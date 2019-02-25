Wayfair: Way Above Fair Valuation

From the financial perspective, the story is different as losses increase.

Wayfair (W) released Q4 earnings with remarkable operating results. But the financial performance is more challenging. The company reported a loss of more than half a billion dollars during 2018.

Despite the increasing threat from Amazon (AMZN) and despite the losses, the stock price increased by more than 70% since the beginning of the year.

With this stock performance, the market believes in a flawless execution for the company to grow according to the long-term plan.

Exceptional operating results contrast with the financial performance

Enumerating the Q4 operational results highlights an impressive performance. Revenue grew by 40.6%. The number of active customers and the orders delivered increased by 37.9% and 42.0%. The metrics per user were also satisfying. For instance, LTM net revenue per active customer increased by 5.0%. Also, orders per customer reached 1.85 compared with 1.77 the year before.

With no doubt, Wayfair keeps on growing to profit from the tailwind of the online furniture business. According to management, the U.S. online home market is expected to grow at CAGR of 15% over the next decade.

To capture market shares, the company invests in logistics, international expansion, and customer offering.

But the growth and the important investments imply losses. The company generated a negative GAAP net income of about $504.1 million in 2018 compared with a loss of $244.6 million last year.

The chart below illustrates this development. The strong revenue growth corresponds to increasing losses.

The long-term plan

With negative GAAP net income, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow, the company needs some external source of financing.

The company offered a first $350 million convertible notes in September 2017. One year later, in November 2018, the company offered $500 million convertible senior notes. The terms seem favorable as the notes bear an interest rate of 1.125% and are due in 2024 with a conversion price at $116.4/share. The conversion price doesn't look so attractive with the recent stock price increase. But at the time of the notes' issuance, the conversion price represented a 32.5% premium.

The company now has about $963.7 million of cash. But it also has $650.2 million of accounts payable and $738.9 million of debt. We can expect a few hundred million of negative free cash flow in 2019. And if we add a few other hundred million of lease financing obligations and other current liabilities, the company will need again some extra financing despite its negative working capital model.

With the increasing losses and debt, there's a risk the company won't get capital at favorable terms again.

In any case, management reiterated the long-term Adjusted EBITDA target.

While the gross margin target is reachable with the growing scale, I have more doubt about sustaining the business with such a lower part of the operating expenses.

Beyond these doubts, let's assume the company can realize an Adjusted EBITDA margin of about 9%.

I repeated in many of my articles that share-based compensation (SBC) represented a real cost to shareholders. For those who disagree, I'll refer to the latest Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) shareholder letter. Speaking about his company's earnings, Warren Buffett wrote:

"That brand of earnings is a far cry from that frequently touted by Wall Street bankers and corporate CEOs. Too often, their presentations feature “adjusted EBITDA,” a measure that redefines “earnings” to exclude a variety of all-too-real costs."

Going back to Wayfair, SBC amounted to about 2% of the revenue in 2018.

Thus, taking the SBC costs into account, the long-term target EBITDA margin becomes closer to 7%.

Then, estimating the capex is important to assess the earnings potential. In 2018, depreciation and amortization represented about 1.82% of the revenue.

And about depreciation and amortization costs, Warren Buffett mentioned in the annual letter:

"In contrast, Berkshire’s $8.4 billion depreciation charge understates our true economic cost. In fact, we need to spend more than this sum annually to simply remain competitive in our many operations."

Wayfair spent about 3.3% of revenue for the capex (which includes "Purchase of property and equipment" and "Site and software development costs").

If we assume capex will represent about 3% of revenue to sustain the competitive advantage of the business, the long-term target EBIT margin represents about 4% of revenue.

Wayfair is building an asset-light marketplace with a reduced inventory. But the company is in the business of selling furniture to consumers. Thus, the low margin target is not a surprise.

But while the company is growing and generating losses, the potential for such earnings remains to be seen. In this context, the valuation shows the market believes management will deliver according to the targets.

No margin of safety

Since January 3 and with the stock price move following the release of the Q4 results, the stock price increased by about 77%.

The graph below shows the EV/Sales ratio above 2.1 is back to the highest level for Wayfair over the last few years.

The comparison with other companies is not perfect. With Amazon Web Services and many other initiatives, Amazon is much more than a retail business. Walmart (WMT) is a mature brick and mortar retailer growing its online presence. And Overstock (OSTK) is a mix of an online furniture vendor (competing with Wayfair) and a blockchain business.

But the high EV/Sales ratio compared with Walmart and Overstock, the market doesn't price Wayfair as a traditional retailer. Instead, the valuation indicates the market believes the company will replicate Amazon's model and success.

In the context of increasing losses, the downside protection is limited. Any misstep in the execution of the strategy will bring the stock price closer to the traditional retailer's valuations.

Conclusion

The Q4 earnings confirmed the impressive operational success of the company. But the growth comes with important losses as Adjusted EBITDA was still negative. And for the FY 2018, the losses amounted to more than half a billion dollars.

The company is still far from the long-term goal of reaching an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8% to 10%. But even with this target, the profit margins will stay low. In the meantime, the need for extra capital to finance the growth is an extra risk.

With this context, the EV/Sales ratio above 2.1 doesn't leave much room for a less than perfect execution.

