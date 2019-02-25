Bank Issues Could Impact 20% Yielding ETNs

Returns On The 2X-Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs

There are two 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs sponsored by UBS Group AG (UBS). They are: the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) and a twin, which is essentially identical in all economic respects, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL). There is also another monthly Pay 2X-Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN, the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML). All of the 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs have yields in excess of 20% on an annualized monthly compounded basis.

As was discussed in my article Sell MORL, Buy MRRL, UBS has stopped issuing new MORL notes. This has caused MORL to trade above MRRL, even though they are identical in all economic aspects. On February 22, 2019, MORL closed at $14.75, a spread of $0.74 over the MRRL closing price of $14.01. In my article, I suggested that those considering new buys or additions to holdings of MORL or MRRL, should buy MRRL rather than MORL when spreads are near the recent levels. Thus, all of my return and yield calculations refer to MRRL, unless otherwise specified.

From the first day of trading on October 9, 2015, through to February 22, 2019, the total return on MRRL, assuming reinvestment of dividends was 86.03%. For the 3.38-year period, that was an annualized return of 20.19%. During that same period, the total return on MORL, which closed higher than MRRL on February 22, 2019, assuming reinvestment of dividends was 96.28%. For the 3.38-year period, that was an annualized return of 22.12%. Over that same 3.3-year period, the total return on the S&P 500 (SPY), also assuming reinvestment of dividends was 48.03%, an annualized return of 12.32%. REML did not start trading until July 13. 2016. For the 2.61-year period, from July 13. 2016 through to February 22, 2019, the total return on REML, assuming reinvestment of dividends was 62.3%. That was an annualized return of 20.37%.

My calculation of the annualized monthly compounded yield for MRRL, assuming my projection of a March 2019 monthly dividend of $0.0363 for both MRRL and MORL, is 22.61%. For MORL, with the same dividends but a higher price, of the annualized monthly compounded yield is 21.38%. Those yields are close to the actual annualized returns on MRRL, REML and MORL mentioned above. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN based on the dividends paid by the underlying components, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

New Risks And Concerns Relating To The 2X-Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs

The high actual returns on MRRL, REML and MORL and the projections of ongoing current yields on an annualized monthly compounded basis, at similarly high levels, has attracted the attention of investors, such as myself, seeking very high current yields. Investors are rightfully skeptical of securities with extremely high yields. This is especially true of instruments that achieve their high current yields by using leverage with a basket of securities that themselves employ significant leverage. MORL, MRRL and REML replicate what a brokerage account holding a portfolio of mREITs financed with 50% margin would return. There are various risks and concerns associated with such an investment.

Interest rates are the key determinant of both the dividends paid and the share prices of mREITs, and thus are the major source of risk. For MORL, MRRL and REML, interest rates are even more important because of the 2X leverage. The spread between the longer-term interest rates paid by the mortgage-backed securities held by the mREITs and the shorter-term rates they pay on the borrowing they do to finance their mortgage-backed securities, generates the income that's used to pay their dividends. MORL, MRRL and REML add another level of leverage and effectively borrow at an interest rate based on three-month LIBOR in order to increase their monthly distributions.

The decision to buy or hold MORL, MRRL and REML depends on whether receiving the approximately 20% current yield outweighs the various risks. The major risk involves interest rates. However, there are other related risks and reasons for caution. New concerns seem to be popping up on a regular basis.

Generally, the best time to own fixed-income securities is near the onset of a period of economic weakness, such as a recession or depression. However, MRRL has done well since inception on October 9, 2015, even as the economy did well in terms of growth. That said, the reduction in interest rates that occurs as the financial markets and Federal Reserve reacts to the economic weakness, boosts the value of agency mortgage-backed securities held by mREITs.

Additionally, lower short-term interest rates reduce the borrowing costs incurred by the mREITs when they borrow to finance their holdings of mortgage-backed securities. On top of that, 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs, implicitly borrow at a rate based on LIBOR. Thus, lower short-term interest rates increase the dividends paid by MORL, MRRL and REML separately from the impact of lower rates on the individual mREITs themselves.

