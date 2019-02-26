Insider Buy: Kinder Morgan Is A Strong Buy With Dividends Set To Take Off

They have an active $2 billion share repurchase program of which they have already bought back $525 million since December 2017.

KMI yields over 4% and is set to increase its dividend 25% annually over the next two years.

Kinder Morgan’s (KMI) stock has done little in the last 5 years, but it has undergone a significant financial transformation and is a much stronger company than before. I rate shares a strong buy with an eye forward to aggressive distribution growth in the next two years.

This Is The Time To Own Pipelines

The Alerian MLP index has outperformed the S&P 500 by about 500 basis points year to date (S&P 500 in black):

(Marketwatch)

In spite of the outperformance, I believe that midstream companies still have much more room to run. Master Limited Partnerships (‘MLPs’) have evolved significantly since the great oil peak in 2015, as they have improved distribution coverage levels, lowered leverage ratios, and reduced their reliance on equity issuance:

(GSAM January Monthly Update)

Furthermore, it is arguable that the 2019 rally was only the result of extreme undervaluation as compared to the S&P 500, a discount which nonetheless is still extended as compared to the norms. As we can see below, at 2018 year-end, MLPs were trading at their greatest discount relative to the S&P 500 since 2008:

(GSAM 2018 Market Review)

I recently wrote about Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) as my top pick in the sector - in this report, I focus on another top pick in KMI.

Business Overview

KMI is structured as a “C-Corp” which means that unlike its MLP peers, it does not issue a K-1 tax form and it has no mandatory distribution requirements. Aside from these distinctions, however, KMI still has the same pipeline business model. As we can see below, KMI has an extensive pipeline network built over several decades:

(2019 Credit Suisse Presentation)

That’s over 70,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, good for the largest in North America - KMI also happens to be the largest independent refined products transporter, terminal operator, and transporter of CO2 in North America.

Midstream pipeline companies are regarded to have very sturdy business models because unlike the commodity nature of the oil production and refining business, they get their revenues from fee-based contracts. In fact, KMI has 96% of its cash flows from take-or-pay and fee-based contracts:

(2019 Credit Suisse Presentation)

Cash Flow Machine

As mentioned earlier, KMI has the distinction of being a C-Corp pipeline company. Many investors appreciate the fact that this means there are no K-1 tax forms issued, but I think the most important impact as it relates to the stock is the removal of mandatory distribution requirements. Because KMI has the freedom to set their distribution as they see fit, we can see below that this has led to an insanely high distribution coverage, estimated to be 2.2 times for 2019, and a lot of cash flow left over after paying the dividend:

(2019 Credit Suisse Presentation)

The leftover cash has been primarily used to fund growth capital expenditure projects, which should be considered the primary growth driver for pipeline companies. KMI reveals that it has seen a roughly 5.9 times year 2 EBITDA return on these projects since 2015:

(2019 Credit Suisse Presentation)

This is an attractive ROI and explains why MLPs in general tend to invest so heavily in growth capital expenditures. The high level of retained cash flows means that KMI has an easier time funding such growth without having to issue equity nor stretch their leverage ratios.

Aside from growth capital investments, KMI has also bought back stock - notably it has bought back $525 million since December 2017 and has an active $2 billion share repurchase program. KMI arguably is one of the first midstream companies with such a buyback program, and this no doubt has a lot to do with their high level of retained earnings. While buybacks definitely have strong positives due to less execution risk and immediate accretiveness to DCF/share, I still prefer growth projects due to the greater ROI. As KMI finishes projects in their growth pipeline, I do expect more and more cash flow to be put towards share repurchases.

