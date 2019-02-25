The Looming Liabilities Awaiting PG&E With Alexandra Scaggs (Podcast Transcript)

She discusses the moving parts and why it may be wiser to stay out of the way as this develops.

Editors' Note: This article is a transcript of our podcast on PG&E (NYSE:PCG) that we published Friday, where we spoke with Alexandra Scaggs of Barron's.



Introduction

Daniel Shvartsman: On this extra edition of Behind the Idea, we take one more look at PG&E. We speak with Alexandra Scaggs, a writer for Barron's about the twists and turns of this story. We spoke the morning of a Citibank upgrade that sent shares flying, but she sounded a note of caution about their analysis.

Alexandra Scaggs: So I think that Citigroup's upside case -- I think that they have -- they're very optimistic, although their price target is $33, which I think is like the extreme bullish case because if the regulators put a huge fine on PG&E after this, I mean, that does come out of shareholders' pockets again.

DS: Beyond the political issues we discussed the way these wildfire liabilities might persist and pile up for the California utility company.

AS: I was talking to a couple of analysts about this and I think that they used the words potentially unlimited, which, if you're company facing a potentially unlimited amount of costs, should probably rethink your structure.

DS: Not great, that's not great.

AS: Yes.

DS: Inverse condemnation, climate change, proxy battles and political theater, all come into the picture for PG&E. Do shareholders make it out of this with anything left? We discuss on this week's Behind the Idea.

Podcast

Welcome to Behind the Idea. I'm Daniel Shvartsman.

Mike Taylor: And I'm Mike Taylor.

DS: We're following up on our recent podcasts on PG&E, ticker symbol, PCG, the California utility that is facing serious liabilities related to California wildfires and that has filed for bankruptcy protection. We're joined on this call by Alexandra Scaggs, a journalist at Barron's who has also written for the Financial Times, Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal and Institutional Investor. She's also a great follow on Twitter. She recently wrote an article for Barron's on why you shouldn't trade PCG's bankruptcy proceedings. We wanted to get into the hows and whys of the situation.

Before we get started, a couple quick notes. Behind the Idea is the podcast that looks at what makes great investment analysis work, building on ideas from the Seeking Alpha ecosystem. None of us have any positions, any stocks discussed. Nothing on this podcast is meant as investment advice of any sort. And this is a fast moving situation. We're recording this on Tuesday, February 19. Hopefully it'll still be up to date by the time you're listening. So with that, let's get started. Welcome, Alex.

AS: Hi. How are you guys?

DS: Doing great. Thanks so much for coming on. So I said it was a fast moving situation. The news today, the stock is -- stock seems to be up every time we talk about it, weirdly. And the news today is a note that came out from Citibank upgrading the stock. So what are your thoughts? What's the story there? What's going on right now?

AS: Well, it looks like the reason, or one of the main reasons that Citigroup upgraded the stock is the California Governor last week started talking about pulling together, I think what he called a strike team, which is basically like a whole team of experts that he wants to use to take PG&E through bankruptcy. So I mean, just to give a little bit of background, I mean, California -- California utilities have this law, basically called inverse condemnation, or it's I guess that's the sort of like idea there. And that says that if a utility's equipment is involved in starting a fire, then that utility can be held liable for the damages caused by the fire.

So obviously, there were a lot of fires in California over the past couple of years, and that's what ended up pushing PG&E into bankruptcy. And because basically, this is such a political situation, the comments from the Governor, I guess are giving people a little bit more confidence that California politicians do want to sort this out.

DS: So the inverse condemnation and the potential to sort of spread around the liability or to -- or for the utility to be held liable, how unique is that? How unique is this for PCG as compared to other utilities? And have you seen stories like this in general, just in your time in the markets?

AS: So this is a pretty unique case I think. It's like a very 2019 story I think, just because on one hand, the inverse condemnation law has been around for a really long time. On the other hand, sort of climate change and other like more volatile weather have been causing a lot more really extreme weather events and droughts and fires. So even though utilities have been held responsible for fires in California, for -- I'm actually not sure when this was introduced, but it's been quite a while. But this, I think, is the biggest liability that they've faced because of wildfires.