The severest economic downturns are those that accompany or are precipitated by a financial crisis. The financial crisis that began in 2008 is the most recent example. Weakness, credit concerns and the failures of some major banks worldwide, resulted in dramatic reductions in interest rates, that today still leaves some sovereign and central bank dictated interest rates in negative territory. In America the economic recovery and subsequent expansion has resulted in multiple rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

Investors in MORL, MRRL and REML might dream of a new financial crisis with bank failures that instigates new rounds of interest rate cuts. However, lessons learned from the recent financial crisis that began in 2008, would seem to preclude a repetition of banking problems any time soon. The one-sentence version of the cause of financial crisis was: banks lending to people and entities who could or would not pay them back.

In the category of "be careful what you wish for," recent events have caused me to consider scenarios where bank failures could occur for reasons other than banks lending to people and entities who could or would not pay them back. Recently, a French court ordered Switzerland’s largest bank to pay 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in fines and damages for helping wealthy French clients evade tax authorities. My first thought recalled the scene in the movie Casablanca where police captain Renault says: "I'm shocked, shocked to find that gambling is going on in here".

Audiences laugh at that scene, since everyone knew what went on in that establishment. In a similar vein, that European banks, especially those based in Switzerland, help clients evade tax authorities, is not particularly shocking to me.

My second thought was that it was highly unlikely that only French citizens were helped by banks to evade tax authorities. Thus, many other jurisdictions may impose similar fines and penalties, possibly on other Swiss banks, or other banks as well. While the banks in question have substantial capital, this $5.1 billion penalty on one bank, brought to mind the famous quote from Everett Dirksen, talking about the federal budget deliberations "A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you're talking about real money."

It is not inconceivable that zealous government authorities could impose such draconian fines and penalties, so as to cause the demise of one or more major financial institutions. That could impact the world economy in a way similar to the collapse of Lehman in 2008. The prospect of such an event might warm the hearts of holders of 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs, except for the fact that the bank that was ordered to pay the $5.1 billion was UBS, the sponsor of MORL and MRRL. REML is sponsored by Credit Suisse (CS) another very larger Swiss bank that might face similar issues.

For some, the 2008 financial crisis presented some opportunities. I fondly remember making large arbitrage profits from securities sponsored by Lehman that traded irrationally at different prices from securities that were identical in all economic respects, except that they were not sponsored by Lehman. One of my favorite pairs was the Lehman ABS Corp., 8.0% Corporate Backed Trust Certificates (XVF) which was essentially identical to the Structured Products Corp., 8.0% CorTS 8.0% Corporate Backed Trust Certificates (KVU).

These were retail-oriented securities issued in denominations of $25 listed on the New York Stock Exchange. They were both backed solely by Ford Motor (F) 7.45% notes due July 16, 2031. The only possibly significant difference was that XVF was sponsored by Lehman and KVU was sponsored by a subsidiary of Citigroup (C).

As the credit risks for increased during the crisis period, both XVF, KVU and the underlying Ford bonds traded at less than 10% of face value. At times, XVF traded at a significant discount to KVU and a number of other Ford-backed trust certificates and Ford bonds. This provided great arbitrage opportunities as the Lehman name on XVF was irrationally shunned. Alas, both XVF and KVU were called at face value in 2010.

Unlike the Corporate Backed Trust Certificates, it does matter who sponsors an ETF. The sole backing for XVF and KVU was the Ford bonds held by the trust that provided the interest and principal payments. In contrast, UBS is the sole source of the interest and principal payments made by the ETNs it sponsors. The ETNs are notes, and thus obligations of UBS.

