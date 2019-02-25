Pembina Pipeline: Growth Story Continuing To Play Out In Fourth Quarter

On Thursday, February 21, Canadian midstream giant Pembina Pipeline (PBA) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results appear to be mixed as the company beat the expectations of analysts on the bottom-line but failed to meet revenue expectations. A closer look at these results reveals that while the company did perform well over the course of 2018, its fourth-quarter results in isolation were not nearly as impressive. With that said, though, Pembina did benefit from some of the same trends that benefited other North American midstream companies as rising North American resource production resulted in rising throughput volumes. The company also has a much higher dividend than it did last year, which is something that any investor can appreciate.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Pembina Pipeline's fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

Pembina Pipeline reported total revenues of C$1.726 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a small 0.6% increase over the C$1.716 billion that the company had in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company reported a gross profit of C$663 million in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the C$555 million that it had in the same quarter of last year.

Pembina Pipeline had total average volumes of 3,453 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. This represents a 6% increase over the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of C$715 million in the most recent quarter. This compares favorably to the C$674 million that the company had in the prior-year quarter.

Pembina Pipeline reported a net income of C$368 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 17.30% decline over the C$445 million that the company had in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company's meager revenue growth may come as something of a surprise to investors that have been following Pembina Pipeline as the company posted much stronger year-over-year revenue growth in every other quarter of this year. However, this revenue growth was driven by a one-time event. In the fourth quarter of 2017, Pembina Pipeline closed on its acquisition of Veresen, Inc., which greatly expanded the firm's network of infrastructure. It also provided a boost to the firm's revenue as it was now receiving the money made from the original assets of both companies. Since this acquisition was made in the fourth quarter of 2017, every single quarter of this year was being compared to a year-ago one that did not have the combined assets of both companies and thus were not directly comparable. This was not the case with the fourth quarter of 2018 as it is now being compared to a prior-year quarter that includes the Veresen assets.

Pembina Pipeline still managed to deliver a small amount of revenue growth even without the boost from the Veresen acquisition. This is certainly nice to see as it shows that Pembina's growth story is playing out. The revenue increase that we saw was largely driven by growing volumes of resources moving through its systems. As we have discussed numerous times in the past, the revenues of a midstream company move in direct relation to the volumes of resources moving through its pipelines or processing plants. Admittedly, though, the volume increase here was only 6% compared to the fourth quarter of last year, so it was nowhere near as large as what some other companies reported, but it was still beneficial.

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, the amount of product moving through the company's pipelines did not increase by that much over the fourth quarter of 2017. In the most recent quarter, this unit transported an average of 2.529 million boe/day, which was only a 3% increase compared to the prior-year quarter. This increase came from the Peace and Drayton systems, which both saw increased utilization compared to the prior-year quarter. The company notes that the assets in these systems that came into service during 2017 also saw increased utilization. With that said, though, the increase was slight, but it was still large enough to push the gross profit of this division up 18.04%, going from C$255 million a year ago to C$301 million this year.

The company's facilities division, meanwhile, showed much greater volume growth year over year. This unit handled an average of 924 thousand boe/day during the fourth quarter of 2018, which was a 16% increase over the prior-year quarter. This is the division that handles the processing of resources (especially natural gas) and so it directly benefited from growing upstream production in some of the basins in which the company operates. This was one factor that led to the increased utilization at the company's massive Duvernay and Redwater gas plants. The company also saw its full-year number (877,000 boe/day, or an 18% year-over-year increase) impacted by a full year of operations for the Sunrise, Tower, and Saturn facilities that Pembina acquired from Veresen, but this would not have impacted the company's quarterly numbers because these assets were already included in the fourth quarter 2017 results.

While this was a solid quarter for Pembina Pipeline, the company is certainly not resting on its laurels. In December, the company completed the Phase IV and Phase V expansions of its Peace pipeline system. This should provide the company with a source of further revenue as we enter into 2019. Pembina has even more expansions planned for this pipeline system as the Phase VI expansion, along with the Wapiti Condensate Lateral, is scheduled to come online in the second half of 2019. The company is even proceeding with a seventh phase of the expansion of this pipeline system in direct response to strong demand from upstream producers. This expansion will include a new 20-inch, 220 km pipeline in the La Glace-Valleyview-Fox Creek corridor between La Glace and Edmonton, Alberta. The Phase VII expansion project is expected to be online in the first half of 2021. Finally, as another response to growing upstream demand, Pembina will even be proceeding with an eighth phase of the expansion to this pipeline network, which includes 10-inch and 16-inch pipelines being laid from Gordondale to La Glace, Alberta. This project is expected to be in service in the first half of 2022. All of these projects combined should result in growth from the company's pipeline division over the next few years.

Pembina's pipeline division is not the only one that is positioned to deliver growth over the next few years. It should also be able to deliver growth from the facilities side of things. In January 2019, the company brought into service its one million barrel Burstall Ethane Storage facility. While this is admittedly a small unit compared to the rest of the company, the facility will still produce some revenue. The company also continues to develop its large expansion to the Duvernay plant (coined "Duvernay II"), which it expects to bring online during the fourth quarter of this year. As with the pipelines, rising demand has caused the company to conclude that even this expansion will not be sufficient to meet its needs so the firm announced during the fourth quarter that it will be proceeding with the construction of yet another expansion to this facility, coined "Duvernay III." This expansion includes a 100 million cubic feet per day gas processing plant and 20,000 barrels per day of condensate stabilization and water handling infrastructure. This facility is expected to be in service by late 2020. Finally, Pembina Pipeline continues to proceed with the development of the Prince Rupert LPG Terminal, which I discussed in an earlier article on Pembina Pipeline. This facility should be operational by mid-2020 and thus should provide a boost to the company's results around that time.

In conclusion, this was quite a solid quarter for Pembina Pipeline, but the company is not satisfied to remain where it is and so is continuing to grow and expand. It has historically delivered quite solid returns to shareholders, especially those that reinvest dividends, and this is something that it will likely continue to do going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.