Tenable: Valuation Seems Full Given Q4 Earnings And 2019 Guidance

Current valuation appears to have fully priced in guidance and valuation risks, though the stock should be a solid returner over the longer term.

Tenable Holdings (TENB) has been a volatile stock since going public. After trading near $40 a few months ago, TENB was not an outlier in the market correction during October-December, trading down nearly 50% from high to low. Despite the weakness in the market as of recently, TENB reported a solid Q4 and 2019 guidance and seems to have found some solid footing. Investors should be confident about a long-term investment in this name.

TENB offers cloud-based vulnerability management services which help protect an enterprise's assets, such as network containers and web applications. The company's SaaS based approach is favorable compared to legacy players that still provide hardware offerings. TENB continues to grow and take market share, and its software offerings deserve a premium trading multiple.

Though still above its $23 IPO price, TENB contracted nearly 50% from their all-time high to correction lows. Fundamentally, it remains healthy and strong, reporting another solid quarter of earnings. Both revenue and EPS beat consensus estimates in a meaningful way, demonstrating the company's growth potential.

Brief Overview

In my previous article, I went into more detail about TENB and its operations. In essence, the company provides solutions for enterprises to manage and measure cybersecurity risk, specifically focusing on vulnerability assessment and management market. It looks to quantify how much damage would be caused by a security breach - information that is very valuable to enterprises as security breaches continue to make headlines on a weekly basis.

As software applications are added to an enterprise's architecture, this can cause challenges determining where certain security risks are and how vulnerable the overall organization is. TENB aims to solve this issue.

The ability for an enterprise to maintain visibility and control over the security of its assets is now essential. Enterprises are also adapting to newer technologies, such as the Internet of Things, containers, new business models, and more. All of these require increased efficient security and control measures. TENB is looking to fill what it calls the "Cyber Exposure Gap," or an enterprise's inability to see "the breadth of the modern attack surface and analyze the level of cyber exposure."

Q4 Earnings and Guidance

At the end of Q4, TENB added 337 new enterprise customers and 66 net new six figure customers, an impressive new enterprise customer add for the quarter as the company continues to expand their presence. Vulnerability management continues to become more strategic for enterprises, and TENB previously noted that nearly 33% of enterprises have yet to adopt an enterprise-wide vulnerability management solution. This implies there is still a lot of room left for TENB to grow and expand into enterprises.

Q4 revenues grew 36% y/y, which slightly decelerated from 42% growth in Q3. Subscription revenue of $59.3 million handily beat consensus estimates with a 50% y/y growth rate.

Billings grew 36% for the quarter, which actually accelerated from 35% last quarter. The billings growth acceleration continues to demonstrate the run-rate TENB has in further penetrating the market.

Gross margins remained very strong at 85% from the quarter, which appeared to be ahead of consensus estimates for ~82-83%. Mid-80s gross margin percentage continues to remain very healthy, and although there is not much more room for expansion here, the high gross margins will continue to enable the company to reinvest in their operating expenses such as R&D and S&M.

Operating margins also came in ahead of expectations and improved by 3 percentage points y/y. While a majority of expenses going into operating margin are highly variable (such as S&M and R&D), TENB showed its ability to maintain its level of profitability even as revenues continue to grow 35%+.

Typically, software companies that experience rapid growth are given a pass for lack of profitability and even lack of showing signs of future profitability. This is because as the company scales up and slows down its marketing and R&D expenses, profitability naturally occurs.

EPS for the quarter was a loss of $0.12, which was better than consensus estimates for a $0.14 loss. The majority of this earnings beat was driven by slightly higher revenue than expected, in combination with very strong margins. Over time, I believe TENB will continue to display its beat and raise trends and will continually perform above expectations.

Management guided revenue for 2019 to be $338-343 million, which represents a growth rate of 26-28% from $267.4 million in revenue during 2018. With revenue growing 42% during 2018, management's initial 2019 guidance appears to have quite a bit of conservatism baked in.

In addition, management is guiding an operating loss of $410-415 million, which represents ~21% for the year, compared to an operating loss of ~18% during 2018. In my opinion, management is again being conservative with margins which ultimately implies a conservative earnings loss for the year.

Valuation

TENB is still relatively new to the public markets and will experience volatility over the coming months as investors look to right-size their positions and get a better grasp on valuation. Over the long term, I believe it will continue to trade at a premium valuation due to its 35%+ revenue growth and mid-80s gross margins. As the company scales and revenue begins to decelerate, it will be able to reduce its operating expenses and generate a more consistent cash flow.

TENB's premium valuation is largely driven by the combination of its way-above-average revenue growth and industry-leading gross margins. Other high growth security names that are good for valuation comparison include Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). Though each of these companies compete in different areas of the security market, they all demonstrate similar growth characteristics and trade at premium revenue valuations compared to the broader market.

As of Friday, TENB had a market cap of $2.75 billion, and based on the company's Q4 earnings report, they had cash and investments of $283 million, leading to an enterprise value of around $2.5 billion.

Management's 2019 revenue guidance for the year of $238-343 million seems to be slightly conservative. The 2019 guidance implies ~21% revenue growth which would be a considerable deceleration from the 42% revenue growth in 2018. Management also guided to 93.2 million shares outstanding for the end of 2019, and though it is challenging to predict the changes in share count, I will be conservative and use 95 million shares in my analysis.

Given the wide range of valuation multiples in the market, I will assume TENB's valuation slightly expands to 9.5x forward revenue. Using the midpoint of management's 2019 guidance of $240.5 million in revenue, and assuming slight deceleration in 2020 revenue to 20% growth, 2020 revenue could end up being around $290 million. Using this 2020 revenue estimate, TENB currently trades at 8.5x revenue, a pretty high multiple considering the recent market pullback. If we assume a 9x forward revenue multiple, TENB shares could end 2019 near $30, very similar to Friday's closing price.

TENB continues to trade at a relatively expensive multiple compared to other peer SaaS companies. I believe the company should continue to trade at a premium valuation given its strong growth characteristics and industry-leading gross margins. However, for now, it appears the potential beat and raise guidance figure and current market conditions are already priced into the stock.

Over the long term, this name can become a market leader and a great long-term compounder. For now, I remain on the sidelines due to valuation risk. Other risks to TENB would include a larger-than-expected deceleration in revenue growth and increased competition from players such as Qualys.

