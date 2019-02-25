Another Update On A Simple Way To Value Berkshire Hathaway

Introduction

In my article three years ago, I presented a simple way to value Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) based on a multiple of book value. It is independent of accounting distortions like the recent rule dictating that companies take the unrealized gain/loss of securities through their income statement. It requires just one fact (current book value), one assumption (expected growth in book value) and one expectation (required return). Every year, I refine the approach a bit, and the articles have generated a lively discussion amongst readers, most of whom have been more optimistic than I have been.

Update on valuation

In Berkshire’s results for 2018, we find that book value has grown 0.4% over the previous year, which would equate to $212,600 per A share or $142 per B share. This is considerably lower than the expectation of 9% that I had posited last year. However, equity markets were negative last year for the lowest performance in a decade, and Berkshire’s investments did even worse. So, I would give the company a pass and continue to have an expectation for 9% growth going forward. Over the past five years, actual growth has been 9.8%, although this includes a one-time 10% boost from the tax law last year reducing deferred tax liabilities. So, adjusted for this, book value has grown 7.8% a year in a period in which the S&P 500 has grown more than 8% annualized.

In summary, I think 9% is a good estimate and includes an allowance for some excess cash being productively deployed. Using this as the basis for expected growth in book value going forward, and a required 6% return from an investment in the shares, the multiple of book value representing fair value for Berkshire shares would be 9/6 = 1.5. Note that this 6% required return takes into account the company’s large cash position and lower risk compared to most other equities.

Like last year, I will roll the valuation ahead by a year by basing it on expected book value at the end of 2019. So, the multiple on trailing book value would be 1.5 * 1.09 = 1.635x. Multiplied by book value, this would indicate that the fair value for Berkshire’s B shares would be $232, offering 15% upside from the current $202 market price. This is not a precise valuation, but rather, an estimate and a framework with which the reader can arrive at their own figure.

Berkshire did not make any big acquisitions last year, with Buffett saying the price of businesses with decent long-term prospects are sky-high. The company expects to keep plowing money into minority positions in public equities.

Berkshire spent a net $24.4 billion on buying stocks last year, but the value on the balance sheet barely moved from $170.5 billion to $172.8 billion. Thus, the company had a loss of $22 billion on its equity holdings, or 12.8% on the average value. The company was certainly buying high during the year and suffered mark-to-market losses on its positions as the markets declined late in the year. Its largest equity position, Apple (AAPL), ran up as Buffett bought and the company repurchased its stock, only to fall more than 30% as the company ran into a brick wall of consumer resistance to its high-priced products. Buffett hasn’t commented on how his two investment managers are doing, and that is probably because they have been lagging the market as well.

Is book value still relevant for Berkshire?

In his latest letter, Buffett downplays the significance of book value for Berkshire going forward, saying that the growth of its fully owned business operations decreases the usefulness of this metric. Instead, he offers a guide to valuation involving evaluating various buckets of businesses and investments separately. I would argue that this is simply too complicated for the layperson, and book value is still a relevant metric, more appropriately its growth over time. The company continues to have large insurance operations and investments, whose worth is guided by book value.

Given that the company’s investments have not performed too well of late, is Buffett changing the goalposts during the game? One valid point he makes is that as the company buys back stock at a premium to book value, this has a negative effect on the metric. However, given the miniscule number of buybacks (less than 0.3% of outstanding shares last year), this is a rounding error. Berkshire definitely deserves to trade at a premium to its book value, which should not detract from the fact that the metric still has relevance.

Unlike prior years, Buffett did not provide a year-end book value figure, merely its growth over the prior year. It was even hard to find a year-end share count in the 10-K in order to calculate it.

Summary and recommendation

Berkshire Hathaway has a superlative track record over the last five decades, but it is showing its age and that of its principals, Warren Buffett (88) and Charlie Munger (95). The stock, at the current level of $202 per B share, represents a low-risk and moderate potential return investment. You can cover the position by selling the $220 strike calls to generate some income. For the mid-June expiry, you can net $3 per call, reducing your purchase price by this amount and limiting your gain in the next four months to 10.5%, or close to 35% annualized. A lower-risk alternative is to sell the $190 strike puts, which will require less capital.

My recommendation to sell these calls last year received pushback from hardcore Berkshire fans. I would report that doing so and rolling them forward would have resulted in nice gains, as the stock has remained flat in the last year. If so inclined, they would have also provided the opportunity to sell the stock above $220 in certain months before it declined.

Berkshire repurchased shares at the $207 level last year, so I see it being price-sensitive about repurchases. I don’t see the company being a buyer above the $220 level in the near term and certainly more aggressive below $200.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.