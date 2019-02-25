PepsiCo: One Of The Best Houses In A Bad Neighborhood

Last week I wrote a piece focused on Coca-Cola’s (KO) recent earnings report and the stock’s ensuing sell-off. In case you missed that piece, in short, my conclusion was that KO is still a high quality company and overall the quarter and 2018 full year results were solid. I did acknowledge the fact that Coca-Cola was priced to perfection heading into the earnings print and therefore, the sell-off, which had more to do with disappointing 2019 EPS growth guidance than it did the Q4/FY18 results, was probably more of a mean reversion going on than the market tossing KO shares aside.

I don’t think that Coca-Cola (or any company, for that matter) deserves to trade at a ~25x multiple when it’s projecting flat growth. Why own anything at this price with that growth guidance when there are dozens (if not hundreds) of other companies with better price to growth multiples? I said that I’d be happy to add to my Coca-Cola position at ~$36.50, which represents a ~17.5x multiple of 2019 EPS expectations. Well, considering that the stock would have to fall another 20% or so to reach that price target, I doubt I’ll be buying any more shares of KO anytime soon. However, that doesn’t mean that I won’t be adding to the food and beverage segment of my portfolio in the near future.

The packaged food space has seen an interesting couple of weeks. Coke sold off big after its earnings print. Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) didn’t really move much with numbers that were basically in-line with expectations. Kraft Heinz (KHC) announced a pretty atrocious quarter, missing on the top and the bottom line, posting large write-downs, and announcing an accounting probe. The stock fell some 10% after hours on that news and ended up closing down nearly 30% on Friday’s session.

In short, it wasn’t a great day to be Warren Buffett or 3G Capital (actually, I take that back, I imagine that just about every day is great if you’re Warren Buffett). And, last but not least, KO’s main rival, PepsiCo (PEP) posted earnings on Friday of last week and while the stock hasn’t moved a whole lot on the news, certain aspects of the report and ensuing conference call did catch my eye and in the aftermath of the Kraft debacle, I wanted to take a closer look at PEP’s numbers to make sure that I wasn’t putting myself at an outsized risk by holding these shares.

PepsiCo’s Q4 Results

In the Q4 conference call, management started off talking about organic revenue growth. This seems to be the new go-to metric that management and analysts alike are focused on in the consumer packaged goods/food space. I suppose this is because there is so much consolidation and M&A going on in here that oftentimes, basic reporting metrics are not comparable. It makes sense for very mature companies like Coca-Cola or PepsiCo to use their cash flows to constantly innovate and expand the reach of their portfolios. However, analysts still want to see that the portfolio is posting growth on its own, which is why we’ve been hearing so much about organic growth. So, with that in mind, PEP posted 3.7% organic revenue growth during 2018.

This is a solid result in my opinion. It is slightly less than KO recently reported (KO’s organic sales increased 5% for the year). In my Coca-Cola article, I wrote about my expectations for KO as a company and said that I’m content seeing low to mid single-digit growth (especially organically). Why, you ask? A 3.7% growth figure is paltry, right? Well, when you combine that with the ~3.5% dividend yield and any artificial improvements to the bottom line inspired by reduced share counts via large stock buyback programs, you end up looking at high single-digit/low double-digit total returns.

Frankly put, I don’t invest in names like PEP because I’m looking for massive growth or to get rich in the short term. No, I’m holding onto PEP (and my other income-oriented, defensive plays) because I like their low betas, the safety associated with their high yields, and their wide moats, and their proven abilities to slowly, but surely, generate wealth over the long term. So long as these mature CPG plays continue to pay and increase their dividends, if I get a 7% total return from a name like PEP on an annual basis, I’m a happy camper. Anymore more than that is simply a cherry on top. I pursue high growth elsewhere in my portfolio. Names like these are meant to lower my portfolio’s volatility, raise my portfolio’s yield, and help me to sleep peacefully at night.

