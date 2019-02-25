Curo Group: Short-Term Gain, Long-Term Pain

Even though the company seems undervalued for 2019, there's an inherent risk in investing in the stock in the long run as regulations are bound to make a comeback.

The company was cleared for takeoff by the CFPB as it voted against regulating the industry, but that can all change soon enough.

Payday lending, the type of financial services offered by Curo Group Holdings (CURO), has recently been granted a late Christmas present from the CFPB (Consumer Financial Protection Bureau) as it reneged on an order from the previous administration to regulate the industry's lending practices. Alongside this decision, some aspects of the post-financial-crisis Dodd-Frank Act have been changed, allowing for smaller firms to engage in riskier loan practices.

Curo Group has lost around 60% of its value in the last few months as the market turned red, a UK business imploded and regulatory prospects loomed. As larger banks still have stricter lending practices for individuals, the industry might have the next couple of years to run wild, lending at sky-high interest rates to unsuspecting individuals who need or want a loan for a short period of time.

As growth expectations for 2019 and 2020 remain on the high end of the spectrum, Curo Group looks severely undervalued at current levels, but as we see both current deregulations allowing banks to engage in riskier lending practices and the looming regulatory environment in 2020 or 2024 as administrations may shift, it's hard to see a scenario where these practices continue as more and more individuals in the regulatory bodies begin to crack down on what's often called predatory lending. Another bearish factor, which has contributed to the industry's decline and shift towards lines of credit and installment loans, is online banking by the big financial institutions which now offer smaller loans for shorter periods of time based off of your credit card and other factors.

Industry Overview

The payday lending industry started facing some headwinds when the UK-based company Wonga imploded, dragging down a large portion of the market with it. The overall market is becoming more regulated around the world, excluding the United States for the time being. The United States remains the largest payday lending market with industry experts projecting 1 in 50 Americans use at least one payday loan a year, around the sum of $350.

The average interest rate is around 15.00% for the United States, well above most credit card or bank loan rate, but is available for everyone regardless of their financial stance or their ability to pay it back. As seen in the above figures, interest rates in some states can reach 700% when rolled over enough times. The largest headwind for the industry after regulatory burdens is the online banking boom. This has allowed big established banks to offer small credit-card-based loan services online for folks who need it to pay bills or purchase a product. Most companies as well have begun offering financing for their products or services at higher interest rates than credit cards but still lower than these payday or installment loans, which in turn has created a more unfavorable environment for the payday industry in the longer run.

As financial regulations around the globe tighten, beginning after the global financial crisis in 2009, the companies that offer such loans have been focusing on certain markets where the amount of underbanked individuals is high, mostly in the Asia-Pacific region and in central United States where major banks are spread thin, as they've been facing some of the toughest regulations. The largest boom in the industry is the fact that only 15% of anyone who takes out a short-term loan ever pays it back in the first 11 months. 64% renew the loan for an extended period of time and 20% default on the loan at some point over the course of those 11 months, according to the CFPB.

Business Overview

Curo Group operates financial services for underbanked customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

In the United States, the company runs Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands as its core offerings which offer short-term lending for a variety of consumers across most states. In the UK, the company offers its Wage Day advanced consumer business along with its customer acquisition branches and other overhead operations.

In recent years, and since its IPO, the company has refocused its offerings from the classic definition of payday loans into virtually the same product but defined as lines of credit and installment loans. This has allowed very little regulations overall, including in the stricter regulatory countries like the UK and Canada. The key difference in these loans is that payday loans are paid back in one lump sum whereas the other two are paid back over time. In theory they're different, but given the renewal rate in payday loans, it's like putting lipstick on a pig when it comes to the risk of defaults.

Installment loans and lines of credit are expected to rise at a much higher rate than payday lending; they grew from $4.2 billion to $6.5 billion over the last four years, according to Bloomberg. As the regulatory environment in the United States becomes less clear, risks remain high for the industry in the long run.

Key Risk: Regulatory Shift

Without getting too political, the key risk for payday lenders is a shift in administrations which will result in a new head for the regulatory bureau and will likely reverse course and regulate interest rates and impose financial limitations whilst simultaneously easing some restrictions on larger banks to offer more attractive lending processes backed by their capital. If there's an indication, as we head towards the general election in 2020, that there will likely be an administration shift, it will dramatically change my projection for the company.

Another risk is the continued digitalization of the larger banks, easing access to accounts and credit even without a branch in some of these smaller towns and communities where payday lenders tend to place most of their resources. In the next decade, I believe most of the banking system will be digitalized and the need for payday lenders will subside.

Expectations and Financials

The company is in good financial condition. Although it has over $800 million in debt, it holds $100 million in cash and generates $260 million in EBITDA for the year. The company recently used higher credit ratings to refinance its debt, which will save it around $24 million annually in interest expense.

The company guided for 2019 EPS of $2.65, up around 42% from last year. For 2020, analysts expect the company to report a further 28% rise in EPS to $3.39. On the revenue side, the company expects to report $1.25 billion for 2019, higher than last year by 14%, whilst 2020 revenues are expected to spike another 8% to $1.35 billion, according to analysts.

The large boost in net income for 2019 is primarily driven by a $10 million debt extinguishing charge and a further $57.2 million charge from its UK operations in 2018. A recent partnership with MetaBank is expected to boost revenues further in 2020, but not fully accredit 2019 earnings, which should help offset any regulatory change and ensure the liquidity of the company.

The company also has very high margins given that it is primarily a services business with a smaller overhead need. This will limit the amount of cost cutting it can do to offset any growth headwinds in the long run.

Valuation: Sketchy but Ridiculous

Given the company is projecting to report an EPS growth rate of 42% for the year and 28% next year, its current 4.2x earnings multiple seems extremely downbeat especially given the shift in regulatory circumstances in the US.

I believe that a multiple closer to 6x or 7x is justified for 2019 and 2020, and taking in the risks of another likely political shift, I'm projecting the fair value for 2019 to be around $16.00 per share, almost 60% higher than what it is trading at now. This isn't to say that there will be no increase in competition, there very well may be, but for the time being and given the company's steady revenue and net income growth, I'm bullish on its 2019 price action.

2020 numbers with a 6x multiple project the company to be valued at over $20.00 per share, even as the climate might change by early 2021. It will be up to the company to show it can sustain this growth throughout 2019 for me to remain bullish in the longer run.

Investment Conclusion

Payday lending is reckless and dangerous, to say the least. It primarily targets those with little financial education and offers them sky-high interest rates for loans they can't get in a regular bank given their ability to return the capital with interest. However, with the recent deregulation of the industry, or the lack thereof, I believe that the Street has not yet adjusted these factors into Curo Group and that the company's share price is potentially undervalued by as much as 100% in the upcoming 12 months.

Risks for the long run remain, however, and I would avoid the company if any further financial regulations commence or if we see an administration change or if the company's other business activities in the UK and Canada come under more scrutiny.

I'm bullish on Curo's short-term prospects, but bearish on the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion. Not investment advice.