In UBS Leveraged ETNs: Separating Fact From Fiction I said:

...As disclosed prominently by UBS, MORL and CEFL are dependent on the ability of UBS to make the payments required. That does expose the investor to some degree of credit risk. However, it is very different and of much less magnitude than the type of credit risk one would face by buying a regular senior bond issued by UBS. If you were to buy a bond from UBS and something drastic happens causing UBS to be downgraded, to say BBB, you would suffer an immediate loss since the credit risk of the downgraded bond would be reflected in the market price. However, the net asset value of UBS redeemable ETNs such as MORL and CEFL would not be affected, and because shares of the ETN can be redeemed at net asset value, the market price of the ETN would not be impacted either. If giant meteors were to simultaneously destroy Zurich, London and New York overnight there might be an advantage to holding a UBS fund which was bankruptcy remote as compared to a note. However, under reasonably foreseeable circumstances the redemption feature eliminates the credit risk. Even if the ability to redeem shares did not exist, the UBS credit risk with MORL and CEFL would be rather small. USB has a relatively high percentage of their revenue from fees for managing assets, which is a much more stable revenue base than making loans, underwriting or trading securities. UBS is the biggest bank in Switzerland, operating in more than 50 countries with about 63,500 employees globally, as of 2012. It is considered the world's largest manager of private wealth assets; with over CHF2.2 trillion in invested assets. According to the Scorpio Partnership Global Private Banking Benchmark 2013, UBS had assets under management of US$1,705.0 billion, representing a 9.7% increase versus 2012..."

The gist of that is still essentially true, regarding the credit risk posed to UBS ETN holders. The rating agencies still rate UBS highly. I have not seen any rating changes since the announcement of the French fines and penalties. The most recent rating action was on June 18, 2018 under the headline: "Moody's upgrades UBS AG's long-term senior debt ratings to Aa#, outlook stable." That is a very high rating. Additionally, UBS is appealing the action of the French court. It will take years for this to work its way through the legal system.

I am going to keep an eye on both UBS and CS with regard to any possible credit concerns. However, I still do not see either UBS or CS going from investment grade to default in the less than the 5 days, that a redemption at net indicative (asset) value can be effectuated.

The possibility of zealous prosecutors causing bank failures cannot be completely ignored. Banks have always been a prime target of populists. The closing Trump advertisement in the 2016 election railed against a supposed cabal of international elite financial figures who were claimed to be causing America's decline. It pictured financier George Soros, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, and Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO Lloyd Blankfein as the prime villains. Trump's inaugural address also reiterated the populist theme that the day of revenge against financial elites has arrived.

There is some overlap between populists and progressives, and hatred of banks is one of the points of overlap. Recently, some prominent progressive Democrats have gone from the vague advocacy of "making the very rich pay their fair share" to specific proposals to shifting the tax burden back on to the rich. Senator and announced presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is proposing an annual “wealth tax” on Americans with more than $50 million in assets. The tax would be 2% on the amount in excess of $50 million and 3% on amounts above $1 billion. Celebrity member of Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), is calling for a 70% top marginal tax rate on incomes above $10 million.

One of the main arguments against these proposals to tax the extremely rich, even among those who agree that wealth inequality is a serious problem, is that the very rich can evade tax authorities. The advocates of taxing the very rich might now reply to that by saying that "enough giant fines and penalties, such as those imposed by the French could make such evasion much less feasible." This possibly, could spur a wave of prosecutions against financial institutions.

Aside from any macroeconomic impact of enacting significant taxes on the very wealthy, one must at least consider the possibility, that in an attempt to punish banks for aiding tax evasion by the wealthy, populists, progressives or others might precipitate a Lehman like event. While $5.1 billion is only around 10% of the capital of UBS, ten such penalties could wipe out UBS. Other banks could be even more vulnerable. The penalties imposed on banks after 2008 for mostly lending money to entities and people who did not pay them back, were mitigated by the fact that in most cases, the penalties fell on the entities such as Bank of America who had taken over failing entities such as Countrywide Financial, who were considered the worst actors. In many cases, the Banks that were penalized had taken over the worst actors at the behest of regulators. No such sympathy would be expected from zealous prosecutors trying to make examples of banks that may have facilitated tax evasion.