I know that -- actually, PG&E has filed for bankruptcy before, but that was more due to the sort of energy markets after deregulation, and didn't necessarily have to do anything with like the weather or such damaging fires.

DS: So that's something that I wanted to explore, actually, a little bit, which is just, it seems like from what we've talked to somebody else following this story, and we've also been reading about it quite a bit. And it seems like this inverse condemnation has always been the lay of the land for California, dating back to however long.

But it almost seems like -- and I can't think of any case out here, but it does seem like a very -- you put it as a 2019 story like the climate change, climate has -- it makes something like this more prone and so all of a sudden, what seemed like a normal and fine way of doing things with inverse condemnation, now obviously you have this ongoing potential for fires to spark, and for then the liability to fall on PCG.

I mean, it's just seems like it -- it's almost the first -- I don't know, maybe this is overstating it but it seems like it's the first climate change bankruptcy or first major climate change-driven story in the market. Is that an overstatement or what do you think about that?

AS: No, I don't think so at all. I think someone -- maybe it was the Journal, and I'm not sure if it was there Op Ed, pages or not, because it doesn't sound like a Journal Op Ed story necessarily. But they were saying like -- and I do think that a lot of analysts are saying, that this is really the first, I guess big impact on markets of climate change. And it's interesting because it raises the question of you know how is California's government going to deal with it. Because you've got the federal judge in bankruptcy court and they sort of do their thing in a very predictable -- in very predictable way.

But because I mean, utilities basically rely on the government for all of their profit, right? Like the rates are set with like a reasonable profit in there for the utilities and even the rates are litigated. So I think in this case the regulators are just like so involved with this company, like start to finish that this is really almost the government's decision of like, how do we want this to go, how do we want to save PG&E, like do we want to be seen as saving PG&E. They're just a lot of moving parts. And it's interesting because a lot of them are political.

MT: Getting to that question, I'm curious about -- and kind of back to the Citigroup note from today, I'm curious about how much power, Gavin Newsom has, and what kind of forced this task force -- what kind of force this task force might exert on the bankruptcy proceedings. How much power does the Governor have to affect the outcomes here?

AS: It seems like he's got pretty significant say in the whole thing right, like it's funny because when they first filed for bankruptcy there are actually a lot of questions about whether it really needed to. So it had a decent amount of cash, it had a little bit of flexibility. But I read one analyst note back at the time, that said like hey, Gavin Newsom just got elected right, like he replaced Jerry Brown, I think, in January, or maybe last year. But because he's new, he wants to basically say like this company fiasco was not my fault. Look they filed for bankruptcy before I even -- or they said they were going to before I even gone into office.

So like, I've actually heard people say -- and this is like speculation from -- coming from me, of course. But they were saying that the reason PG&E even filed for bankruptcy in the first place was because of Governor Newsom, and because he was newly elected, which I thought was pretty interesting. So I think with his -- with the task force and all that stuff I mean I think that it depends on the plan that he presents but the fact that he's getting people together to present a plan I think matters a lot.

DS: The -- so your take previously and again, every take we have kind of is behind the news, but your take previously is too many moving parts and I'm -- and so it sounds like one big unknown for PG&E was what Gavin Newsom's stance would be and without knowing -- without knowing too much about him there was a really good story on him in the New Yorker or somewhere about how he has -- a Democrat in California can have sort of the free run of things. So they don't really have to commit to too much. But what do you -- like what stands out to you as sort of the key unknowns that really have to be figured out? What -- if that was one of them, how the task force evolves, and how Newsom sort of plays his hand? What else do you think are sort of the major things that have to be cleared up in this process to make it even calculable what's going on with the equity?

AS: So I think one of the big factors here is going to be the idea of these stress tests that California is doing. And by stress tests, they mean that they're going to try to figure out how much of the damage from wildfires, and I think 2018 for sure -- 2017 for sure I'm sorry, and then maybe 2018 as they fix the -- as they fix the law, they're going to figure out how much of the damages from those, PG&E can handle while still providing energy to the customers, because like they have to balance all of these different constituencies, right. Like, most Californians get energy from somewhere.

