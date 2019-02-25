Buffett Letter: Buybacks Up To $207 Per Berkshire B Share Hint At Intrinsic Value; Prices For Acquisitions Are 'Sky-High'

The Shareholder Letter also shows that Buffett paid $207 B-Share equivalent when buying A-Shares in October; one may extrapolate his estimate of Berkshire's intrinsic value as being at least $230.

As expected, the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) Annual Report and Buffett Shareholder letter released this morning had important new information on both Berkshire itself and Buffett's general worldview. In his understated way (and sometimes between the lines), Buffett addressed these important questions.

Why has Buffett failed to make a major "elephant" acquisition in the past couple of years? What is his best estimate of Berkshire Hathaway's intrinsic business value? How does he characterize the current market for stocks and potential acquisitions?

Close followers of Buffett and Berkshire might have made reasonable guesses, but in this year's annual Shareholder Letter, Buffett expressed some important views more exactly and explicitly than he has in the past. I will take them one at a time and go through a few of the implications.

Book Value Is Out, Intrinsic Value Is In

Buffett begins the Shareholder Letter by stating that this is the last year that Book Value will appear in the column comparing Berkshire return with that of the S&P 500. I have already seen one article stating that this is a self-serving way of promoting Berkshire Hathaway. It is not. It is a necessary culminating action after a period of time in which the logic of replacing book value with intrinsic value has become increasingly compelling.

As for the comparison to the S&P 500, he notes that volatile market prices are inevitable, but states that over the long term market value is now the best measure of success and the best basis of comparison to the benchmark.

Buffett has explained in the past that Berkshire has morphed from an insurance company with a stock portfolio to a collection of businesses, many of them industrials, which have prospered in sales and cash flow, while remaining on the books at their original purchase prices. As a result, the rate of increase in book value has steadily fallen behind intrinsic business value. Buffett has slowly come to fully acknowledge the fact that for such purposes as buybacks or comparison to benchmarks, understating value is just as much a flaw as overstating it. The switch was inevitable. This year, it was implemented.

He also states explicitly a minor paradox that results from the change. When doing buybacks based upon intrinsic value, the price will be lower than intrinsic value but higher than book value. The effect will be to reduce book value per share while increasing intrinsic value.

When it comes to estimating intrinsic value, Buffett explains that he breaks it down into value of the several business segments as well as the value of the overall stock portfolio less the amount of taxes which would have to be paid on capital gains in case of a sale. For the insurance area, he discusses special factors involved in the value of float.

Buffett's Best Estimate Of Berkshire's Intrinsic Value

Buffett doesn't answer this question directly, but his actions provide a hint. He bought back Berkshire shares in two periods, October 11-18 and December 13-24. In the earlier period, he bought B Shares around $205 and A Shares at a B-share equivalent price of more than $207. In the latter period - during the steep December decline - he bought A Shares again at a B-share equivalent price a bit over $197. What does that tell of us about his thinking? For one thing, it tells us that Berkshire is currently trading in the middle of his buy zone.

In explaining the net effect of buybacks on different types of shareholders, he uses the example of a buyback at 90% of intrinsic value. Using that as a criterion, the intrinsic value based on his highest price paid is about $230 per B Share. That may be conservative. The number is certainly not lower. It is quite possibly higher.

Can Buffett value his own company accurately? He probably can't value it exactly, but his valuation probably follows the Buffett/Munger principle of being approximately right rather than exactly wrong. It is also probably at least as good as that of any outside analyst.

Articles have noted that the size of the buyback was small - around $400 million. Also, per the Shareholder Letter, T-Bills and cash equivalents available were about $112 billion. Clearly, the amount spent on buybacks was no more than a rounding error on cash available. Does this imply that Buffett was not enthusiastic enough to buy back in larger size? Almost certainly not. What it most likely reveals is that $400 million was all he could buy without moving the market to an unacceptable degree. It also suggests that he has not given up on the possibility of a reasonably priced acquisition.

Buffett And The Market: Why No Acquisition?

Buffett is very clear on this subject. Here is the key sentence from page 6 of the Shareholder Letter: "Prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long term prospects." That says it pretty clearly - certainly more clearly than any language he has used before.

At the same time, Buffett writes somewhat grudgingly that he is forced to go on buying publicly traded stocks, but adds that he can fortunately find some with excellent value. To reexamine the stocks he found, I refer you to this recent piece I wrote on Berkshire's 4th Quarter 13 F Filing. The cheap stocks Buffett found and acted on were mostly large banks. His lieutenants found a few other things in smaller size. He did not add to Apple (AAPL).

One interesting takeaway is that Buffett has no fear of concentration. The Buffett/Munger rule is that it is less risky to be concentrated in areas where you are well-informed and have high conviction than to be diversified into areas where your knowledge is superficial. I agree strongly with this principle and follow it myself. My own sector concentration and recent buys are similar to Buffett's, but did not come about by copycatting Buffett.

So, why then is it so hard to find whole companies to buy at an acceptable valuation? The answer, to some degree, is that acquisitions are a different marketplace from publicly traded stocks, and the number of potential buyers has become larger in recent years. It also suggests that some of these buyers are reckless in the prices they are willing to pay.

Another thing to consider is the limited areas where Buffett has been able to find value in publicly traded stocks. He loves JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC), but couldn't reasonably buy either of them in its entirety even if he had the funds and they agreed. Regulators would almost certainly put a kibosh on a merger or acquisition that created a financial entity with so much size and potential systemic risk.

We'll just have to wait on acquisitions. Maybe a few blow-ups will take the acquisition market down, or maybe a recession will. In any case, as dedicated as he seemed to be to continue buying public stocks, note that his net purchases for 2018 - $24 billion - were not so large as to reduce the level of cash available.

Other Observations

The Shareholder Letter was written too late to comment on the recent disastrous revelations by Kraft Heinz (KHC), but I am sure Buffett will have something to say about KHC in his interview with Becky Quick Monday morning on CNBC. I also read with interest the area of the Annual Report on Risks. It is mostly the expected boilerplate, although written more straightforwardly than is the case with many companies. Because Berkshire is composed of units operating in a wide range of industries, it must deal with a wide range of risks. In a future piece, I plan to deal with the major risks in Berkshire's future.

What's your interpretation of the Shareholder Letter? Share and I will read with interest and reply.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, JPM, BAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.