There are other risks and concerns that have arisen. I do not recall giving much thought prior to 2016 to any risks that populism and protectionism might pose to investors. After the Brexit vote and the 2016 presidential election, that has changed. The threats to the financial markets and risks of higher interest rates they pose are elaborated in the article "Trump's Trade Policies: America's Brexit?" Both Brexit and Trump's trade policies were, to a greater or lesser extent, a consequence of the rise in right-wing populism. This form of populism has impacted many other countries worldwide, including Brazil and Hungary.

Since the 2018 election, new risks of what might be called left-wing populism have arisen. I noted in "Yields Above 20% In 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs, Which To Buy?":

... There are number of risks to the financial markets, that were not much on anyone's radar a few years ago. These include protectionism as the main risk. A new risk that I had not previously considered particularly relevant, has arisen since the 2018 election. There are some newly elected Democrats and others that appear to be favoring far left policies that have previously been tried and subsequently been rejected and reversed to a major extent, in countries such as Sweden and the Netherlands. It is unlikely that these could ever be enacted in the United States. However, many things have taken place in the last few years that may have previously been consider unlikely...

In terms of protectionism, the left-wing populists are actually worse than Trump in the sense that that Trump at times, and some of his senior economic policy advisers such as Larry Kudlow and Steven Mnuchin, have claimed that their ultimate goal is the elimination of all tariffs and trade barriers. That would certainly be a laudable goal. Unfortunately, Trump's initial actions, including imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum on countries, including Canada, on preposterous national security grounds, suggest the opposite of an intention to pursue such a pro-free trade goal.

Kudlow and Mnuchin assert that the purpose of tariffs against China is to end unfair trade practices such as thefts of intellectual property and forced technology transfers. The logical conclusion of a true goal of eliminating all trade barriers would be that if Chinese firms could produce any product more efficiently because of lower labor costs, there would be no restrictions on their access to American markets. This is not what Peter Navarro, and Trump himself at times, seemed to advocate.

This has led to much confusion over what Trump's true trade policy motives are. The confusion on the part of financial market participants can be epitomized by Goldman Sachs' Lloyd Blankfein, who pointed out the extent that no one can really know what Trump's true objective regarding trade when he said about what Trump has done so far regarding trade, "That's what you would do if you're crazy and wanted to end free trade." Blankfein also said, "That's what you would do if it was a negotiating position, and you wanted to remind your counterparty just how much fire power you had to bring to the negotiation."

There is no confusion as to the protectionist goals of left-wing populists such as Senators Bernie Sanders and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). They are prime examples of the "progressivism of fools" branch of protectionists. The only objective of tariffs supported by those protectionists is to transfer wealth to the employees and owners of favored domestic producers. That the costs and losses to the rest of Americans far exceeded the gains to the employees and owners of favored domestic producers is never a concern of the "progressivism of fools" branch. The same could be said of right-wing populists such as Steve Bannon. Sherrod Brown is considering a run for president and calls Trump a "phony populist."

All trade restrictions result in "dead-weight loss," which occurs when the benefits to the favored entities are always less than the costs to the losers who pay higher prices. On balance, this makes the entire population poorer. The left-wing protectionists' version of a fair trading system would result in higher input costs and shift the aggregate supply curve to the left. The resulting higher inflation would inevitably increase interest rates and depress economic activity.

Analysis Of The March 2019 MORL And MRRL Dividend Projection

My projected March 2019 MORL and MRRL monthly dividend of $0.0363 is a function of the calendar. Most of the MORL and MRRL components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October and July "big month" MORL and MRRL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months. Thus, the $0.0363 MORL and MRRL dividend paid in March 2019 will be a "small month" dividend.