Balance Sheet

KMI has taken great strides in reducing leverage. From its peak of 5.6 in 2015, leverage has gradually fallen to 4.5 today, which management has guided to be their long-term target:

(Chart by Author, data from KMI annual filings)

This has led to their credit ratings being upgraded to BBB/Baa2 by S&P and Moody’s. While the leverage is higher than the 3.7 times seen at EPD, it is nonetheless still respectable. I should note that this ratio is also a bit higher than the roughly 4.1 times average across the sector, but that average appears to be heavily influenced by the lower leverage at EPD and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) as it is market-cap weighted. I personally would prefer for KMI to reduce leverage to below 4 times, but besides my conservative preference, there is no obvious reason why they cannot maintain an already respectable 4.5 times ratio.

We can see below that KMI has seen its stock barely move since their deleveraging process began in 2016:

(Yahoo Finance KMI)

The fact that they have reached their long-term targets means that KMI will be able to put more distributable cash flow towards dividends, share repurchases, and growth expenditures instead of paying down debt. In other words - more shareholder returns are in store in the future.

Valuation and the Dividend Train

KMI trades at only 9.1 times trailing DCF of $2.12 per share - which is very cheap. I suspect that the low valuations in KMI's shares can be attributed to its lower dividend yield. Based on the $0.80 payout in 2018, shares trade at a 4.2% yield, which is low compared to the 9.1% average yield for the sector. That said, the distribution was covered by 2.65 times, which is significantly higher than the coverage seen across the sector (typically 1-1.5 times).

It is also possible that investors are wary of KMI due to its drastic dividend cut back in 2016, but KMI is a much different company now with lower leverage and greater distribution coverage. Another potential reason is that investors are skeptical that the retained earnings will lead to meaningful DCF and distribution growth.

Regardless of the reason, I believe that the valuation multiples will improve as they increase their distributions over the next few years.

Based on the 2019 projected $1.00 payout, shares trade at a 5.2% yield. KMI has also guided for 2020 distributions to come in at $1.25, or a 6.5% yield based on current prices. Considering their high distribution coverage (1.76 times 2020e distributions), I expect distributions to continue to grow aggressively even after 2020, and optimistic that coverage will increase even from today’s levels. While I am unsure if KMI is as strong as EPD in execution, the low valuation and high distribution coverage add a significant margin of safety. My 2020 price target for KMI is $25, or a 5% yield based on projected 2020 distributions and 11.8 times trailing DCF. If KMI is able to execute on their growth project pipeline, then this target may prove to be even conservative.

Insider Buying

KMI has significant insider ownership, notably from executive chairman and co-founder Richard Kinder who owned 11.17% of shares outstanding as of last year. Kinder has actually continued to add to his stake, purchasing about 1,500,000 shares in 2019 alone:

(Morningstar)

I like to own companies run by “owner-operators” because the large insider ownership means that management is financially incentivized to do good by shareholders. The large insider buying and ownership shows management’s confidence in the future outlook of their business.

Risks

Because KMI does carry a bit of leverage at around 4.5 times EBITDA, the rising interest rate environment may pressure earnings, as well as decrease the ROI on capital investments. I am not as concerned with the equity price becoming pressured due to rising yields because KMI would be able to take advantage of this through its share repurchase program.

While KMI is not directly correlated to the price of crude oil, it still has some correlation as a dip in oil prices may cause oil production to dip. That said, while I can’t predict the price of oil, the outlook for energy demand moving forward remains strong, making it unlikely in my opinion for any weakness in oil prices to persist so long.

While I am touting KMI’s strong distribution coverage as a source of strength, this could also be a weakness if they are not able to execute on their growth projects. Such projects are subject to great uncertainty, including execution and regulatory risk, and may not be completed with the expected projected returns. In such a scenario, as a shareholder I would much have preferred to receive the distribution instead. That said, management has committed to an aggressive distribution growth path in the next 2 years, and I am optimistic that their growth projects will bear fruit.

Conclusion

KMI has burned investors in the past, but shares now appear poised to make amends. Shares have a 2020 6.5% yield based on today’s prices, and even then the distribution would have tremendous room to grow. I rate shares a strong buy for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI, EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.