So, with all of that in mind, I was happy to see the 3.7% organic revenue growth figure. I was even happier to see that this result comes on the heels of 2.3% organic growth posted during 2017. This acceleration is promising. During the CC, management highlighted the fact that organic sales growth was 2.5% during the first half of 2018 and 4.7% during the second half of the year (which makes sense, being that KO posted 5% growth in Q4 as well). It appears that this trend is intact, which leads me to believe that barring some unforeseen circumstances, 2019’s result should be a good one.

Like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo also plans on restructuring, hoping to squeeze out a bit more profits from a complex, global operation. Management said, “We intend to make substantial investments in the business in 2019 in A&M, manufacturing and go-to-market capacity, end-to-end supply chain transformation, and global systems harmonization and standardization.”

Pepsi management listed a variety of goals that they hope to achieve with their current investment plans in the conference call. They highlighted the need to maintain their market share with its biggest brands. They mentioned their focus on North American beverages and snacks. This makes sense, but it wasn’t exactly news to me as a shareholder.

Management did move on to more specific goals, mentioning a distinct focus on the 4 benefits they hope to offer consumers, “variety, that is what I want; ubiquity, where I want it; desirability, from a brand I trust; and value, with the benefits or affordability that appeals to me.”

With regard to efficiency measures, management said that their main priorities are, “achieving local affordability; simplifying and standardizing processes; collaborating across functions rather than optimizing within functions to achieve lowest cost end-to-end processes; relentlessly automating and merging the best of our optimized business models with the best new thinking and technologies.”

Management hopes to re-invest the cost savings of these measures back into the business, focusing on using data to increase speed via automation. Here’s the list of things that new CEO Ramon Laguarta mentioned he’d like to see achieved regarding PEP’s future investment goals, “indispensable brand building; science and design-led innovation; point of choice excellence across all channels, whether traditional or emerging; consumer intimacy, that is leveraging technology and connecting data to deepen our relationships with consumers, moving from relationships with groups of consumers to relationships with individual consumers.”

This sounds good to me. Becoming leaner and meaner in an environment where costs and consumer trends can be unpredictable should help to increase profits and give companies a bit of a margin of safety when it comes to unforeseen issues. I’m always happy to see these old school, slow-moving, behemoth type companies embrace change and new technologies. I think increasing reliance on big data and AI solutions makes a lot of sense to these huge packaged goods names with major distribution networks.

PepsiCo has done an amazing job navigating what has proven to be trying times for many packaged foods companies over the past 5 to 6 years. During the Q4 conference call, management actually highlighted some of their medium-term performance which I think investors should be proud of.

Regarding recent history, Laguarta had this to say:

“These traits have enabled us to perform well in an environment characterized by highly-dynamic retail and competitive landscapes, shifting consumer habits and preferences, and volatile currencies, commodities and geopolitics. Over the past six years, organic revenue growth has averaged 3.8%. Core operating margin has expanded by 1.6 percentage points. Core constant currency earnings per share growth has averaged 9%. Core ROIC has expanded by 9.5 percentage points to 24.8%. Dividends per share have grown 9% on a compound basis. And we're returning $45 billion to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share repurchases.”

Those results are great. They’re why I’m long PepsiCo. However, I think it is worth noting that PEP shares trade at a discount to KO and I can’t help but wonder if some of this doesn’t come down to question marks and risk associated with the unknowns surrounding this restructuring process.

Not only is PEP trading at a discount to KO, but it’s also trading at a slight discount to its own long-term historical average. And, it’s not just transparency issues that are to blame. Like KO, PEP’s growth prospects have been waning and recent guidance wasn’t great.

PEP’s 2019 EPS guidance was disappointing, with management calling for $5.50 in core EPS, which represents negative growth year over year (2018’s core EPS total $5.66, so $5.50 is ~3% lower). This negative guidance is actually worse than Coca-Cola’s, which was for flat growth looking ahead. It is, however, in-line with other recent guidance from General Mills (GIS), which called for EPS growth of flat to -3%. Many of these large packaged food brands are bringing up international weakness, a stronger dollar, and other rising input costs as potential barriers to bottom-line growth.

