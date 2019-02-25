BlackLine: Solid 2019 Guidance But Valuation A Bit Pricey

BlackLine (BL) continues to remain the leader in the relatively small and underappreciated accounting software market. They reported another solid quarter of earnings with guidance somewhat better than expected. BL continues to demonstrate why they deserve to trade at a premium multiple compared to other market leading software providers. Not too long ago, their analyst day reinforced their long-term potential as management remains very confident in the underlying trends of the business.

I wrote a more in-depth article going over BL's investment thesis and reasons why this is a long-term winner. Post-earnings, BL's stock was up around 5%, helping the stock continue their rebound from recent lows. Despite the stock still being down ~10% from all-time highs, I believe the strong Q4 earnings and guidance demonstrates why the stock has room to run.

Much like the rest of the software technology market, BL suffered during Q4 last year as the overall market went through a correction. Being a higher valued software name, BL was not immune to the pullback, with their stock down 30%+ from the previous all-time highs. Since then, BL has recovered and is up ~50% from the correction lows. BL's valuation was over 10x forward earnings for many weeks, and as the overall market corrected, investors were eager to take profits off the table from the riskier, higher-valued names.

Analyst Day Recap

BL recently presented some very positive industry trends and momentum at their analyst day. Immediately, some of the statistics around the accounting process were a bit alarming. For example, BL noted 56% of accountants believe they need to automate more just to keep up with growth (Source: Company Presentation). This is part of BL's basic thesis. The need to increase automation in the accounting industry is apparent and as long as accountants believe this is essential for growth, the industry will continue to expand.

In addition, BL noted 70% of CFOs say they believe their financial numbers, however only 38% of accountants have the same belief. Accountants are closer to the financial figures and have to deal with the tedious manual accounting process. If they are not confident in the numbers they are producing, there should be a better solution, which BL is looking to disrupt. Nearly 70% of accountants also noted their CFO has made a decision based on bad accounting numbers (source: Company Presentation).

BL also presented a great chart depicting all of the different industries they have penetrated so far. To date, they compete in a variety of industries with the greatest concentration in manufacturing (18% of revenue), hi-tech (13%), and financial services (11%). Their ability to touch many different industries provides them a great opportunity to be known as the leader in accounting automation across all industries.

Though BL continues to grow revenue near 30%, they still have a lot of opportunity to continue this growth rate. BL still has under 50% penetration of the Fortune 50 companies and just over one-third of Fortune 500 companies. As BL continues to grow and scale, they should be able to get into these companies and further penetrate the larger enterprises. For comparison, BL only has an 18% penetration rate into the Global 2000, signifying they still have a lot of room left to penetrate the market.

Management also provided a preview of their long-term model, which looks very achievable. They see gross margins at the 80%+ level, something they have accomplished over the past five years. The more impressive long-term metric is their operating margin. YTD, BL's operating margin is positive for the first time, standing at 2%. Over the long term, they see operating margin expanding to 20%+, which I believe is highly achievable.

As the company continues to scale and develop their product offerings, they will have less of a need for S&M and G&A expenses. Management sees R&D expenses staying around a comparable level to today, however, both S&M and G&A expense are expected to significantly decrease over time, leading to highly efficient operating margins.

Q4 Earnings And Guidance

BL reported another solid quarter of revenue growth and positive earnings. Q4 revenue grew 25%, reaching $62.3 million and was slightly above consensus estimates. Although BL’s revenue growth decelerated from 29% last quarter, the consistent 25%+ revenue growth demonstrates the company’s long-term growth trajectory in this largely untapped accounting software market. This is one of the many reasons why the stock deserves to trade at a premium valuation for the foreseeable future. Based on the company’s Q4 presentation, revenue grew 32% in 2018 with a 109% dollar-based net retention rate. In addition, management talked about the largely untapped $18 billion addressable market, which compares to BL’s $200+ TTM revenue.

The company's operations is all software, or SaaS, based. Essentially, this means they will have very high gross and operating margins because the cost of sales remains low. Having no hardware sales in their business model affords them this opportunity to maintain high margins. A majority of BL's expenses will continue to come from R&D and S&M. These expenses typically remain very high for companies in growth mode and they seek to continually enhance their product and bolster their sales efforts.

BL continues demonstrate stability in their gross margins, with Q4 gross margins coming in at 81.9%. For the year, BL’s gross margin was 82.1%, which expanded from 81.0% in 2017. Since all of BL’s sales are software-based, they have very high incremental margins. Investors will continue to expect gross margins to remain above the 80% threshold due to the software-centric nature of the business.

In addition, non-GAAP operating income came in at $1 million, which was above consensus estimates of break-even. The positive net margin of 1.6% is a great sign for the long-term profitability potential for BL. EPS of $0.03 also came in above consensus estimates, largely due to the upside seen in operating margins. As BL continues to grow their top line and gross margins, this naturally flows to the bottom line. However, BL continues to invest significantly in S&M and R&D in order to maintain their strong revenue growth. Once BL scales large enough, they will be able to slow down some of their operating expenses, which will significantly increase their earnings potential. Over time, I believe as BL's revenue growth naturally decelerates, they will expand their operating margins which will enable the real earnings potential for the company to flow through.