I think PG&E is one of the biggest, if not the biggest utility in California. And so, the government doesn't necessarily want them to stop serving people. So the utility regulator, the CPUC is actually going to come up with a number basically and say, okay, we think that it can handle this much of losses from 2017.

And then anything above that they will be able to pass along to their customers. And obviously like power customers don't necessarily want to buy that or pay for that all at once. So what the company might do then is take that big lump sum and securitize it. And basically like put it onto the market like a bond, so they can then smooth out the cost overtime. And it's a little complex, so hopefully that makes sense. But again it's kind of funny because the regulators are basically just going to pick a number and say, okay, we think that's the most they can handle. And that's going to be the cost for 2017 wildfires that PG&E suffers.

MT: So that's really interesting to me. I -- maybe I'm not quite getting it right. But it almost sounds like the government of California is trying to extract value from PG&E to earn compensation for the damages done by the wildfires. On the other hand, they're forming a committee that's enabling the company to pass the cost of those fines on to the customers who are probably largely California tax payers for whom the government works. So this is a, like weird sort of -- buckets of sand being thrown into each other kind of thing.

AS: That actually is a pretty good way to describe it I think, because on one hand, the governor does and just the legislature in general, people do seem to want to like, be seen as making PG&E pay, like they -- they're like, okay, well, the company's equipment started some of these fires, lots of people died. Someone has to take responsibility for it. And it's not going to be the government because, I mean, it wasn't necessarily their equipment that started any of it. But at the same time they do realize that if their voters' rates go up super quickly, all at once, or if their voters aren't getting quality service, like that's going to be even worse.

So because PC&G, or PCG or PG&E is a utility, they do have a little bit of, I guess negotiating leverage, because they can always sort of make the final thread of like, listen, we can't keep the lights on if you guys charge us this much. So it's almost like a negotiation.

DS: Well, and it's just because there's only so much that, like, ultimately no matter how you decide where the burden falls, like there's going to be some set payments that they have to make, insurance claims or whatever else, they're going to have to go pay people to make them whole for these -- for the damages done and so on. But then they only -- there's only so much money they can have, and it seems like once you get down to that, there are only a few variables, like you said, how much do they raise the rates or how much do they -- and so it would seem like -- and that's where maybe the message of stay away makes sense.

It would seem like in all of that, it's hard to make a case that -- or maybe I'll rephrase this as a question, like what role, even if we step out of the PG&E case right now, what role do the equity markets or do the bond markets play for utility if it is so heavily regulated by the government? Like it seems like there's -- it's a very narrow slice of the pie that is given over to shareholders or bondholders is -- like how do you -- how do you, for utilities in general and then maybe for this case specific, what role do those markets play?

AS: Yeah, that's a really helpful focus, I think, because in terms of, when we asked like, who's going to pay, the implied answer to that is PG&E's shareholders, because on one hand, you have the shareholders who are trying to retain as much value as they possibly can in the company but because it's in bankruptcy, I mean, shareholders come in last -- dead last, pretty much every time. So because of that, I mean, Citigroup saying that the company will probably be able to maintain a lot of its value, and that there will be a lot leftover for shareholders when once the claims are paid, and once the bondholders are paid, which would mean that the share should rise after it exits bankruptcy.

But at the same time, I mean, an official could say like, oh no, we think that you should actually pay this much more. And that's not going to come out of bondholders' pockets, or of the wildfire victims' pockets necessarily, depending of course on what they actually find PG&E liable for. It's going to end up coming out -- but at the end of the day, I guess the sort of damages paid is going to come out of shareholders' pocket because I think, in this case, bondholders and wildfire victims are both considered unsecured creditors. So that puts them both the level of shareholders. Hope that makes any sense.

