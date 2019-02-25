Potential Multibaggers: Talend's Talent For Big Data

The recent price drop provides an opportunity for long-term investors, especially because the main reason for the drop (a switch to the cloud) will continue in 2019.

Talend's market cap is just a bit above $1B, so it has lots of opportunity to grow into a tenbagger.

Introduction

In my article about why you should have growth stocks in your portfolio, I wrote about how my growth stock strategy works. The principles are more qualitative than quantitative and I think that is appropriate for growth stocks. A lot of them are highly scalable and quantitative ratios do not tend to find the winners. Amazon (AMZN) has never been a buy if you looked at quantitative ratios, and neither were Netflix (NFLX), Tesla (TSLA) or almost all other growth stocks. For people who are not convinced: Yahoo! would have won over Alphabet/Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) any time if you would have looked at measurable ratios. But we all know who has won.

The basic philosophy is that stocks can only go down by 100%, but they can go up by 1000s of percentages. A few big winners are more than enough to compensate for quite a few losers and make you outperform versus the market. Of course, because these are growth stocks and not megacaps, the stocks in the portfolio of Potential Multibaggers will be quite volatile by nature. You should have the stomach to sit out the big swings and concentrate on the only period that matters for investing: the very long term.

In the articles in this series, I pick stocks that I believe have the potential to become multibaggers over the course of years. These are no short-term plays, but stocks to hold in your portfolio for decades. All of them have the potential to be tenbaggers or more.

The Previous Potential Multibaggers

I am in the process of writing an article about the results of the Potential Multibagger picks. I can already reveal that the theory works with the seven previous picks, although there are a few huge losers. The first stock I picked in this series was Shopify (SHOP), and the second stock was its Chinese equivalent Baozun (BZUN). The third pick, Momo (MOMO), has been all over the place since the article has come out.

The fourth stock I picked was another Chinese ADR: Ctrip (CTRP), the Chinese equivalent to Bookings (BKNG). The fifth pick has drawn the most attention of all the Potential Multibaggers: JD.com (JD). Another Chinese stock I added was Weibo (WB), which I picked in September 2018. The last Potential Multibagger I had picked so far was Okta (OKTA), which I wrote about in December 2018.

How to look at Potential Multibaggers?

Just to assure my readers, I don't think that the outlook for any of the previous picks has changed for the long term, and there is no reason to sell any of the stocks as of now. I still have them all in my portfolio as well. I have averaged up in Baozun and Shopify when big drops occurred along the way and averaged down in Momo, Weibo and JD.com several times.

I have not added to Ctrip, because its growth has stalled somewhat and in a previous article I pointed at three problems, but I may look at it again in the near future because of the substantial drop that could make it interesting again. I would still recommend all six others for new investors who have a long-term investing horizon of more than a decade.

The eight Potential Multibagger: Talend

One of the strange things about the Potential Multibaggers is that it only holds one American company so far: Okta. All the rest is Chinese (JD.com, Weibo, Baozun, Ctrp and Momo) and Canadian (Shopify). This eighth installment is again about a foreign stock: Talend (TLND), which has French origins.

(Source)

The stock

Talend made its IPO on the Nasdaq on July 29, 2016. This is what the stock has done since then:

As you can see, the stock has done very well in general (up 82%), but it has seen a lot of volatility too. It was up 180% just a few months ago. So that behavior already suits a Potential Multibagger, but of course, that is not nearly enough to become a full-fledged Potential Multibagger.

In my series of Potential Multibaggers, I choose stocks that have a smaller market cap. I want to see the potential for a tenbagger in the (distant) future. Talend's market cap is about $1.16B (according to finviz.com) at the moment of writing, and yes, I think a valuation of around $12B somewhere in the distant future is perfectly feasible (and then some).

The product

Talend is in a sweet spot of the growing internet and connected nets business: big data. Talend has developed Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and apps in real time across big data and cloud environments and traditional systems. The company also provides technical support, and consulting and training. The software platform is both sold through Talend's own sales force and resellers.

This graph, taken from the company's website, shows schematically what Talend does:

Talend was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France, a suburb of Paris. More about that later.

There is of course much more to know about all the operations of Talend. I will simplify the story of Talend below, but diving too much into technical details would be beyond the scope of this article. I have written multiple articles about my other Potential Multibaggers as follow-up articles and I intend to do that for Talend too. In those articles, I dive deeper into the business. You could see this article as some sort of first acquaintance, a start for your own due diligence.

