantage in a now-common disease, along with innovating in PBC, is a significant achievement. Perhaps brave investors who buy the stock here will be rewarded.