As can be seen in the table below, only four of the MORL and MRRL components - AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC), ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) and Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) - now pay dividends monthly. In 2019, DX switched from quarterly to monthly dividends. The last quarterly DX dividend of $0.18 had an ex-date of December 28, 2018, and a pay date of January 31, 2019. Thus, the $0.18 DX dividend contributed to the January 2019 MORL and MRRL dividend, while only the $0.06 DX dividend will contribute to the March 2019 MORL and MRRL dividend. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the price and contribution to the dividend for the MORL and MRRL components that will contribute to the March 2019 dividend.

The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL and MRRL. MORT pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to dividend projections as an ETN like MORL or MRRL, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Conclusions And Recommendations

As described in my 2013 Seeking Alpha article, "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs," my macroeconomic rationale for investing in MORL - the only 2X-leveraged mREIT ETN in existence at that time - was based on the premise that government policies shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in much more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those investable funds. That puts downward pressure on interest rates.

Whatever one thinks of the advisability of enacting legislation that reverses the massive shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class, it could have negative implication for the financial markets. Since shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in there being more funds being available for investment, reversing that results in less funds being available for investment.

My focus in this article is not to examine the merits or feasibility of these proposals, or if the amounts that advocates claim would be raised from such taxes on the rich are accurate. I do think there is a reasonable likelihood that the 2020 Democratic nominee for president will be someone who favors, to a greater or less extent, something along the lines of the "tax the rich" plans being recently proposed by Warren and Ocasio-Cortez.

The probability of the 2020 election resulting in a change in the tax code that significantly reverses the massive shift in the in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class is still very probably low as long as the Democrats continue to combine such tax proposals with plans to spend the proceeds on various social programs like free college tuition. However, a plan to raise taxes on those with assets above $50 million and/or incomes above $10 million and use all of the proceeds to reduce the taxes on everyone else might have a much higher probability of being enacted.

It is hard to envision the Democrats being politically savvy or ideologically flexible enough to embrace a policy of directly shifting the tax burden away from the middle class and onto the rich. The Democrats have generally been deluded in their belief that the current level of taxes on the middle class is politically sustainable. In Hilary Clinton's speech announcing her candidacy, she said that the middle class pays too much taxes. She never mentioned a middle class tax cut again. Presumably due to pressure from Sanders, who pushed her to the left, which severely hurt her chances in the general election.

Most Democrat politicians are not aware that by far the best thing government could do for most middle-class households would be to lower their taxes. Thus, in many cases, middle-class voters have been willing to grasp at any chance they think could lower their tax burden, and thus support candidates who promise them a tax cut, no matter how odious the candidates might be otherwise.

On balance, I still tend to believe that the massive tax policy-induced increase in inequality will cause increasing excesses of loanable and investable funds, above commercially reasonable ways to utilize those funds. This will eventually result in an over-investment cycle with a recession, and that will ultimately be very good for the mREITs and 2X-Leveraged ETNs based on mREITs. However, there does exist now some possibility that there may be some reversal of the shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class. This risk has arisen as a result of positions taken by some prominent Democrats advocating taxes on the very rich. There are other significant risks as well.

Taking all of this into consideration, I'm still a cautious buyer of 2X-Leveraged ETNs based on mREITs, and have added to MRRL and REML recently. When one of the UBS 2X-Leveraged ETNs based on mREITs can be bought lower than the other one, it would make sense to buy whichever is cheaper. The yields are still compelling. Until September 6, 2018, MRRL, REML and MORL traded very close to their net asset (indicative) values, as MRRL and REML still do. When MORL was trading at a large premium to net asset value, selling MORL and buying REML was a good move. This was particularly relevant for those whose MORL was held at Fidelity, which allows new purchases of REML but only allows sales of MORL.

MORL and, later, MRRL and REML have been the primary instruments by which I have attempted to utilize my longer-term macroeconomic outlook to manage a high current yield portfolio given some very significant constraints. The most important constraint is to only include securities with current yields above 15%. Other constraints are the typical retail IRA account restrictions which preclude the use of margin borrowing and futures contracts. I suspect that there are many individuals, particularly those either partially or totally retired, who either have somewhat similar constraints or could possibly benefit from adopting them.