The Potential Multibaggers' qualifications

For my Potential Multibaggers, I have a set of qualities that I look for. Let's look if Talend has got the qualities of a Potential Multibagger.

1. The company must have a good story

Now, this may seem petty, but companies that have ideas that they can articulate well and make investors enthusiastic about will probably have the same conviction in trying to win their customers. It is always great if you can summarize what the company does in one sentence that everybody understands. For Talend, this may not be so simple on first sight for the non-techies, but actually, you have to see through the cloud(s) (pun intended).

Every growth investor and his little sister knows that big data is the place to be for a lot of tech companies. 82% of companies and non-profits have applied or want to apply big data technology to their HR. In the past, a lot of HR data were not used or only used for some boring presentation that stayed within a small circle within the company. With big data, companies can gain valuable insights from their data. There are numerous examples: predict when employees might leave, how to attract the most valuable candidates, where to find the most valuable candidates, what the perfect background is, how to keep employees happy and motivated, etc. And that is just for HR.

Of course, with a huge amount of data, you need software to automatically scan the data for the most valuable trends in those data. That is where Talend can come in. The data get bigger, but the IT capabilities cannot follow:

(Source: Talend website)

And this is just one example of the corporate use of big data. How about the enormous amount of data of devices connected through the Internet of Things (IoT)? Or the data of customers: which customers are easier to convince to upsell? How to keep them as customers? There is an enormous amount of data that can give valuable insights if you have the right software to comb through them.

(Source: Talend.com)

Now, big data analysis is not the only market Talend works in, but to me it is the most exciting. This is the overview of the products of Talend, which all have to do with data and integration of data:

(Source)

Talend also has a community, some sort of chatroom/forum, which is very active. I think this really is an advantage. An online community makes the ties stronger and makes you belong to something, which makes the conviction higher for key decision makers and you don't leave the community that easily. Here is a snapshot of Talend's community page:

(Source)

While a community is often more a feature of smaller businesses, Talend is a big player in the big data sector. The company proudly presents on its website:

We are a leader in the Forrester Wave: Big Data Fabric, Q2 2018. We earned the highest scores of any vendor in the report in both the Current Offering and Strategy categories.

(Source)

This is quite remarkable: Talend has both the strongest strategy and the strongest current offering, according to this investigation. This looks very promising.

Talend already has a few big clients too. Euronext (OTCPK:EUXTF), which controls the equity and derivatives markets in the Netherlands, France, Belgium and Portugal, is one of Talend's clients.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) is another client:

(Source)

2. A visionary leader

One of the most valuable aspects of growth stocks is having a visionary leader, someone with exceptional qualities who knows where he or she has to steer his or her company to surf the wave to the future. I especially, but not exclusively, like founder CEOs, since they have had the drive and the capacities to start something and to make their baby big. Another great asset is if they are great communicators since they can probably bring their message across both to the (financial) media and their team.

Talend's CEO is Mike Tuchen, but he was not the founder of Talend. Talend is a special case. Its HQs are in Redwood City, California. That is in the middle of Silicon Valley and, for example, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is located there too.

But Talend is actually a French company, only the third to be listed on the Nasdaq. It was founded in 2006 by Fabrice Bonan and Bertrand Diard. Diard was the founder of data analytics company Business Objects, which was acquired by SAP (SAP). Bonan is still on board: he is Chief Product Officer and Member of the Board. Diard was Chief Strategy Officer until February 2017, but is a more restless soul and serial entrepreneur. He moved on to Serena Capital (VC) as a venture partner. But he also co-founded Influans, which was bought again, this time by Ogury. Influans makes personalized marketing. Diard was CEO of Talend from 2005 to 2013, when the present CEO Mike Tuchen took over.

While I like founder-CEOs, the fact that one of the co-founders is still aboard gives me confidence too. And I think CEO Mike Tuchen is an excellent one.

(Mike Tuchen, source)

In my article about Okta, I wrote about Okta's CEO Todd McKinnon who was the 14th fittest man on earth in 2017 in the 45-to-49 age group. He earned that in the annual CrossFit Games, an event of in total four days. Elite athletes from around the world participate in this prestigious event.

