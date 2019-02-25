Will AT&T Be The Next Kraft Heinz?

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) unleashed a toxic quadruple bombshell with its latest earnings results, leading to a massive implosion of its stock price that marked a new all-time low.

The company missed both on the top and the bottom line, the former by a massive $0.10, following an erosion of its pricing power. On top of such a big miss, KHC also acknowledged that it got subpoenaed by the SEC as part of an investigation into the company's accounting policies. While the extent of that is only a paltry $25 million additional charge on its cost of products sold, such an accounting issue, no matter how small, is always detrimental to investor trust.

The worst item, however, was certainly an epic writedown of $15.4 billion on fair values of goodwill and intangible assets. While that has no impact on cash flow or earnings, it certainly shows that the company massively overpaid for its acquisitions during the years, while synergies and any growth fantasies have disappeared.

To round off a disastrous call for investors, KHC also slashed its dividend by 36%. Although we do not know how these effects have impacted the stock price, there is no doubt that each of them would have surely led to a sell-off, but certainly not to one that wipes out over a quarter of the company's market cap.

With KHC spooking the entire food sector and sending shivers to loyal dividend (growth) investors, the big question is if such an outcome is also possible for other companies that have paid big for acquisitions in recent years and are currently boasting juicy dividend yields. This immediately brings us to AT&T (T), the company with the highest debt level in corporate America following acquisitions of DirecTV and Time Warner, which is currently sporting an almost 7% yield and has seen very little growth over the years.

Is AT&T at risk of a similar fate?

What is going on at AT&T?

AT&T has seen its stock price collapse ever since it announced the $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner, and despite smaller recoveries, is still trading at the highest yield since the financial crisis.

So far, it has not missed earnings as badly as KHC did, even though the stock price development could signal just that. Despite acquisitions of over $100 billion, AT&T has so far never recorded a writedown of KHC proportions to its goodwill and intangible assets. However, similar to KHC, it is also in a difficult environment. While KHC is suffering from a lack of pricing power, as its premium brands are no longer meeting the demands of its consumers (keywords: healthy living, organic food), and is facing intense generic competition from big food retailers like Kroger (KG) via their own brands, AT&T is losing hundreds of thousands of customers as people flock to cheaper streaming platforms, like Netflix (NFLX) or Amazon Prime (AMZN).

1) Massive loss of video subscribers

In Q4/2018, AT&T lost around 650,000 video subscribers - 267,0000 from DirectTV Now and 391,0000 traditional video subscribers - driven by expiring discounted introductory offers.

This is very similar to what had already happened in Q3/2018, when the company lost almost 300,000 video subscribers as promotions phased out. Now that we have seen two quarters of record subscriber losses, it's time to shed light on how that is impacting the bottom line.

Compared to a year ago, the Entertainment Group saw revenue decline by $0.4 billion in Q4/2018 and by $0.7 billion in Q3/2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin, meanwhile, fell by 2.5pp in Q4 and by 2.7pp in Q3. We can at least read a slight improvement on the EBITDA impact from these numbers, but the much better thing to consider is that by the end of Q4/2018, there are no more subscribers remaining on discounted promotional price offerings. DirectTV Now got slightly more profitable in Q4 overall, but excluding those "low-value, high-churn customers" from the data, DirectTV Now was able to improve its ARPU by almost $10 sequentially.

As long as the new streaming service has not been launched and proved successful, there is always the risk of further dilution of the customer base, as rivals like Netflix (NFLX) are drawing in new subscribers in large numbers.

2) Big acquisitions, but are they creating value or risk being written down?

As of end of FY2018 AT&T has a whopping $285 billion in intangible assets on its balance sheet. That is more than 50% of its entire balance sheet. Around half of that $285 billion is linked to Net Goodwill, which has more than doubled over the last 5 years.