The above chart does a great job demonstrating not only how sticky BL’s software is, but how much more inclined existing customers are to purchase additional products. In 2014, the average revenue per customer was $57,000. Over the past 12 months, this has significantly grown to $86,000. As BL continues to further penetrate both the large enterprise and middle-market customer cohorts, they should be able to drive higher average revenue per customer.

BL's operations are built around a subscription-based model, much like your Netflix account. Their products, once integrated into their customer's architecture, become relatively difficult to replace in terms of opportunity costs. In addition, BL spends a lot on R&D and S&M as they continue to rapidly expand their impressive 30%+ top line growth. If the company wanted to become profitable and grow at a much slower rate, this would not be a problem for them. BL will continue to invest in their business as they expand internationally and into the middle market.

For the quarter, BL added 137 net-new customers, which was a 17% y/y increase. This also represented the greatest amount of net new customer adds since the company went public. Billings growth also remained consistent from Q3, growing 17% y/y.

Their recent agreement with SAP (NYSE:SAP) has caused some worries within the investment community and new SAP business now must be recorded in terms of net revenue, rather than the previously recorded gross revenue. The net revenue recognition caused some fears that revenue growth would be artificially lower than before, demonstrating a faster rate of deceleration. Despite the worries, SAP partner sales grew 50% y/y and represented ~24% of total revenue.

2019 guidance was relatively strong considering BL’s 30%+ revenue growth rate over the past few years. At this point, investors should accept revenue will begin to decelerate. Heading into the 2019 guidance, there seemed to be heightened fears around guidance due to the SAP partner contribution concerns. Despite this, 2019 guidance of 22% to the midpoint of $277.5 million seems more than achievable for the year. In addition, management guided to EPS of $0.14-0.17, a strong signal demonstrating the company’s confidence to continue generating positive earnings.

For Q1, management guided revenue to $63.3 million at the midpoint with a slight net loss of $0.02 to break-even EPS. Given Q4 revenue was stronger than consensus estimates and the SAP partnership appears to be better than originally expected, I believe management will continue to provide conservative guidance in order to influence another year of beat-and-raise performance.

Valuation

BL's 30%+ revenue growth for 2018 continues to remain impressive, especially as the company nears continued profitability. Despite management guiding 2019 revenue growth of 22% at the midpoint, there is still a lot of upside potential to guidance given the largely untapped market. BL is the clear leader in the accounting software market and this has earned them the right to trade at a slight premium to other high quality software names.

The chart below shows several other industry-leading names in the software space. A majority of these names are breaking into near markets and are defining how business is done in those industries. These "best of breed" names deserve to trade at premium valuations compared to the market and other software names.

The market took a big hit at the end of 2018 as most of the higher-valued software technology names dropped 20-30%, and BL was no exception to this correction. Despite the strong correction, which I think was overdone for a few reasons, BL has been able to recover quite well and begin to earn part of the revenue multiple back.

Before the correction, BL’s revenue multiple was over 12X, which admittedly seemed to be higher than deserved. However, their current ~10x valuation has pulled back significantly and provides a decent opportunity for investors to build a position for the long term.

2019 revenue guidance calls for $275-280 million, representing a 22% growth rate for the year, decelerating from 32% in 2018. In my article post-Q3 earnings, I noted 2019 revenue would likely be guided to ~$280 million with EPS around $0.20. Although this was very similar to management’s initial guidance, I believe there will be some upside to these growth numbers in 2019. Especially as BL continues to further penetrate the large enterprise and middle-market customer cohort, BL could continue to see their revenue grow over 25%.

As of Friday’s closing price, BL had a market cap of $2.85 billion, and with ~$135 million of cash and no debt, BL has an enterprise value of ~$2.7 billion. Using management’s 2019 revenue guidance of 22% at the midpoint and assuming another year of deceleration in 2019 (let’s say down to 20%), we could see 2020 revenue ending up near $333 million.

Using Friday's enterprise value of ~$2.7 billion and my 2020 revenue of ~$333 million, BL currently trades at ~8x 2020 revenue. This is where the challenging question comes in for investors. If you believe BL will be able to only grow 22% in 2019 and 20% in 2020, which I believe are conservative estimates, BL appears to be somewhat cheap on 2020 numbers.

If we believe BL should still be trading at a premium valuation, let's say ~10x forward revenue, BL could end 2019 around $60 per share (using 2019 estimated shares of 58.9 million). If BL traded at $60 per share at the end of 2019, this represents ~15% upside. I believe there is even more upside to this name due to better revenue growth than what I projected or if management decides to buy back some shares.

One of the bigger risks BL faces is new entrants into the market and their valuation approach. Over the long term, there will be other large competitors in this market, especially those companies which already compete in the accounting services and software industry. Due to their relatively expensive revenue multiple, if the market comes under pressure, these more expensive names are usually the first ones to self-correct.

However, over the long run, BL will remain the market leader in the accounting software industry and will ultimately trade at premium valuations until their operations begin to mature.

