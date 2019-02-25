Chipotle: An Overly Optimistic Stock Price After Strong Q4

From a revenue-per-store and net income standpoint, the company has a long way to go to get where it was over three years ago before the food crisis.

Thesis

Chipotle (CMG) reported strong Q4 results thanks to operational improvements and aggressive marketing efforts that have boosted sales and traffic, notably digital sales. The company continues to ramp up marketing efforts and is focused on further strengthening the operations of its restaurants and expects comparable same-store sales to increase 4-6% in 2019 after a strong Q4-18 showing of >6% comps.

Investors rewarded the report by bidding up the stock close to $600/share. The company's all-time stock price high of $756 came in August 2015, just months before the food crisis crippled the company. As it stands today, the company still has a long way to go to improve throughput and margins to get anywhere close to where the company was operationally over three years ago.

While new CEO Brian Niccol deserves a lot of credit for the improvements made at Chipotle, a stock price of nearly $600 assumes a lot, and there is simply too great an expectation of success built into the stock price at this point to justify a purchase for me at this time.

Strong Q4 Ends Year 1 Of The Turnaround

When CEO Brian Niccol was hired a year ago, he needed to accomplish two core things: fix the food safety issues and bring customers back. The company has made progress on both fronts.

Though there was a food poisoning outbreak in July 2018 just after Niccol took the job, there has not been one since. That said, we're barely more than six months removed from that issue and it remains to be seen if the safety improvement changes Niccol has instituted will yield positive results.

From a traffic standpoint, we're starting to see increasing comps. In Q4-18, traffic increased 2% yoy. In Q3, traffic was flat. In Q2, traffic was down. In Q1, traffic was down. Prior to the Q4 boost in traffic, revenue growth this year had largely been driven by price increases and menu additions. Comparable Q4 sales eclipsed 6%. The company expects same-store comps to be 4-6% next year.

Operationally, the company has worked to streamline the throughput process to accommodate mobile orders, which is a core component to the company's growth strategy moving forward. Though it's taking Chipotle longer to fulfill each order today than it did prior to the food crisis, Niccol believes the company can return to high throughput levels.

Today during peak order hours, the company fulfills 25 orders every 15 minutes. In 2015, the company was fulfilling 35 orders every 15 minutes. Niccol says the decrease in productivity isn't a result of decreased demand - it's a result of new operational priorities that the company has adjusted to. Niccol says the company will continue to improve efficiency during peak hours. It remains to be seen if the company can return to 2015 efficiency levels on order fulfillment.

Chipotle Stats Today Vs. 2014

Investors were impressed with Chipotle's numbers and the stock has hit $600 on the news. While the enthusiasm about the company's direction is warranted, the company still has a ways to go to get where it once was. Below is a table comparing some key metrics today vs. Chipotle in 2014, the final full year before the food crisis issues began.

Metric FY 2018 FY 2014 Revenue $4.86M $4.1M Revenue growth 8.6% 27.8% Digital revenue $530M Nominal Ops Margin 5.3% 17.3% EPS $6.31 $14.13 Same-store sales growth 4% 16.8%, though low to mid-single digit was expectation moving forward Food cost as percentage of sales 32.9% 34.6% Labor cost as percentage of sales 27.3% 22% Store count 2,489 1,772 Revenue per store for those opened at least 12 months $2M $2.47M Stock price Feb 23. 2019 vs. 2015 $600 $671

There are some big differences between Chipotle today vs. four years ago. First, same-store revenue growth has slowed markedly, but this deceleration had started to take hold in 2015 prior to the food safety scare and the company anticipated the slowdown by the end of 2014.

Second, digital revenue makes up more than 10% of sales now, and digital is a cornerstone to boosting revenue growth acceleration under the new CEO's vision. In fact, moving forward, the company will design its restaurants differently in order to provide a pickup window for mobile orders. Historically, Chipotle resisted the idea of drive-thru orders, but new restaurants will be designed to enable mobile order pickups to be done quickly without requiring drivers to exit their vehicles.

Third, employee costs are way up and this has eaten into margins and profitability is down markedly overall.

Fourth, revenue per store is down from peak levels of nearly $2.5 million per store per year. Niccol is fully aware of the $2.5 million figure and mentioned it on the call. The company knows that getting back to $2.5 million per store per year won't happen overnight and the company will continue with marketing and delivering quality (and hopefully safe) food that drives more orders. He has given no estimate as to when or if the company may get back to $2.5 million per store.

The company plans to open 140-155 restaurants in 2019. That gets us to about 2,640. The preexisting 2,489 will pull in at least $2.08 million per restaurant if the company hits the low end of its same-store revenue growth guidance of 4%. If the company continues growing comps at 4% per year, the company should hit $2.5 million per restaurant per year within five years.

Valuation

Based on traditional earnings growth metrics compared to its competitors, Chipotle is overvalued. Based on a free cash flow valuation with no risk premium, you could argue Chipotle is fairly valued by applying a 30-year Treasury Bill rate as the discount rate.

But Chipotle faces a lot of risks. The food safety issues could return. New product introductions to increase average ticket sales and drive comps could fail.

Investors at $600 are making a bet that Chipotle's good fortunes will continue and that the food safety issues will not return. If the Chipotle continues opening at least 100 new net restaurants per year for the next five years, it will end up ~3,000 restaurants. If the company can return to its peak of $2.5 million revenue per restaurant, it will be generating $7.5 billion per year. If the company can generate the same net income/restaurant that it did in FY 2014 ($251,000), the company will be sitting on net income of $754 million, which would equal nearly $27 EPS based on the current share count, which would be nearly double what the company earned in FY 2014 when the stock price was in the $700 range. An EPS approaching $27 a share would likely command a much higher stock price than $700.

But the company has higher costs today - notably labor - than it did in 2014. Much of the comparable sales increases this year were attributable to price increases and menu additions, not traffic increases. It could be argued that Chipotle is worth investing in if the company's worst is behind it and that the company can continue to deliver strong comparable sales growth. I'm just not convinced that that is the case.

Conclusion

Chipotle's new CEO deserves credit for initiating Chipotle's turnaround. It is possible the worst is behind for Chipotle. If that is the case, buyers at $600 may be rewarded in the years ahead. But it's also possible that the easy money has already been made post-food crisis. The stock has nearly doubled in the last year. There are a lot of assumptions built into the current stock price and I will remain on the sidelines.

