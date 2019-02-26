Dividend Increases: February 18-22, 2019 (Part 3: Remaining Sectors)

This is Part 3, which covers dividend announcements from stocks in the remaining sectors.

Part 1 covered stocks in the Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary sectors, and Part 2 covered the Real Estate and Utilities sectors.

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watchlist of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis. Companies can only raise their dividends regularly and sustainably if they grow earnings sufficiently.

I use the CCC List as a starting point and apply the following screens:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

Last week, 27 companies that announced dividend increases passed these screens, including three of the stocks I hold in my portfolio.

Part 1 and Part 2 of this article covered dividend increases announced for stocks in the Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary, Real Estate, and Utilities sectors. The table below presents a summary of increases of stocks in the remaining sectors.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Analog Devices (ADI)

ADI is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing integrated circuits. The company focuses on solving the engineering challenges associated with signal processing in electronic equipment. ADI was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 12.50% to 54¢ per share. The dividend is payable on March 12 to shareholders of record on March 1.

Argo (ARGO)

ARGO is an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. The company offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling needs of businesses. ARGO was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

ARGO will pay a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share, an increase of 11.11% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on March 15 to shareholders of record on March 1.

Waste Management (WM)

Based in Houston, Texas, WM provides comprehensive waste management services in North America. The company provides collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery, and disposal services. It is also a leading developer, operator, and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. WM's customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers.

Recently, WM increased its quarterly dividend by 10.22% to 51.25¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on March 22 to shareholders of record on March 8. The ex-dividend date will be March 7.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

RS provides metals processing services and distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. Its primary processing services comprise cutting, leveling, sawing, machining, and electropolishing. RS was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 10.00% to 55¢ per share. RS will trade ex-dividend on March 14. The dividend is payable on March 29 to shareholders of record on March 15.

ITT (ITT)

ITT manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. ITT was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

On Friday, February 22, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 9.70% to 14.7¢ per share. The dividend is payable on April 1 to shareholders of record on March 11.

Cohen & Steers (CNS)

CNS is a global investment manager that specializes in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, and preferred securities. The company serves institutional and individual investors around the world. CNS was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 36¢ per share, an increase of 9.09% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on March 14 to shareholders of record on March 4. CNS will trade ex-dividend on March 1.

Coca-Cola (KO)

KO is the world's largest beverage company and the leading producer and marketer of soft drinks. Along with Coca-Cola, recognized as the world's best-known brand, The Coca-Cola Company markets four of the world's top five soft drink brands, including Diet Coke, Fanta, and Sprite. KO was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 2.56% to 40¢ per share. All shareholders of record on March 15 will receive the new dividend on April 1.

Old Republic International (ORI)

ORI is engaged in the business of insurance underwriting and related services, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides property and liability insurance to businesses, government, and other institutions. It also provides policies to real estate purchasers and investors. ORI was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 2.56% to 20¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on March 15 to shareholders of record on March 5, with an ex-dividend date of March 4.

Walmart (WMT)

WMT is the world's largest retailer and the biggest private employer in the world. Based in Bentonville, Arkansas, and founded in 1962, the company is a multinational retailer with more than 11,000 stores worldwide. Additionally, the company operates e-commerce websites in many countries. WMT operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club.

On Tuesday, February 19, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 1.92% to 53¢ per share. The dividend is payable on April 1 to shareholders of record on March 15.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, ADI, WM, and RS.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

ADI's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in ADI in January 2010 would have returned 15.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

WM's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in WM in January 2010 would have returned 14.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