DS: Right. And the -- does the -- like for example, does the Citi note, or have you seen any convincing analysis of what the -- what the potential claims could be, because I think if you're trying to like what from what you've said of the Citi now so far, that like that makes sense for one half of why shares might be going up because there's going to be more tangibly the equity. But ultimately, if the claims are, X, X amount at some point, it doesn't really matter how well intentioned the task force is. So do they have any analysis of that or have you seen any?

AS: So I've seen a pretty wide range of estimates. So I think they've gone -- I mean, I have to look back at my work, because I have a terrible memory for numbers. But at the very beginning, they were talking about up to $30 billion in liabilities. But then the California fire investigators actually found that one of the most damaging fires from 2017 or 20 -- it was called the tubs fire. And they found that PG&E is not responsible for that. So that actually reduced the size of their liabilities by quite a bit.

Citigroup, I think says that are estimating about $9 billion of wildfire liabilities and that's towards the lower end of what I've seen. I've seen like 15, 18 elsewhere. But then again with the different political situation, they could reduce the size of the liabilities that PG&E will have to cover.

But another interesting twist is that not only are there the wildfire liabilities, there are also fines and other sort of one-off type charges that the regulators could impose. So if say, like some regulator decides, oh, no, it looks like PG&E is going to get off easy in this one, they could very well just like slap another $5 billion of fines on them, because the regulators do have a lot of leeway.

So I think that Citigroup's upside case, I think that they have -- are looking for their price target and struggling to find it. But they're very optimistic. Their price target is $33, which I think is like the extreme bullish case, because if the regulators put a huge fine on PG&E after this, I mean, that does come out of shareholders' pockets again.

DS: Yeah. That's where the political theater aspect really does come in, because it just -- you almost -- even if you want to keep the lights on, you almost can't allow -- unless the claims come in dramatically below what expectations are, you almost can't allow that. You cover a lot in your work on bonds and just on the bond markets. Is there anything beyond the idea of securitizing the insurance claims? Is there anything else that stands out to from PCG's case? Is there anything else going on in that part of the story? Or is it more straightforward?

AS: Well, I find it interesting, I guess that the bondholders and the wildfire victims are basically in the same group. It's not actually too often that you have sort of investors in the company and people who are like looking for stuff from the company like wildfire claimant or someone like that, who are sort of co-negotiating, because, I mean -- obviously they're different groups of unsecured creditors. But they are the same place in the capital structure, which I find kind of interesting. And again, both of them come before the shareholders. So…

MT: Right. What did you make of the reporting? There was -- I think Bloomberg was the one that reported it around Baupost Group supposedly buying a huge, huge position in the insurance claims. Like what do you -- and then there's also, I guess there are two interesting players outside of PCG here. There's Baupost Group for that just, and just because it's Seth Klarman fun and so forth. But also what's going on with Blue Mountain waging a proxy fight sort of in the middle of bankruptcy proceedings, when potentially there may be bigger fish to fry or bigger issues to take care of. What do you make of those sort of -- those two players in this story?

AS: So the Baupost Group story is interesting to me, because there is a pretty robust market for insurance and reinsurance securities basically, and whenever you talk about climate change, and about natural disasters, the insurance and reinsurance markets often have -- they've often covered it. That's why -- that's one of the reasons why this is the first big climate-related bankruptcy case. Because most other companies have like decent ideas of what their liabilities are. And then they can insure them and you've got this massive market, that's there to reinsure and hedge and it's a complex market, but it's really interesting and very sizable.

So I do -- I think that's what's interesting about the Baupost Group story. And with Blue Mountain, the funny thing was -- so I wrote a little bit about Blue Mountain's arguments. And they're super interesting, because I mean, on one hand, they kind of have a point. The Directors of the Company, depending on where the company is based, generally do have a fiduciary duty to their shareholders. Not their bondholders, not their customers, but their shareholders.

And because shareholders always come in last in a bankruptcy, declaring bankruptcy, I guess, does sort of undermine the interests of the shareholders in a way. But that's only if you're filing unnecessarily, which I think that there are still some decent questions about whether PG&E needed to file or whether -- I mean there's a good case to be made but it didn't file. But it's definitely, it's an interesting question about corporate governance and like who exactly a California utility is -- has a responsibility towards, because like its fiduciary duty, all of it? Should the Directors be thinking about customer, should they be thinking about government, like it's just some like really sort of deeper, broader questions about corporate governance there?