Behind those massive figures are mainly the acquisition of DirecTV in July 2015 for $48.5 billion and the most recent mega-acquisition of Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018. Together, these add up to $134 billion, but are in no means in any direct relation to the $146 billion in goodwill AT&T recorded on its balance sheet. To understand what that means, it is necessary to understand goodwill. Goodwill and fair value measurement of intangible assets is, apart from valuing pension benefits and deferred taxes, one of the most complex aspects in group accounting and requires years of experience and in-depth knowledge of countless accounting standards. However, for this purpose, it is enough to touch the surface and explain goodwill and what is generally behind the goodwill figure on AT&T's balance sheet.

Goodwill in accounting is an intangible asset that arises when a buyer acquires an existing business. Specifically, goodwill is recorded in a situation in which the purchase price is higher than the sum of the fair value of all identifiable tangible and intangible assets purchased in the acquisition and the liabilities assumed in the process. Goodwill represents assets that are not separately identifiable. It is classified as an intangible asset on the balance sheet, since it can neither be seen nor touched. Under US GAAP and IFRS, goodwill is never amortized. Instead, management is responsible for valuing goodwill every year and to determine if an impairment is required. If the fair market value goes below historical cost (what goodwill was purchased for), an impairment must be recorded to bring it down to its fair market value. However, an increase in the fair market value would not be accounted for in the financial statements.



The key to this is that goodwill is neither the gross nor net acquisition price, but only occurs if a company pay less for any assets and liabilities than the total fair value of those assets and liabilities. AT&T goodwill is tested on an annual basis in October, and even in the event of a 10% drop in fair values of the reporting units, the fair values would have still exceeded the book values of the reporting units.

If we go deep into AT&T's 10-K, we can also find out how goodwill breaks down across the various assets beneath.

(Source: AT&T 10-K EX 13 filed on February 20, 2019)

Here we can easily see that virtually all goodwill added in 2019 originates from the Time Warner acquisition, with WarnerMedia adding a net $40.7 billion to goodwill. The DirecTV business is not separately shown here, but is included in the Entertainment Group valued at $38.5 billion.

More than 2/3rd of AT&T's goodwill, however, is not related to any of its mega-acquisitions but originates from wireless licenses. Goodwill itself is thoroughly tested by running complex 10-year DCF projections and other financial models with parameters like subscriber growth, churn, revenue per user and auction prices. It is highly intransparent to externals and investors, as even slight changes in the parameters could have a major impact. The only indications we have as regards the robustness and safety net of such fair value measurements are the company's 10-K filings, where it states that "The fair values of the wireless licenses in the United States and Mexico each exceeded their book values by more than 10%," as well as the auditor's approval of these statements. If, however, consumer trends continue, modeling parameters like subscriber growth or churn over a 10-year horizon could easily deviate massively and causing big writedowns.

While there is always the risk of big writedowns in intangibles, which will look disastrous on the profit and loss statement, they will only really hurt if that also affects earnings and cash flows. It is too early to judge if Time Warner will be a net positive for AT&T, but currently, AT&T is expecting synergies from the Time Warner merger are expected to hit $700 million in 2019 and significantly more in 2020 ($2 billion) and 2021 ($2.5 billion). Although this is a far cry away from the giant $85 billion AT&T paid for Time Warner, should these synergies really be realized at that scale, that big bet suddenly no longer appears that big anymore. Factoring in the 2021 run rate in synergies until 2030 would already return realized accumulated synergies of almost $28 billion - a truly impressive figure which will be a great lever to further pull down the $171 billion in debt that AT&T owns.

3) Highly leveraged balance sheet, but debt is manageable

Ever since the DirecTV acquisition in 2015, AT&T's debt load has started to balloon, culminating in a record debt level of $190 billion in long-term debt. Although I haven't yet become a fan of the DirecTV acquisition, I fully endorse the Time Warner deal, as despite the seemingly high price, AT&T acquired a business in very healthy state with a vast library of content - just what it needs to prevail in the new digital age of streaming.

However, for 2019, management is aiming to reduce that mountain of debt by as much as $20 billion, with $12 billion contributed by FCF after dividends and the remaining up to $8 billion stemming from asset sales. In the ideal case, that will bring down the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio from a current 2.8x to 2.5x-2.6x and leave the company with $150 billion in debt remaining.