RS's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in RS in January 2010 would have returned 9.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that table covers ex-dividend dates of stocks in sectors other than the Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary, Real Estate, and Utilities sectors. Please see Part 1 and Part 2 of this article for ex-dividend dates of stocks in those sectors.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: February 26-March 11, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date Arbor Realty Trust ABR 8.33% $12.96 7 14.40% $1.08 02/28 03/20 Analog Devices ADI 2.04% $105.91 16 7.10% $2.16 02/28 03/12 Automatic Data Processing ADP 2.06% $153.18 44 11.70% $3.16 03/07 04/01 Arthur J. Gallagher AJG 2.13% $80.60 9 3.20% $1.72 02/28 03/15 Allstate ALL 2.11% $94.57 8 11.80% $2.00 02/27 04/01 Argo ARGO 2.11% $58.80 6 15.70% $1.24 02/28 03/15 Associated Banc-Corp. ASB 2.87% $23.66 7 13.40% $0.68 02/28 03/15 Ashland Global ASH 1.28% $78.05 9 9.90% $1.00 02/28 03/15 Avnet AVT 1.78% $44.88 6 21.10% $0.80 03/11 03/26 Avery Dennison AVY 1.95% $106.94 8 12.00% $2.08 03/05 03/20 Aircastle AYR 5.92% $20.28 8 10.40% $1.20 02/27 03/15 Bank of America BAC 2.06% $29.08 5 68.30% $0.60 02/28 03/29 Brookfield Asset Management BAM 1.44% $44.45 7 9.00% $0.64 02/27 03/29 Becton Dickinson BDX 1.23% $249.66 47 8.30% $3.08 03/07 03/29 Blackrock BLK 3.02% $436.72 9 12.30% $13.20 03/05 03/21 CBOE Global Markets CBOE 1.28% $96.60 9 11.90% $1.24 02/28 03/15 Commerce Bancshares OTC:CBSH 1.64% $63.51 51 5.90% $1.04 03/07 03/25 Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR 2.55% $105.28 25 5.40% $2.68 02/27 03/15 Chemical Financial CHFC 2.88% $47.17 7 7.30% $1.36 02/28 03/15 C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW 2.18% $91.94 21 6.10% $2.00 02/28 03/29 CME CME 1.68% $178.06 8 9.20% $3.00 03/07 03/25 CNO Financial CNO 2.33% $17.18 7 28.80% $0.40 03/08 03/25 Cohen & Steers CNS 3.53% $40.82 9 9.50% $1.44 03/01 03/14 CSX CSX 1.31% $73.31 14 8.30% $0.96 02/27 03/15 Delta Air Lines DAL 2.72% $51.52 6 61.30% $1.40 02/28 03/22 Dover DOV 2.08% $92.33 63 9.40% $1.92 02/27 03/15 Estee Lauder EL 1.08% $158.98 9 16.20% $1.72 02/27 03/15 Exponent EXPO 1.11% $57.68 6 28.20% $0.64 03/07 03/22 First American Financial FAF 3.26% $51.61 9 27.20% $1.68 03/07 03/15 FactSet Research Systems FDS 1.11% $231.54 20 12.80% $2.56 02/27 03/19 FedEx FDX 1.44% $180.49 17 31.70% $2.60 03/08 04/01 Flowers Foods FLO 3.42% $21.06 17 9.80% $0.72 02/28 03/15 First Merchants FRME 2.16% $40.79 7 36.10% $0.88 02/28 03/15 GATX GATX 2.37% $77.60 9 7.30% $1.84 03/01 03/31 Corning GLW 2.30% $34.85 8 13.00% $0.80 02/27 03/29 Goldman Sachs GS 1.63% $196.00 8 9.00% $3.20 02/27 03/28 Hartford Financial Services HIG 2.45% $48.89 8 18.50% $1.20 03/01 04/01 Harris HRS 1.65% $165.88 17 9.70% $2.74 03/07 03/22 