Given those constraints, the universe of possible investments is very limited. Other than junk bonds and other securities issued by individual distressed entities, in order to meet the 15%+ constraint, my primary investment focus in the quest for 15%+ current yield has been and is on 2X-Leveraged High-Yield ETNs.

One consideration is that that it is unlikely that 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs will pay their $25 face value at maturity. They will pay whatever the net indicative (asset) value is at the maturity date. That is not as scary as it might sound.

As is explained in "Applying Net Present Values And Internal Rates Of Return To 2X-Leveraged ETNs Yielding More Than 20%":

...That the net indicative (asset) value and dividends from a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN should be expected to decline over time can be a cause of concern or even scary. However, understanding that this is due to the fact that expenses and fees are deducted from the net indicative (asset) value of a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, rather than the income, should alleviate some of the concern. Deducting the fees and expenses from income rather than principal would not impact the actual returns received from investing in 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. The expected decline over time of the net indicative (asset) value and dividends is a consideration. However, once the magnitude of this factor is understood, it should not be much of an impediment to investing in these 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs...

While MRRL, REML and MORL are my core holdings, I have utilized the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL) and the UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCL) as diversifiers and for hedging possible macroeconomic outcomes.

The price relationship between MORL and MRRL changed after September 6, 2018. UBS announced that they would no longer issue any new shares of MORL. The price of MRRL has continued to closely track net asset value since that announcement. However, MORL began trading far above MRRL (and the net asset value of both). The spread between MORL and MRRL eventually widened out to $0.97 on September 17, 2018.

The spread between MORL and MRRL narrowed dramatically soon after the article appeared on Seeking Alpha. The spread has bounced around since then, with MORL generally trading higher than MRRL. Recently, the spread has widened out again, reaching $0.92 on a closing basis on February 12, 2019. That the spread has widened out has surprised some observers, including me.

MORL And MRRL Components And Contributions To The Dividend

Name Ticker Weight (%) Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc. NLY 13.64 12/28/2018 0.30 q American Capital Agency Corp. AGNC 9.36 17.71 2/27/2019 0.18 m 0.0267 New Residential Investment Corp. NRZ 6.31 12/28/2018 0.5 q Starwood Property Trust Inc. STWD 6.07 12/28/2018 0.48 q Chimera Investment Corp. CIM 4.96 12/28/2018 0.63 q Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. BXMT 4.87 12/28/2018 0.62 q Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO 4.84 12/28/2018 0.47 q MFA Financial Inc. MFA 4.67 12/27/2018 0.2 q Ladder Capital Corp. LADR 4.55 12/7/2018 0.34 q Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR 4.53 12/24/2018 0.42 q Apollo Commercial Real Estate ARI 4.34 12/28/2018 0.46 q Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. - A CLNC 4.31 17.85 2/27/2019 0.145 m Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. HASI 3.85 12/24/2018 0.33 q Pennymac Mortgage Investment PMT 3.09 12/28/2018 0.47 q New York Mortgage Trust Inc. NYMT 3.06 12/13/2018 0.2 q Arbor Realty Trust Inc. ABR 2.84 12/27/2018 0.03 q ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. ARR 2.42 20.42 3/14/2019 0.19 m 0.0063 Redwood Trust Inc. RWT 2.38 12/13/2018 0.3 q Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. GPMT 2 12/28/2018 0.42 q Capstead Mortgage Corp. CMO 1.69 12/28/2018 0.08 q Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. WMC 1.54 12/28/2018 0.31 q AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. MITT 1.29 12/28/2018 0.5 q Dynex Capital Inc. DX 1.22 6.07 2/13/2019 0.06 m 0.0034 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. ANH 1.18 12/28/2018 0.13 q Istar Inc. STAR 9.7 3/1/2019 0.09 q

Disclosure: I am/we are long LONG MORL, MRRL, REML, AGNC, CEFL, BDCL, SMHD, ORC, ARR, REM., SMHB, TWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.