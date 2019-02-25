Energy Transfer Serious About $16 Billion LNG Project

This article is following up on a previous note I wrote that covered Energy Transfer LP’s (NYSE:ET) financial performance (link here). Now let’s take a look at some of the many operational updates put forth by management during the midstream giant’s latest earnings cycle. For starters, Energy Transfer LP is inching closer and closer towards throwing its hat into the liquefied natural gas exporting ring. Energy Transfer LP owns and operates plenty of natural gas pipeline networks and storage facilities that enabled America to become a rising star in the LNG exporting space, but the company has yet to build its own export terminal. Approving the project has serious implications for its 8% yield, largely due to the sheer scale and cost of the proposed Lake Charles endeavor. The small family fund I manage continues to own units of Energy Transfer LP, largely due to its income growth potential. Let’s dig in.

Lake Charles LNG overview

One of the most underutilized assets within Energy Transfer’s operations is its liquefied natural gas import terminal in Lake Charles, Louisiana. As an import terminal, the facility is unable to suit the needs of a nation witnessing explosive natural gas production growth. That growth has sent America’s gas pipeline exports to Mexico skyrocketing upwards (which Energy Transfer helped make possible) and American LNG exports are set to jump higher this year on the back of new export terminals coming online. While reservation fees are used to keep the lights on and maintain the operational readiness of the asset, the Lake Charles LNG facility is a stranded asset as things stand today.

Energy Transfer wants to pursue a major import-to-export LNG conversion project, but so far is having trouble getting its partner Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) on board. As the venture seeks to convert and upgrade existing facilities, along with adding new capabilities to the terminal, Energy Transfer ultimately envisions having three LNG trains at the site capable of exporting 16.45 million metric tons of LNG per year. Here is an article from October 2018 covering the project in greater operational detail.

A rule of thumb in the industry is that for each metric ton of LNG exporting capacity the terminal will ultimately have, assume development costs of $1,000 to construct such a facility in the US Gulf Coast. Readers should note we also own shares of Royal Dutch Shell in the family fund, in large part due to the firm’s LNG upside (article link here on its Canada LNG development).

That makes this a roughly $16.45 billion project, and as Energy Transfer owns the entire Lake Charles facility, even for a midstream company of its size, the firm would be taking on an enormous amount of risk by pursuing this endeavor alone. It doesn’t appear Shell wants to become a major equity partner in the project as things stand today. An LNG export project of this caliber would take four to five years to bring online once a final investment decision is made.

On a related note, Saudi Arabia is considering making a big investment in US LNG exports and that follows in the footsteps of Qatar Petroleum approving a big LNG import-to-export conversion project in the US Gulf Coast with Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), another firm we own in the family fund, owns a small portion of the Golden Pass LNG import terminal Qatar Petroleum and Exxon Mobil plan to convert to an export terminal. Exxon Mobil is likely to buy out that stake from ConocoPhillips. If Energy Transfer were to land a deal with Saudi Arabia, that would be huge, but note that is an unlikely event.

Corporate shake-up

In order to get around the operational execution hiccups Energy Transfer has had to deal with in Appalachia (particularly at the Mariner East, Rover, and Revolution projects) and down in Louisiana (particularly at the Bayou Bridge Pipeline project), the company has undergone a corporate reorganization. While not a lot was said on the issue, Chairman and CEO of Energy Transfer Kelcy Warren made sure to highlight this key change during the midstream giant’s conference call:

“We’ve done a reorganization, the Engineering and Construction now reports directly to me. Operations, which is we’re so big and just got to be overwhelming here. We had so much growth, but Engineering and Operations under Matt Ramsey who reports to me. Kevin Smith runs Engineering and Operations. And Kevin has assembled pretty much a new team, pretty much and some new faces and some just moved over. But it’s – I’m really pleased with organization and I’m really pleased with the approach that I’m seeing at this stage and it will continue to show improvement.”

Corporate restructuring is a start, but Energy Transfer needs to show that its proclivity towards making operational mistake after mistake in certain areas (namely Appalachia) is coming to an end. LNG cost overruns, like the blowouts seen in Australia, could cripple the enterprise financially. Energy Transfer has performed great operationally speaking in certain parts of America, worse elsewhere, and now is the time to firm up its operational execution.

