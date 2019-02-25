REIT Sector Analysis: High-Quality Retail REITs Will Thrive

Our overweights are to Regional Malls and Shopping Center REITs, and we are cautious but neutral on Free Standing REITs.

We believe the December data was a fluke and consumers will continue to spend, and that properties which offer the right combination of products and experiences will thrive.

Not all REITs are created equal, and in the Retail space, higher-quality REITs have been able to command higher rents, while also experiencing very few store closures.

As retail sales go, so go Retail REITs. So, there was certainly cause for concern this past week when the delayed Retail Sales report for December showed surprisingly bad results. With retail Armageddon talk reduced to a whisper lately as landlords successfully repositioned their assets, the drop in retail sales might be all the naysayers need to crucify REITs yet again. However, this time we don't have the challenge of rapidly rising rates. In fact, we might be very close to the end of rate increases, especially after Thursday's Fed minutes.

We believe the recent Retail Sales number was a blip in an otherwise upward trend, and although we can't explain with certainty what happened, we are sticking to our prognosis that the retail environment is still going strong and that Retail REITs are a good place to go shopping - pun intended.

Retail Sales

Total retail sales dropped more than expected and the most in at least 5 years. Overall sales dropped 1.2% and Core Retail Sales declined 1.8% in December compared to the previous month. We can partly blame the decline on the stock market swoon that occurred in December as consumers retrenched, and it will be interesting to see if sales recovered in January, now that the stock market has come storming back. The numbers were somewhat surprising considering the previous reports out of retailers that indicated strong sales.

A strong job market, lower taxes, and higher wage growth should continue to drive retail sales, so we expect the December number to be an anomaly.

Retail Sales Deep Dive

On a year-over-year basis, retail sales increased but the growth rate fell off a cliff. Both overall retail sales and nonstore retail sales expanded, but at the slowest pace since September 2013. Nonstore sales had been growing at over 10% for almost 2 years, while retail sales were often posting 5% growth. A pause here may not be the end of the world, although we can see how the recent data could scare REIT investors with exposure to retail.

A closer look at the data below reveals that the recent month-to-month sales decline was driven by drops in only a few categories. Gasoline Station sales declined noticeably, as did Food Service and Drinking Places, General Merchandise Stores, and even Nonstore retailers. It didn't stop consumers from buying cars and parts, apparently, and recreational and home good sales were resilient too.

On the one hand, the decline in Food Service and Drinking Place sales could throw a monkey wrench into the repositioning strategy of many of the mall and shopping center REITs shifting their tenant base away from apparel and department stores and into bars, restaurants, and other entertainment venues. We don't think that will be the case, but it is certainly something to watch.

On the other hand, part of the repositioning strategy includes sporting goods stores, home goods, and home improvement stores, all of which had solid sales growth.

Consumer Confidence

Consumer confidence is still relatively high, and when consumers are confident, they typically spend money. That they might spend more of their hard-earned cash on internet purchases than they have historically is a foregone conclusion, but retailers and landlords are figuring out how to leverage their physical assets and combine them with online strategies.

As the chart below shows, Retail Sales usually trend alongside consumer sentiment, with consumer sentiment being a bit more fickle than sales. We believe the drop in sales growth this past month coincided with the decline in the stock market which drove down consumer sentiment. Now that the markets have recovered, we expect both sentiment and sales to recover in the short term.

The Yield Curve as an Indicator of an Imminent Recession

Our biggest concern is not that the consumer will stop spending - at least not yet. It is that the spread between the 10-year and 2-year spread is now just 17 bps. Rumor has it an inverted yield curve predicts 7 out of every 4 recessions, or something like that. That means not all inverted yield curves precede a recession, but it is a good predictor nonetheless.

Despite being near flat and the possibility of an inversion - i.e., the 2-year exceeds the 10-year - we believe the economy is still on such solid footing that a recession wouldn't be imminent. Would it cause a scare? A panic? Perhaps, and that might be the catalyst that leads to the end of this decade-long expansion. We put little weight on that happening in the near term, but then again, we have never been good predictors of human behavior.

REIT Metrics

REIT Same-Store NOI Growth REIT Avg vs. Retail Sub-Sectors

We don't have same store NOI data for Free Standing property, but NAREIT provides data for both Regional Malls and Shopping Centers. Regional Malls have seen their same-store NOI growth decline from 5% to 2%, and the latest data shows signs of stabilizing. Shopping Center same-store NOI has declined from the 3% range to 2% and has also shown signs of stabilizing over the last several months.

REIT Acquisition and Disposition Activity

Net acquisition and disposition activity is shown below for each of the three Retail sub-sectors. Only Free Standing REITs have continued to be net acquirers since Q4 2014, and activity seems to have accelerated this past quarter.

Meanwhile, shopping center REITs have reportedly been heavy sellers of assets in their efforts to strengthen their core portfolios and reposition assets for different uses, while allowing retailers to better implement omni-channel strategies.

