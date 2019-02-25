The Green New Deal: A Fresh Opportunity For Investors?

Everything from REITs to energy stocks will have to contend with the growing importance of sustainability and impact to the public, as well as many of the biggest allocators of capital.

As the sustainable investing industry continues to grow at a rapid clip, investors will need to think about how the new world that is emerging will affect their portfolios.

While vanishingly unlikely to be pass into law in its current form, or with anything like its proposed scope, the Green New Deal reveals a major shift in public consciousness.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has wasted no time making waves. The freshman congresswoman has become the face of the Green New Deal, an ambitious and controversial package of policy proposals that aims to fundamentally transform the economy of the United States. The Green New Deal calls for massive spending on green energy and sustainability initiatives. At the same time, it calls for significant economic intervention to expedite the transition to fully sustainable energy.

The potential economic and social benefits of the Green New Deal are debatable, but such a debate should be kept to other forums. On Seeking Alpha, we are concerned with how investors can play stocks and markets. When it comes to the Green New Deal, there may be plenty of ways for savvy investors to profit.

Accelerating Sustainability

Sustainable investing has grown into a $12 trillion industry in the US alone. Global issuance of green bonds hit a record $600 billion in 2018. Clearly, there is a very healthy appetite for this kind of investment.

For many years, impact investing has been a niche area of interest. But that is starting to change, and at surprising speed. An increasing amount of capital is being dedicated to investments in sustainability-focused, environmentally focused enterprises. Part of the cause is generational: Wealthy millennial investors are far more interested than their forebears in putting their money to work for impact, as well as returns.

The Impact Turning Point

Environmentally conscious millennials are far from the only ones getting on the impact bandwagon. Indeed, a growing number of asset managers has adopted the mantle of “eco-warrior”, as The Financial Times recently reported:

“Following decades of campaigning by environmentalists and non-government organisations, it is now spreadsheet-analysing money managers — responsible for the nest eggs of millions of people — who are forming a new generation of climate activists. And these activists are backed by trillions of dollars. “A growing number of individuals at asset managers, pension groups and sovereign wealth funds are using their power to push the biggest corporate polluters to tackle climate change, spearheading campaigns to cut carbon emissions, boost disclosure on climate risk and hold managers accountable.”

Even large allocators, such as big pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, have been increasingly eager to get in on the action. Investing with a long time horizon, the managers of these massive pools of capital have shown increasing interest in finding ways to de-risk themselves from the potential impacts of climate change. Several skeptical voices have also shown changes of heart in recent months. Private Equity International has observed this shift in real-time, concluding that the “impact turning point” is upon us.

Wall Street Goes Green

Given the current scale and rapid growth trajectory of the sustainable investing industry, it is unsurprising that decision-makers on Wall Street are not all looking down their noses at a potential Green New Deal. According to Nuveen’s Stephen Liberatore, the opportunities created by such a project would entice banks to the table:

“Wall Street would take this seriously. There are more and more investors who are interested in having exposure to green projects and green debt.”

Banks are out to make money. So are the vast majority of investors. It should thus come as no surprise that banks would want in on the action in a big way.

Counting Our New Deals Before They Hatch?

Some might argue that discussing the potential investment opportunities created by the Green New Deal is premature. After all, the proposal would require huge amounts of new legislation - and the political will of politicians to enact it. At present, the Republicans still control the Senate, rendering any near-term passage of a Green New Deal something of a moot point. The fact that key leaders among the Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are not sold on the Green New Deal further darkens its prospects.

That said, investors should be paying attention because, even if it is not the Green New Deal per se, there is clearly a growing impetus for change. Sweeping changes to overarching policy are rare, but the political will to put the government’s thumb on the scale to push for a transition to alternative energy is clearly building.

In practice, we can expect the next Democratic administration to be far more generous with subsidies and investment in projects akin to the Green New Deal.

Whether they take power in 2020 or later, the Democrats will eventually get their chance to put some of these proposals into action. That is important to understand. The changes will come in one form or another. Investors must be prepared for them when they come, both by insulating themselves from negative impacts, as well as hunting for methods of profiting directly.

A New World is Coming

A number of market observers, such as Ben Hunt of Epsilon Theory, have come to the conclusion a fundamental shift in the cultural and economic zeitgeist is in action:

“The Zeitgeist is shifting from deflation, lower rates, and wealth concentration to inflation, higher rates, and wealth distribution.”

There is something to this. The public’s fear of deficits and debt, for example, has faded to an all-time low. Clearly, there is a growing willingness to embrace spending and supply-side economic policies. At the same time, there is growing antipathy for legacy energy businesses, with pressure from both activists and allocators causing significant concessions by asset managers. Glencore, for example, recently acquiesced under pressure, committing to not invest in coal companies and projects.

The capital markets are going to face increasing pressure to bow to a public - and an allocator community - that cares about investing in sustainability and not simply profit. This is not something that will simply go away. Expect it to have a defining role in the years ahead.

Investor’s Eye View

What all this will mean for the economy remains to be seen, but it should be factored into investors’ strategies, especially for the long-term. While it is still largely uncharted territory, certain opportunities have already presented themselves. In Europe, investments in green utilities have done quite well of late, thanks to a mix of government backing and insulation from the negative legal and political impacts of legacy energy businesses. As funding inevitably flows to similar businesses in the US, either as part of a grand program or as piecemeal efforts, there may be opportunities to play a similar strategy.

Real estate is also feeling the pressure to changes, as PwC’s latest report on emerging trends in real estate details:

“A sophisticated approach to ESG practices can be critical for efforts to attract and retain capital resources, especially from institutional and international investors as well as in the world of public REITs.”

Meanwhile, investors in the oil and gas sector should stay on their toes. The Green New Deal will not be coming with pitchforks to roust them out anytime soon. In truth, its lofty goals have little hope of being made concrete by lawmakers. But that will not stop efforts to apply pressure on them in the years ahead. Investors must stay on their toes.

Ultimately, every sector will be affected in some way. 2019 may be the year of the green investor insofar as it marks a new high-water mark in sustainability. But the true impacts remain to be seen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.