PEP management did highlight the fact that they believe 2020 earnings will return to the high single-digit growth range. Only time will tell if the restructuring investments that PEP is making in the present will eventually yield that level of growth or not, but I suppose that long-term guidance is helping to hold the stock up at this point. I can only imagine that most PEP shareholders are long-term shareholders and waiting until 2020 for earnings to perk back up isn’t going to be a huge problem (I’m in that boat as well).

Conclusion: Probably A Bit Expensive, But I’m Happy To Hold

It’s rare for mature companies like PepsiCo to post sales growth but not EPS growth. It’s usually the other way around because of financial engineering measures that they put into place with their cash flows. Only time will tell if some of the macro headwinds that these large, multi-national companies are warning of materializing throughout the rest of 2019 or not. But, for now, it appears that investors in this space shouldn’t expect much growth.

This is why paying close attention to valuation is so important. Valuation is why PepsiCo did not experience the steep post earnings sell-off that Coca-Cola and Kraft did and why General Mills has actually rallied ~5% on the heels of its (very similar) updated guidance.

Right now, trading for ~20x earnings, I think you could say that PEP is fairly valued to slightly expensive. I’m not interested in adding to my position at the moment. I really like PEP shares trading in the 17 to 18x range. Most recently, I bought shares of PEP back in April of 2018 at $100.96/share. I’d certainly be a buyer if PEP shares fell below $100 again (like they did in the middle of last year).

With that said, I’m not thinking about selling my PEP shares either. Right now, after looking over the various earnings reports in the mature, packaged food space, I think it’s clear that PEP is one of the best houses on a street that isn’t exactly desirable right now. If management is correct and investments being made in 2018 and 2019 lead to high single-digit growth in 2020 and beyond, these shares are going to be great assets to hold long term.

In the meantime, PEP pays a 3.2% dividend yield that I deem to be safe (even looking forward to PEP’s lower EPS guidance, we’re still talking about a 67% payout ratio). Like Coca-Cola, PEP’s shareholder returns are expected to exceed free cash flow in the short term (management is calling for FCF of ~$5b in 2019, dividend payments of ~$5bb, and share buybacks totaling ~$3b). It’s always a bit worrisome to see shareholder returns exceed free cash flows, yet PEP’s FCF’s are hampered by much higher than average capex expectations in 2019, so the short-term imbalance might not be a major concern.

PepsiCo certainly has issues it needs to overcome. Changing consumer tastes, forex issues, commodity inflation and other rising costs are making it hard for companies in this industry to increase their bottom line. I don’t think that all of these trends are secular, but I do think that it’s going to be important to pay close attention to balance sheets and valuations moving forward because recent results and the ensuing price action seem to make it clear that these big food names are not the defensive hangouts that they used to be for conservative investors.

I still feel comfortable holding PEP (and KO, for that matter). I’m currently long GIS and Hershey (HSY) as well. However, I think it’s safe to say that changing trends have lessened the S.W.A.N. (sleep well at night) nature of stocks like these and I will surely be paying much closer attention to the data they report moving forward.

If you enjoyed this piece, please stay tuned for the upcoming Seeking Alpha marketplace service that I'm currently working on, The Dividend Growth Investor Club. I'm hoping that this will be a place where income-oriented individuals can come together and discuss their ideas as we all pursue financial freedom. I'll be posting a variety of exclusive content, including single stock research, sector DGI watch lists chock-full of relevant fundamental data and sample portfolios with different target dividend yield and growth thresholds for Club members. I’m working hard and getting closer and closer to launch. I think we’re a week or two away, so get ready to buckle up and take this ride with me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO, PEP, GIS, HSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.