We believe redevelopment of shopping malls will increase in 2019 and the low levels of new supply will continue to create opportunities for repositioning assets. We can see from the chart that of the three retail REIT sub-sectors, Shopping Center REITs have been most aggressive in disposition activities - an indicator of their repositioning and focus on core high-quality properties.

Retail REIT Industry Dynamics

We've covered several industry dynamics already in our discussion of the macroeconomic environment and certain REIT metrics that tell a story. There are other developments that investors should be aware of as they delve into the sector and determine where best to allocate capital.

Supply/Demand

We have too much retail space in the US compared to the amount of retail space in other countries. That has been part of the driver for store closures and deteriorating assets. The amount of space per 1,000 people in selected countries is shown below. The amount of oversupply in the US is more than twice that of Norway, which is second on the list.

Does this mean we should expect more store closures and retail store shrinkage going forward? Probably, but that doesn't mean REITs will necessarily bear the brunt of a shrinking market. Though someone will.

REITs vs. Private Landlords

Many media stories that stress the Armageddon of retail fail to mention that most REITs own higher-quality properties than private landlords and they have the resources to adapt to evolving consumer tastes - as we've seen in recent years. I would even add that REITs are well-positioned in a downturn to buy decent properties at a discount from the same private landlords without enough capital to maintain their properties.

The distribution of Regional Mall ownership is a good example. The chart below shows mall ownership by quality grade for both publicly traded REITs and private owners. The majority of public REITs own higher-quality properties, with most having a quality grade of B+ or higher and only 4 malls rated C-. Meanwhile, the majority of private owned malls are rated lower than B+, with a concentration of ownership in Malls rated C-.

When things go south, the lower-quality malls will suffer store closures, reduced foot traffic, and decreases in sales per square foot. These properties are owned by private landlords, not REITs. It is the lower-quality assets that will suffer the most in a downturn, and while REIT prices may be punished by negative headlines, we would view that as a buying opportunity.

Omni-channel

Despite many retailers implementing and optimizing their omni-channel strategies, many are investing capital in their physical stores too. In fact, while traditional retailers have been forced to rethink their business models and incorporating a multi-channel approach, newer retailers are launching business models designed with an omni-channel approach from the beginning.

The three behemoth tech companies are even moving in the opposite direction - particularly Amazon (AMZN) - which, until a few years ago, had zero physical store presence. It is now expected to have 570+ stores with its acquisition of Whole Foods and rumors of setting up fully automated convenience stores with no people.

Most investments into physical stores are to integrate the stores with online shopping to increase traffic, convenience, and lower shipping costs.

And while the Food and Beverage segment lags other segments in percentage of online sales, many grocers are investing in technology and omnichannel partnerships as well. These investments and programs will grow and expand in 2019, notwithstanding recent news of failed partnerships.

The vast majority of retail sales will still be through physical locations, but online sales will continue to grow. In addition, areas that were thought to be resilient in the face of online competition are seeing ecommerce solutions being implemented to facilitate online sales. We will also see a greater number of retailers following Amazon’s lead - starting first with an online presence and then transitioning into an omni-channel strategy that includes brick-and-mortar.

Store Closures and Openings

While some retailers are closing stores, the news isn't reporting store openings, with the net impact varying by category and time frame. The net effect is still a reduction in stores, but that is consistent with the oversupply of retail in the US. General Merchandise stores are aggressively expanding, led by Dollar General (DG), located in Nashville. The leading categories for store closures are no surprise: toy stores, department stores, and apparel. What is surprising to me is the number of furniture and home furnishing stores closing. I realize that buying furniture is easier now to do online, I personally prefer to sit and feel the furniture before buying.

What was Good In the Past May Not be Good in the Future

In the past, having a grocer anchor was an indication of a stable property with needs-based traffic that could drive sales to other tenants. But while grocer-anchored properties are still favorable, trends towards eating out have driven landlords to focus on experience-based tenants like bars and restaurants. And not only are consumers spending more on urgent-care medical services located in neighborhood centers, they are also spending more on health and fitness, restaurants, financial services, and entertainment. So, when looking for a shopping center REIT to invest in, don’t assume the grocer-anchored one is the best bet.

Long-term leases are no longer being viewed as reducing risk, as the retail environment is evolving very fast, and what might work for a retailer now can quickly change in a few years. Historically, REITs have touted the length of their leases as favorable, yet the fast-changing environment could make shorter-term leases more flexible and attractive from an investment standpoint.

The difference to focus on is that retail goods are divided up into two categories: commodity goods and specialty goods. According to Emerging Trends, commodity goods refer to items where the purchasing function is driven by factors of price and convenience. In contrast, specialty goods represent purchases made using discretionary income during discretionary time, and for which a sense of place or an emotional attachment are intangible parts of the consumption decision (think of buying a handbag or having a nice dinner). Consumers shop differently for these goods; commodity brick-and-mortar retailers are often places that consumers “have to go to,” whereas specialty centers are places that consumers “get to go to.” More and more REITs are converting their assets to places the consumer gets to go to.