While Mike Tuchen is not of the level of Todd McKinnon, he actually has spoken out about sports too. He says that rowing in college made him a leader. He also loves race bikes:

(Mike Tuchen, CEO of Talend)

What I also like about Mike Tuchen is that he started as an electrical engineer designing computer chips, so he knows the business from bottom to top, which becomes rarer these days. He also went to Harvard business school and later studied marketing, product management and general management. I think this gives him enough credibility in his position.

This might sound strange to some, but I also like to look a CEO into the eye before I buy a stock. Before you think that I have a whole network of top executives as my closest friends (I wish!): on a screen is good enough for me. If I see how CEOs communicate to the press, I often get a better idea of how they are as a leader of the company I invest in.

For Mike Tuchen, you can find several interviews on the web. I think this short interview with Jim Cramer is a good one to start because Tuchen is able to explain in simple terms what Talend does and why it is not afraid of the big fish in the pond. Tuchen comes across as very competent, passionate, patient and as someone who knows the ins and outs of his business and industry. Exactly what I like to see in CEOs of my Potential Multibaggers.

3. An innovating company

A growth stock must be innovating. If the company doesn't innovate, it won't have growth. The Austrian-American economist Joseph Schumpeter, one of the most influential economists ever, coined the term "creative destruction" in 1942. In "Capitalism, Socialism and Democracy," he defined it as the:

Process of industrial mutation that incessantly revolutionizes the economic structure from within, incessantly destroying the old one, incessantly creating a new one.

In a 2013 Goldman Sachs survey, the strong correlation between R&D and sales growth and stock price performance was shown:

(Source: Businessinsider.com)

We take a quote here from Talend's Q4 2018 earnings call:

R&D expenses for the quarter were $10 million, up 35% year-over-year. R&D expenses for 2018 were $34.7 million, up 37% year-over-year. The increase was driven by additions to the team as we scale our cloud products and operations's

That is the evolution I want to see: 37% growth YoY. The reason that is quoted is the transition to the cloud, which is one of the reasons for the fall of Talend's stock price before the last earnings. You can read more about this in the excellent articles of two fellow-Seeking Alpha contributors I highly recommend to follow if you don't do that yet:

Bert Hochfeld's article Talend - Time For An Updated Look

Shareholders United's article Talend Crashed On Cloud Transition

4. A long-term vision

Whether I pick dividend stocks or growth stocks, I don't change my strategy: I buy stocks for the long road. Mostly I'm a buy-and-hold investor. In my bio here on SA, there is the sentence that I think qualifies me very well: I don't think in years but rather in decades.

As a consequence, I pick stocks of companies that have a vision for the future and that I believe will thrive over the next decade. I know that predicting is hard, especially about the future, but what I mean is: I want the company in the sweet spot of what I think is a new evolution in a market or submarket, preferably, of course, a secular trend.

Talend is certainly such a stock. It invests in software that matters in big data. And there is certainly a global secular trend towards more data and more computerized analysis of the data. This trend will certainly grow stronger over the next years and probably decades as more and more 'things' will be connected to the internet (Internet of Things). All those little devices will let data explode, so there will be needed software to deal with the data. And that is where Talend comes in. Mike Tuchen said on the Q4 and FY 2018 earnings call:

However, the data integration market is massive and continues to grow. Cloud accounts for most of the growth in the market in the coming years. According to IDC, the market for cloud data integration and integrity software is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2022 representing a 30% CAGR from 2018.

And also:

Cloud business of course is in hyper growth and we expect it to be in hyper growth for years to come given the overall market trends.

5. At least double-digit growth over the next five years

I want double-digit growth over the next five years because otherwise, it is impossible to evolve from a Potential Multibagger to a real multibagger. Because Talend is in a transition from on-premises to the cloud, it is not so easy to analyze its longer-term growth. Finviz.com expects 30% EPS growth over the next five years. This is the expectation that simplywall.st gives:

As you can see from the graph, Talend's revenue is expected to grow exponentially over the next few years - from $204M at the end of 2018 to $505M in 2023. But this is on the basis of just one analyst and I think it might be conservative. The reason I think this is because Talend has the ARR formula, one of the magic terms in software: Annual Recurring Revenue. That is basically the subscription model we all know. It is an extremely powerful and sticky product. Just ask Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN). ARR is a killer because it is so steady, reliable and gives a great pricing power. Talend got $198.1M in ARR in 2018, a growth of 33% YoY.

