Annual Canadian Fiscal Flow Trading Opportunity About To Come Up For 2019

The nature of the new budget largely determines if market will keep rising on an expansionary deficit budget or sink on an austerity budget.

In February each year, the federal government passes its new budget and a spending splurge occurs in March causing flat markets to rise again for one month.

At the end of each calendar year, surplus budget months remove money from the economy and flatten markets.

The purpose of this article is to assess the macro-fiscal flows for Canada in the lead-up to the new federal budget in February and determine what effect these flows will have on the stock market and the economy.

Macro fiscal flows impact investment markets with a lagged effect of typically one month. A flow of funds now from government spending or credit creation will lead to a boost in investment markets one month later.

To understand the fiscal flows, one has to look at the balance of sectoral flows within the Canadian economy using stock flow-consistent sectoral flow analysis.

Professor Wynne Godley first comprehended the strategic importance of the accounting identity, which says that measured at current prices, the government's budget balance, less the current account balance, by definition is equal to the private sector balance.

GDP = Federal Spending [G] + Non-Federal spending [P] + Net Exports [X].

As a percentage of GDP, all three sectors sum to zero and balance each other out.

The chart below shows the newly released federal budget information for December 2018.

The chart shows a large blue surplus for December 2018, which in reserve accounting terms means money deleted vertically from the economy by the currency issuer that no longer appears on any measure of the money supply, such as M1, M2, and M3.

If this "surplus' had been earned by the private sector or the external sector, it would have added to a stock of savings and be able to be found in a bank account.

The Canadian federal government is the sovereign currency issuer, and if it needed CAD 2.45 billion, it could have keyboarded it into existence and spent it. It never needed to take it from another source through taxation or bonds. This money has been keyboarded out of existence.

The chart below shows credit creation over the same period:

The chart shows that 8021 CAD million was added to the economy by commercial banks in December 2018. Over the past calendar year, credit creation has been constructive.

The following chart shows the current account over a similar period:

Canada's current account deficit narrowed by CAD 6.3 billion in the third quarter to CAD 10.3 billion. It was the smallest current account gap since the last quarter of 2016, reflecting lower deficits on goods, services, and investment income.

The recent balance of sectoral flows for Canada is shown in the table below:

(Source: Trading Economics dot com plus author calculations)

*Estimate to be updated when the end-of-year numbers are known.#Forecast based on existing flow rates and plans.

The table shows that the private domestic sector balance is negative. The credit creation information above shows that the external deficit is being met by private debt and liquidation of private assets. The private domestic sector is in decline and has been for several years. This is an unsustainable development path that can only end in a recession once private savings and debt accumulation are exhausted.

Private debt is the private sector's deficit, and it is deeply in deficit as the chart below shows:

Over 266% of GDP!

Below is a chart of the stock market over the same time interval and one can make a comment on the impact of the flow of macro-fiscal funds overall.

Comparing the charts above, one can see the impact on the stock market:

The federal government is the largest single agent in the economy. The federal government traditionally removes money from the economy at the juncture of the calendar years. This can be seen in the longer term chart below:

The chart above shows that each year begins with the removal of money from the economy followed by a large addition of funds in March. The new federal budget is approved in February and government departments formerly starved of cash at the end of the last budget period play "catch up" at the beginning of the new financial year.

The month following there is a 'surplus' where the tax 'revenues' from the spending 'bump' are removed from the economy.

When one contrasts this phenomenon with the stock market, in the chart below, one sees that generally speaking, each calendar year begins with a dip and then a recovery. Money extraction followed by money injection.

It is quite clear to see what is going to happen next on the Canadian stock exchange and how one can take advantage of it.

The federal government surplus budget in December and most probably also January [based on the past performance] will cause the stock market to ease as funds are removed from the economy. This dip can be bought.

In February, the new federal budget will be approved and in March 2019 the federal government will expend a large part of that budget all at once, causing the stock market to rise for at least one month afterward.

In April, a good portion of the federal government funds that were expended in March, and in so doing became income for the private sector, will be removed again due to income taxes. The stock market will again pause and this would be a good time to exit the trade.

It is difficult to predict how generous or mean the new federal government budget is going to be in 2019. If the deficit is a large one, meaning that the private sector receives more income, then the stock market is likely to keep moving upwards. On the other hand, if the new federal budget is a contractionary austerity surplus budget the stock market is likely to fall or be flat.

Judging from the last three austerity budgets and no change in government or policy, there is likely to be more of the same in the next budget. This is bad for the stock market and the only thing keeps it moving upwards is the inflow of credit money from commercial bank lending, which is finite and surely near its peak with a national private debt load of over 266% of GDP.

An investor wishing to trade these stock market movements could do so using the following Canadian ETF funds that mirror the broad stock market index:

(EWC) iShares MSCI Canada ETF (BBCA) JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (HEWC) iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (FCAN) First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (FLCA) Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Plan to take a position in EWC after the February dip.