DS: I really jumped to your comments about the insurance and reinsurance markets. And I was just wondering based on your kind of look at that area of things with respect to climate change and global warming, is there anything visible in those areas of the market insurance and reinsurance claims that kind of give a sense of what the financial industry is sort of thinking about with respect to climate change, or disasters or anything like that? Do them -- do those markets react to large events, or are there any trends that might be noteworthy, maybe it's not so easy to observe, but I was really taken by that kind of observation of the connection between big, big shocks and the insurance and reinsurance industries?

AS: Yeah. So I think that reinsurance companies in particular, have been talking a lot about just the growth opportunity is in that area, and for that market. Mostly because, when it comes to, I guess, like big weather events or big hurricanes. Like that's one thing that the insurance industry is really good at, right? Like they're good at figuring out, how much big weather events are going to cost? They're good at pricing that risk and so I actually haven't, I haven't been -- I'm not sure how transparent or available these sort of broad market prices are. But I would assume that insurance costs would rise, if there were more really big weather events that are really risky, just because that's sort of what insurance does?

What the interesting thing is with PG&E and with the other climate change stuff is that, once you start getting things like wildfires, which is like a total toss-up. It's not like a hurricane where you can sort of guess, okay, well, the damage here, here and here is going to cost this much. It's more like these massive wildfires go across the state and people weren't really sure how much it would end up costing at all.

And so I think that like, depending on the event, I guess, insurance like if it's, like I said, if it's weather like, I think the insurance and reinsurance industries have that pretty much down. But one of the things -- actually another one of the risks of climate change is flooding and flooding insurance, like people don't really buy that as much as they should. So that's sort of another area where the insurance market itself doesn't have that fully covered. And so you could see, I guess more, more uninsured problems, more settlements, more stuff like that. Yeah, it's just an interesting -- it's a really interesting market and it's not super transparent or widely covered. So it's definitely something I'm going to be looking at.

DS: It's interesting how the market sort of, where people can put their money on the line. It doesn't obviously solve the problems caused by climate change. But it seems like, it's a, at least a more open acknowledgement of what's going on than is sometimes expressed in the political spectrum. And so it's kind of just interesting that contrast there?

MT: So at least you can make a profit on that.

DS: Right.

AS: Yeah, right. Well, as long as you can underwrite something, it's -- it matters know that, no, it's super interesting because, like, I guess from a market's perspective. I mean, if you can underwrite it, and you can share the risk then like, I mean, it's a problem, but like for markets it does, it's not that big of a deal. But it's like a sort of non-covered risks, like there's some really good stats out there on flood insurance and I wish, I had them with me. But like the flood insurance market is apparently kind of a mess, just because people, who need flood insurance tend not to buy it. And there's no requirement or anything like that.

Also and this is completely unrelated to climate change, but cyber security insurance is also a thing, where people are like, not entirely sure how big the costs could get.

DS: Right.

AS: And they're not sure whether things are going to get worse or like tougher to cover. So it's like those areas, I think that people get worried about, with everything else they're sort of like, yeah, it's just a hurricane. Just because the losses, I mean for the insurer, like the insurance industry expects that kind of stuff to happen.

DS: Right. I mean, it's -- I mean, insurance is basically built on using past results to predict future events. And so something like, you can't get pretty actuarial cyber security, if you don't really have that many inputs.

AS: Exactly. And so markets were like, I just think, it's interesting that there are so many markets where there know that there's more risk than they're insuring right now. And yet, like nothing's done about it, like in flood insurance. That's what -- because they know also that there's going to be more flooding and more problems, but there's no regulatory action. So there's not much that they can do about it.

MT: Right. And that's yeah, and that's sort of which almost brings us back to this case, where even though the regulatory presence complicates the investing story, for example, like there are cases of market failure, where -- or market gaps where you do need a strong regulatory presence of some sort or some guidance?