Hubbell HUBB 2.80% $120.19 11 11.20% $3.36 02/27 03/15 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling HY 1.66% $74.57 7 4.30% $1.24 02/28 03/15 Ingersoll-Rand IR 1.99% $106.33 8 23.90% $2.12 03/07 03/29 ITT ITT 1.00% $58.64 6 6.00% $0.59 03/08 04/01 Jack Henry & Associates JKHY 1.21% $132.56 28 15.20% $1.60 02/28 03/18 Kellogg K 3.95% $56.73 15 4.10% $2.24 03/04 03/15 KeyCorp KEY 3.85% $17.65 8 21.30% $0.68 03/04 03/15 Kraft Heinz KHC 4.58% $34.95 6 4.30% $1.60 03/07 03/22 Kimberly-Clark KMB 3.46% $119.10 47 5.50% $4.12 03/07 04/02 Kansas City Southern KSU 1.29% $111.35 7 11.40% $1.44 03/08 04/03 L3 Technologies LLL 1.59% $213.85 15 7.80% $3.40 02/28 03/15 Lockheed Martin LMT 2.87% $307.13 16 11.40% $8.80 02/28 03/29 Southwest Airlines LUV 1.19% $53.62 7 34.40% $0.64 03/05 03/27 LyondellBasell Industries LYB 4.49% $89.14 8 14.90% $4.00 03/01 03/11 McKesson MCK 1.19% $131.49 11 9.90% $1.56 02/28 04/01 Mobile Mini MINI 3.08% $35.70 5 N/A $1.10 02/26 03/13 Herman Miller MLHR 2.12% $37.25 7 9.20% $0.79 02/28 04/15 Maxim Integrated Products MXIM 3.29% $55.90 17 12.00% $1.84 02/27 03/14 NBT Bancorp NBTB 2.65% $39.20 6 3.30% $1.04 02/28 03/15 Northern Trust NTRS 2.59% $92.64 8 9.70% $2.40 03/07 04/01 Owens Corning OC 1.72% $51.12 6 N/A $0.88 03/07 04/02 Old Republic International ORI 3.78% $21.15 37 1.60% $0.80 03/04 03/15 Open Text OTEX 1.60% $37.89 6 21.20% $0.61 02/28 03/22 Paccar PCAR 1.83% $69.89 9 6.40% $1.28 02/11 03/05 PepsiCo PEP 3.18% $116.76 46 9.10% $3.71 02/28 03/29 Principal Financial PFG 4.09% $52.87 10 16.50% $2.16 03/01 03/29 Perrigo PRGO 1.55% $48.94 16 16.10% $0.76 02/28 03/19 Qualcomm QCOM 4.67% $53.12 16 13.30% $2.48 03/06 03/28 Everest Re RE 2.50% $223.91 6 19.30% $5.60 03/05 03/20 Regions Financial RF 3.45% $16.24 6 38.70% $0.56 03/07 04/01 RLI RLI 1.23% $71.31 43 5.40% $0.88 02/27 03/20 Stepan SCL 1.06% $93.98 51 7.30% $1.00 03/01 03/15 Sonoco Products SON 2.75% $59.62 36 5.70% $1.64 02/26 03/08 Steris STE 1.11% $122.39 14 10.20% $1.36 02/26 03/21 SunTrust Banks STI 3.02% $66.27 8 38.80% $2.00 02/27 03/15 Stanley Black & Decker SWK 1.90% $138.92 51 5.40% $2.64 03/04 03/19 Terex TEX 1.25% $35.29 6 51.60% $0.44 03/07 03/19 TFS Financial TFSL 5.76% $17.36 5 N/A $1.00 03/04 03/19 Tennant TNC 1.36% $64.52 47 3.40% $0.88 02/27 03/15 Travelers TRV 2.35% $131.02 14 9.10% $3.08 03/08 03/29 Tyson Foods TSN 2.37% $63.32 7 41.50% $1.50 02/28 03/15 United Fire UFCS 2.58% $48.11 6 11.90% $1.24 02/28 03/15 UMB Financial UMBF 1.74% $69.14 27 5.90% $1.20 03/08 04/01 Union Pacific UNP 2.07% $170.06 12 15.60% $3.52 02/27 03/29 Westlake Chemical WLK 1.32% $75.57 15 17.40% $1.00 02/26 03/13 Waste Management WM 2.06% $99.73 15 5.00% $2.05 03/07 03/22 Advanced Drainage Systems WMS 1.22% $26.13 5 N/A $0.32 02/28 03/15 Watts Water Technologies WTS 1.03% $81.81 6 10.40% $0.84 02/28 03/15

I am/we are long KO.