Where Energy Transfer goes from here

This background information is needed to understand where Energy Transfer is at when it comes to possibly sanctioning of such a large project. Shell hasn’t been as eager to move forward with the project, but has recently been showing more promising signs according to management (from Energy Transfer’s Q4 2018 conference call):

“We are somewhat frustrated with the progress, pace of progress with Shell as a joint developing partner on the project. But we really turn the quarter on that front, and we’ve made a lot of progress with Shell. One of the main things is driving a very competitive price for the LNG offtake. And so we spent a lot of time with Shell on value engineering to get, when you go out to get bids on EPC side that we’ll get the best bid we can possibly get that will therefore allow us to sell LNG at the most competitive price in the market.”

What management is referring to is driving down the development cost per metric ton in order to enable the LNG export facility to be economically competitive in a market where rising LNG supplies from other US export terminals, Australia, Qatar, and eventually Canada will keep a lid on prices.

Another key part of this project involves securing long-term contracts with major buyers, and Energy Transfer has been spending a lot of time trying to win over Chinese companies. If the US-China trade war ramps down or is abruptly halted via some sort of trade agreement between the presidents of both nations, that creates a huge opportunity for Energy Transfer. True, Energy Transfer is also seeking buyers in Europe and elsewhere in Asia, but in light of the lack of commentary on those marketing efforts, it appears the Lake Charles LNG project is betting the barn on China.

While writing this piece, news just broke that President Trump is going to push back the date for when American tariffs on Chinese imports would jump up to 25%. That speaks very favorably for Energy Transfer’s marketing efforts, relatively speaking as there is still much to be done.

Readers should keep in mind that this project is quickly becoming a lot more than just a slide on Energy Transfer’s IR presentation or a website highlighting the economic opportunities such a development would create. Management noted that a final investment decision could be reached as soon as the first half of 2020, right around the time when many of its biggest projects would have already been completed. Take a look at this commentary from Energy Transfer’s latest conference call:

“It’s a big project and there’s lots of moving parts to it. But we’re pleased with the progress and we think, we’ll have some developments to announce in the near future. But I think we’re looking at hopefully an FID in the first half of 2020 and we think that’s very achievable.”

Putting down a date for when investors should expect FID to be reached and creating a timetable, while a tentative one, indicates management’s growing commitment and interest in making Energy Transfer an LNG exporter. For those that think Energy Transfer would balk at the high price tag and marketing hurdles, keep in mind this is a company that built entirely new pipeline systems from scratch even when faced with 21st century problems (regulatory, political, legal, violent protesters, and other hurdles). There are many problems Energy Transfer faces, but lack of ambition isn’t one of them.

Legal consideration

Readers should keep in mind that Energy Transfer received federal approval to move forward with the Lake Charles LNG development a while back, and that those approvals came with strings attached. Here is a key note from its 2018 10-K SEC filing:

"The FERC order (issued December 17, 2015) authorizing LCL to site, construct and operate the liquefaction project contains a condition requiring all phases of the liquefaction project to be completed and in-service within five years of the date of the order. The order also requires the modifications to our Trunkline pipeline facilities that connect to our Lake Charles facility be complete by December 17, 2019 and additionally requires execution of a transportation contract for natural gas supply to the liquefaction facility prior to the initiation of construction of the liquefaction facility. Although we intend to file an application with the FERC to seek an extension of these completion dates for the project, the FERC may not grant this extension."

While it is likely FERC (as things stand today) will give Energy Transfer an extension, that won't always be the case as administrations change, which may be a key reason driving management towards reaching a positive FID in 2020.

Final thoughts

In past articles, I highlighted how I was worried Energy Transfer LP would give up a lot of financial flexibility by pursuing the Lake Charles LNG project, largely due to the project’s capital commitments and long lead time. Finding a partner remains essential in reducing the business and operational risk when pursuing such a large investment.

Management appears to be targeting a positive FID in 2020 as that’s when many of Energy Transfer LP’s current projects under development should be completed, creating a need for new growth avenues. If the company can keep its annual capital expenditure budget at $5.0 billion or lower through the 2020s ($5.0 billion is the firm's 2019 capex budget), Energy Transfer LP should be able to maintain and grow its 8% yield while expanding into the LNG export space.

Energy Transfer LP would likely realize an enormous amount of operational synergies upstream of the converted Lake Charles LNG terminal in the form of new growth opportunities and higher utilization rates across its existing assets, but in order to properly unlock that upside, the company would have to perform flawlessly as cost overruns in the LNG space can be quite onerous. As a unitholder, I’m hoping Energy Transfer LP doesn’t bite off more than it can chew, but I am also aware that the company needs to pursue lucrative growth opportunities when they become available. Thanks for reading.