That is still a big number, but for a company that is generating over $25 billion in FCF in a year, it is certainly possible to service these debt obligations, while at the same time continue to pay juicy dividends and substantially invest into its business. For 2019, gross capital investment is expected to be in the $23 billion range, which just shows that AT&T is a cash flow monster that is able to retain more than half of its operating cash flow as free cash flow.

Over the next four years, from 2020-2023, the company will have to redeem almost 1/3rd (~$60 billion) of its total current debt amount, which will notably exceed free cash flow after dividends in three out of four years. Although this will slow down debt repayment, AT&T's total debt by end of 2023 will decline further to $136.5 billion, with full-year EBITDA expected to grow to $68 billion by year end. Assuming its 2019 cash balance of $10.8 billion remains unchanged (i.e., any gaps between FCF after dividends and redeemable debt will be funded with new debt) gives us a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of just under 2 and as such represents a deleverage of more than 1/3rd from current heights and certainly demonstrates that AT&T is, in principle, more than capable of managing that debt risk.

If that holds true, the company will also have no problems to maintain and grow its alarmingly high dividend. In fact, despite almost doubling its total debt with the Time Warner acquisition, it has been accretive from day 1 and thus helped AT&T not only to maintain its safe dividend payout ratio but actually improve it. By end of 2016 and 2017, the FCF dividend payout ratio stood around 70%, while in 2018, it came in at only 60% and is expected to decline into the high 50s as 2019 unfolds. This will ensure a very high degree of dividend safety, and while the current yield reflects the current level of risk as AT&T transforms from an "old economy-like telecom" to a well-diversified, content-driven media enterprise, it does not mean that the sky-high dividend is in danger.

Bringing it all together

Kraft Heinz has shown with its latest earnings results that no company is immune to missing changes in consumption brands. If at the same time the company is spending billions on growing via M&A but these acquisitions totally miss satisfying the demands of the customers, it is nothing but catastrophic. There are lots of similarities between KHC and T, but AT&T looks much stronger, though only as long as the worst case does not materialize. Compared to KHC, it looks as follows:

Dividend cut - AT&T is boasting a very safe 60% dividend payout ratio and has a decade-long track record of growing its dividend. If all hell breaks loose, the dividend will probably be the last thing to be cut, but such an event looks extremely unlikely today given the very good coverage.

- AT&T is boasting a very safe 60% dividend payout ratio and has a decade-long track record of growing its dividend. If all hell breaks loose, the dividend will probably be the last thing to be cut, but such an event looks extremely unlikely today given the very good coverage. Big writedowns - We can never rule out this one due to the intransparent and highly complex measurements underneath and the big amounts AT&T paid for its acquisitions. Even though the Time Warner merger cost around twice as much as the DirecTV acquisition, I believe that the DirecTV business is by far the bigger problem given that AT&T has been losing hundreds of thousands of customers in the last quarters as introductory promotional offers expired. There is a very real risk of a writedown here, but not in the ballpark of what KHC has just revealed.

- We can never rule out this one due to the intransparent and highly complex measurements underneath and the big amounts AT&T paid for its acquisitions. Even though the Time Warner merger cost around twice as much as the DirecTV acquisition, I believe that the DirecTV business is by far the bigger problem given that AT&T has been losing hundreds of thousands of customers in the last quarters as introductory promotional offers expired. There is a very real risk of a writedown here, but not in the ballpark of what KHC has just revealed. Erosion of its core business - This is by far the biggest risk for AT&T, and if it materializes, would immediately also drag down dividend coverage and lead to multiple downward earnings revisions. AT&T is still generating billions from a dying business in its Entertainment Group, and it will be crucial to observe how the new streaming service and various other initiatives help the company stabilize this segment.

To conclude, Kraft Heinz has blatantly shown that the strategy of overpaying for M&A and bringing overpriced products to the markets that do not meet customer preferences can quickly backfire and wipe out a threatening share of market cap instantly.

AT&T is a "Show Me" story, but hopefully, one with a different ending to the one of Kraft Heinz. AT&T needs to deliver in 2019 by focusing primarily on reducing debt, as well as keeping and attracting new customers by offering them good value for money.