AS: Right, because like people don't like buying flood insurance, especially if you live in like the Midwest. You're like, I don't live on a beach. Like, why would I need flood insurance? But turns out you're in a flood plain. So I know, I'm stuck on this, but it's like totally one of the -- it's just one of the markets where things aren't actually priced in.

MT: I have it, I live on top of a hill. But I still have it. So yeah, I'm responsible.

AS: You are.

MT: Yeah.

AS: A good market participant.

MT: That's right.

DS: So maybe just a last question here is sort of. PG&E, they report earnings next week. What would you want to -- what would you expect to hear from them? And what would you ask them about? Like what would be helpful to learn from the company at this point?

AS: That is a very good question. So in terms of what we're going to hear from them, I think we're going to hear a lot of like -- a lot of talk about stakeholders. Because these guys know that they're in the spotlight, they know that there's a lot of political risk, just no matter what they say. So I think there's going to be a lot of discussion about safety, a lot of discussion about making sure that their rates remain relatively low, a lot of talk about California and voters basically, which for good reason. And then I guess what I would want to know from them just in terms of where their shares might end up.

I'd want to know how closely they're working with the Governor's office and regulators and the legislature and like, is this something they're talking to them every day, like several times a day. I just -- I guess I would want to know whether this is something that's being directed by them or whether the relationship might be getting a little bit fraught. Because I was under the impression that they were doing all of the actions that PG&E was doing, was sort of directed by regulators. But if there's any conflict there, I think that would be important for the shares.

DS: Well, and it seems like -- I don't know if you're seeing that or if you're doing any reporting or seeing anything better. But it seems like we could be here for a while in these proceedings, like this is not going to be a very fast process. Is that fair to say?

AS: Yes, bankruptcy takes a while in general. Though, it will be interesting to see how quickly it ends it, because that's the one thing that Blue Mountain now is pushing for -- is trying to get out of bankruptcy as quickly as possible. And they're actually introducing an entire new Board and a new slate of Board candidates to try to push, I guess the company in a way that would be a little bit more for the benefit of shareholders. So it will be interesting to see how that goes.

DS: I just wonder with Blue Mountain. I just wonder if there's still a little bit of -- they got wrong footed by the severity of the fires in Q4. And then potentially by the company saying no, actually we need to file for bankruptcy. I just -- each time, I would sort of review their findings, I agree with what you said earlier that that the arguments are cogent and compelling on the one hand, but on the other hand, like it seems like they're still just looking for a little bit of a way out of a losing position. I don't know, It just seem -- it seems like they've been dealt a tough hand and they can't acknowledge it. Does that -- do you see it that way though?

AS: I always wonder what their end game is, because say, the company doesn't go through bankruptcy, in that case, the legislature has less of a reason to change or adapt the inverse condemnation laws to try to make it easier for utilities to operate. And then do you just have sort of like a ticking time bomb? Like is it just a matter of time until the next fire? Like what -- I guess I wonder like in the long-term what the point of staying out of bankruptcy is.

DS: So that's -- it just seems like this is -- there's no reason to unfortunately, like, this seems like this is going to be an ongoing event, the fires like I mean, as you kind of hinted. And so yeah, it just seems like you have this sort of ongoing liability pile that's going to be added to overtime. And so I guess that's -- I mean that's part of what makes it interesting, I guess.

AS: Yes, I mean, I was talking to a couple of analysts about this. And I think that they used the word potentially Unlimited, which, if your company facing an intense potentially unlimited amount of costs, should probably rethink your structure.

DS: Not great. That's not great.

AS: Yes.

DS: All right. Well great. Well thanks so much for speaking to us about this Alex. It's really, I mean, there's like -- as you put it, and as we've said, like a lot of moving parts and just a lot to figure out here. But I think that was, the more light to shed on it, the easier it is to figure this out and to figure out what it means for other utility stories or for what's going on in California. So really appreciate you taking the time to speak with us.

AS: Thanks for having me.

MT: All right. Thank you. Bye.