6. The three Os

This is the last point on the checklist for potential multibaggers. Stocks that want to be picked as a potential multibagger should have as much as possible of what I call the three Os: overachieving, owning, and overdelivering.

Overachieving

A quote again from Mike Tuchen, from the Q4 2018 earnings call:

The shift to the cloud represents an opportunity to compete for a significant portion of the historically on-premise integration software market that has been locked in by legacy incumbents.

In other words: come here, IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Oracle. We want to fight you, we want to take your customers away from you. Move over! That is overachieving as I like it.

Owning

I like executives that have skin in the game. If the stock does well, they will do well financially too. Their interests and that of the stockholder are aligned. According to finviz.com, management owns 2.3% of the shares outstanding. With the current market cap of $1.16B, 2.3% represents around $27M. That is substantial ownership in my book. Management knows that if the company grows a lot, their own shares will be worth much more too.

Overdelivering

If you look at the growth in the stock price of Talend, I surely would say that this is over-delivering already. Here is again the graph since the IPO compared to the S&P 500:

Data by YCharts

I have stated several times, though, that the stock price doesn't tell anything on its own. It is just a barometer of the stock market's sentiment, but doesn't always tell you that much about the company behind the stock. You can read more about this in my previous article, 7 Suggestions For When Your Stocks Fall.

At this moment, Talend's stock price has fallen considerably. The two main reasons are the transition to the cloud, which is inevitable and good for the long term, and a few accounting matters that impact the numbers over the next year. Investors saw an outlook of just 20% growth and panicked, but in the earnings deck, they should have looked at this:

The FX impact can be positive or negative. For 2019, it is expected to be negative. The following years it might be positive, who knows. The slowdown because of the cloud shift has both impact on its own and on the PS (professional services), but both will go away over the years:

(...) if cloud deals are smaller to start, we believe and we hope that they’ll actually offer much larger expansion opportunities over time, which can actually be a boost to that number.

'That number' is retention. That is at 120%. There is no split-up, but it could mean that all customers stayed and added 20% to their products dollars or there was some churn, but existing customers even paid more than 20% extra. No matter how you look at it, this is an impressive achievement.

Valuation

As I have already mentioned a few times, Talend's stock price has fallen quite a bit on temporary issues while the company makes the change it has to make by putting everything on the cloud. That and an accounting matter with an impact of a few percentages makes the growth rate of Talend optically lower ('just' 21%). This will have an impact for 2019 and maybe even a bit beyond that. That is an opportunity, in my opinion, for the smart investor to accumulate Talend's shares over the course of the next few months.

With a P/S ratio of 6, Talend is certainly not expensive for a high-growth stock. Just to compare: Okta stands at 26, Zscaler (ZS) at 28.5, Alteryx (AYX) and Atlassian (TEAM) at 24. That doesn't mean I don't like these stocks (I really do!), but Talend has the same potential for scaling and high-profit margins over the long term, so its P/S ratio of 6 seems to derisk the stock a bit.

What is most important is that Talend is a leader in its market and that that market is growing at neck-breaking speed.

What I do in such cases is start with a small position and build it out over time. That gives you the opportunity to limit the risk. If the company keeps delivering, the price will keep rising and you have your cheap shares to lower your average price. If the markets fall, you can average down. In any case, if you invest in stocks like Talend (and actually all of the Potential Multibaggers), you really should have a long-term vision.

Conclusion

I think Talend might be a Potential Multibagger over the next few years. I have added it to my personal portfolio after the sharp drop. My initial cost base was $37.75. My position is still relatively small and I want to build it out over the next years, patiently and critically.

I want to stress for the last time that with these high-growth companies, you should always be prepared for high volatility, as Momo's, JD's and Baozun's stock prices have already demonstrated multiple times now. The same could happen (again) to Talend.

But as long as you keep your eyes on the road, mostly they are greatly rewarding over the long run, and as a group, I expect them to outperform the S&P index, potentially by a wide margin. As long as you hold them for the long term, they might become life-altering stocks in your portfolio. But keep in mind that it is always better to have several of these Potential Multibaggers in your portfolio to spread the risk.

This was the eighth installment of the Potential Multibaggers series. More will follow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLND, WB, JD, OKTA, AMZN, BZUN, MOMO, CTRP, SHOP, WB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.