Produce boxes and meal kits are now widely available online and in stores, a recent development that brings to light that some products not thought to be threatened by online retailers are now in the crosshairs. That includes grocers.

Top Reasons to be Bullish

Consumer - The consumer is still benefitting greatly from almost 10 years of economic expansion, and wages are only now starting to expand. With unemployment at less than 4% and rates likely to remain flat or decline by 2020, we don’t see many headwinds to continued retail sales growth. Consolidation - Larger, higher-quality REITs with capital are pulling away from both smaller, less-capitalized peers as well as private landlords that lack scale. We believe the bullish case is in the high-quality space where retailers will pay a premium. Balance Sheets - For the most part, REITs have done a good job of managing their balance sheets. In order to grow, they must continue to raise capital either by issuing debt or additional shares, and most have done a good job of striking the right balance between the two. There are also REITs that have raised capital by selling off non-core or lower-quality assets with the intention of repurposing that cash into higher-quality assets and properties.

Top Reasons to be Bearish

Online Sales - Internet sales will continue to take share from brick-and-mortar stores, and despite many retailers successfully implementing an omni-channel strategy, lower sales at the malls and shopping centers will eventually drive down rents. Rising Rates - We don’t believe there is much more upside to rates, but they are already higher than they were just a year ago, and as debt matures, it is likely to be refinanced at higher rates. This could put a ceiling on FFO growth or lead to a greater need for raising capital. Issuing shares may dilute current shareholders, while more debt could lead to higher interest payments and too much leverage. Widening Quality Gap - The difference between a nice retail property and one that is sure to fail is stark. Those REITs that have the high-quality business model will likely survive, but location is still one of the key determinants of real estate success. Picking the right REIT will be critical.

Shopping Center REITs

Within the shopping center space, we prefer REITs with higher-quality assets, such as Regency Centers (REG), Federal Realty Trust (FRT), and Kimco (KIM), although Site Centers (SITC) is re-leasing its properties at rates comparable to FRT at around $27 per square foot.

REG and FRT trade at a premium to the peer median, which we believe is justified due to the higher-quality assets, but SITC trades at just 5x P/AFFO and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. It doesn’t have a long history, but we will be looking into it in the coming weeks.

Regional Malls

In the mall space, our thesis is similar: we prefer higher-quality assets and favor Taubman Centers (TCO) and Simon Property Group (SPG). Both have properties whose average sales per square foot are in the top 3 among peers. TCO averages more than $800 per foot, while Simon averages $650. Both also charge the highest rental rates per square foot.

We view the higher-quality REITs as warranting a premium to peers, so the fact that our two preferred names are trading well above the median is not surprising. The look of being overvalued is exacerbated by both CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) and Washington Prime Group (WPG), both of which are trading at huge discounts to peers. Don't be fooled by the high dividend yields, however - both are likely to reduce their dividend payments in the near term.

Free Standing

The Free Standing REITs are a bit more difficult to evaluate because they are each so different. Arguably, the cream of the crop is Realty Income (O) with a market cap of $20 billion. The next biggest Free Standing REIT is National Retail Properties (NNN) with a market cap of just $8 billion.

We’ve mentioned in several articles previously that in the short term Realty Income should be fine, but we are cautious on how the company can continue to grow its dividend as it continues to get bigger and bigger. That it will remain a stable dividend payer is not in question, but dividend growth investors may want to start looking elsewhere.

Realty Income is the outlier to the right in the graph below, while Spirit Realty (SRC) is the outlier to the top left. We suggest looking for opportunities within the oval where dividends still have the potential to grow and getting there from a lower base is much easier.

We are currently in the process of evaluating STORE Capital (STOR) and will likely take a closer look at NNN as well. Both are trading near the median for the group and have comparable yields and payout ratios.

Allocation

With the NAREIT index being made up of about 16% Retail REITs, we recommend a slight overweight of 19%, with an overweight to both Shopping Centers and Regional Malls. We currently hold KIM and will be adding a position in REG to complete our shopping center exposure, and we currently hold Simon Property Group and Taubman within Regional Malls. Our Free Standing exposure is currently being evaluated for changes away from Realty Income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXP, CIO, MNR, PLD, KIM, RPAI, SPG, TCO, STOR, O, IRT, APTS, AVB, UMH, AMH, AHT, PSA, SELF, GMRE, HCP, SBRA, PCH, AMT, CCI, SBAC, COR, QTS, IIPR, NLY, BXMT, NOBL, EEMV, EFL, JPS, LDP, HYLS, MORL, REM, RINF, SHY, SPY, TBB, TVC, EEM, HFQIX, FFRHX, DELNX, VOO, EFAV, EFA, SMMV, VO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances.