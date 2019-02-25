Iron Mountain: Beyond Boxes

So while many think about Iron Mountain for its thousands and thousands of boxes, the company has a much larger strategy that is more defined by its highly diversified business model.

One of the exciting things about investing in REITs is that they come in all shapes and sizes (just like boxes).

For example, you have the primary “food groups” like apartments, warehouses, retail, and healthcare – and the specialty categories like self-storage, net lease, prisons, cell towers, data centers, and hotels.

More recently, even more specialized REITs have entered REIT-dom, such CorEnergy (COR) and Hannon Armstrong (HASI) – both energy-related - and Uniti Group (UNIT) and Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) – both infrastructure-related.

Who would have ever imagined that Average Joe or Jane could invest in all of these various property sectors? But thanks to the REIT laws, a growing number of new entrants has propelled growth of over 200 REITs (in the U.S) with a combined market capitalization of over $1.1 billion (according to NAREIT).

REITs of all types collectively own more than $3 trillion in gross assets across the U.S., with stock-exchange listed REITs owning approximately $2 trillion in assets. In addition, more than 80 million Americans invest in REIT stocks through their 401(K) and other investment funds (I am writing a REITs and Retirement article later this week).

Keep in mind that by law there are a number of requirements for a company to become a REIT. Most REITs typically pay out all of their taxable income as dividends to shareholders, and in turn, shareholders pay the income taxes on those dividends. To qualify as a REIT a company must:

Invest at least 75% of its total assets in real estate

Derive at least 75% of its gross income from rents from real property, interest on mortgages financing real property or from sales of real estate

Pay at least 90% of its taxable income in the form of shareholder dividends each year (most REITs payout 100%)

Be an entity that is taxable as a corporation

Be managed by a board of directors or trustees

Have a minimum of 100 shareholders

Have no more than 50% of its shares held by five or fewer individuals

Several private ruling letters (or PRLs) from the IRS have paved the way for new companies to covert into a REIT and the primary hurdle that these companies had to clear was over the characterization of steel racking structures as real estate.

From a tax perspective, it's important to recognize that racking is considered "real property," so the depreciation is much longer compared with "personal property." Racks are therefore longer-living assets, and they actually last as long as most buildings (because they are sheltered from the elements).

By converting to a REIT, companies like Equinix (EQIX) and Iron Mountain (IRM) were forced to pay out at least 90% of taxable income to investors, resulting in a substantially higher dividend than it previously paid.

However, in addition to the clarity with regard to the definition of steel racking as real estate, Iron Mountain is considered somewhat of a hybrid as it relates to its REIT peer classification.

Although Data Center REITs like Equinix, Digital Realty (DLR), QTS Realty (QTS), and CyrusOne (CONE) have racking systems, Iron Mountain’s business model is entirely different because of the service components associated with the company’s integrated data management business.

So while many think about Iron Mountain for its thousands and thousands of boxes, the company has a much larger strategy that is more defined by its highly diversified business model that serves over 230,000 customers.

Source: IRM Website

Breaking Down the Business Model

As I referenced- above, there is no direct peer for Iron Mountain, so I will use the closest peer groups – data centers and industrial. The major difference however with Iron Mountain is that the company’s business model is to provide integrated solutions to unify the management of both physical and electronic documents. As you can see below, storage remains Iron Mountain’s core business (62% of revenue) and service represents 38% of revenue.

Source: IRM Q4-18 Supplemental

As viewed below, Records & Information Management remains Iron Mountain’s core business (in orange), and the company also has Data Management (8.7%). Data Centers (5.8%) and Secure Shredding (10.1% of rev.) services. Iron Mountain’s well-balanced platform consists of more than 225,000 organizations around the world, with over 85 million square feet of real estate and over 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries.

Source: IRM Q4-18 Supplemental

Iron Mountain is not a traditional REIT in that the company’s operations drive the value of the company. It’s true that the company does own real estate (27 million square feet vs leases 59 million square feet), but the investment thesis is really rooted in the massive customer base - and the many box/storage customers.

There’s actually a tremendous advantage: Iron Mountain can pass through increases to its customers, and this means that the company is less impacted by rising interest rates.

So when you think about being an investor in Iron Mountain (as disclosed, I am), you should think about the fact that the boxes are the driving force, and Iron Mountain has only 2% customer turnover in a given year - and this means 50% of the boxes that were stored 15 years ago still remain.

Source: IRM Presentation

Iron Mountain’s records management business continues to deliver steady organic revenue growth and strong margin expansion, while at the same time achieving meaningful scale and faster-growing adjacent businesses. The company continues to see strong growth in the box business: organic storage revenue growth increased 1.9% and 2.4% year-over-year in Q4-18 and 2018 respectively, as revenue management continues to contribute positively to growth.

Source: IRM Q4-18 Supplemental

Organic service revenue growth was strong in 2018, growing at 5.4% driven in part by continued strength in Secure Shred as well as momentum in digital projects from our Information Governance and Digital Solutions business or IGDS. An example of this growth is a 5-year agreement with CitiMortgage, which was looking to outsource their non-core business function within their mortgage workflows. Once successfully implemented, Iron Mountain expects to gain 550,000 cubic feet of records plus more than 820,000 files.

Source: IRM Q4-18 Supplemental’

Iron Mountain continues to make progress with shifting the revenue mix to faster growing businesses. Here’s a snapshot of the targeted 2020 revenue mix:

Source: IRM Q4-18 Supplemental

Iron Mountain has expanded its data center footprint globally via IO, Credit Suisse, and EvoSwitch acquisitions. The Q4-18 performance was strong, with full-year revenue of nearly $230 million and adjusted EBITDA of a $100 million. Iron Mountain continues to see solid leasing momentum as it closed out Q4-18 achieving its targeted 10 megawatts of new and expansion leasing for the year, consisting of 261 leases signed with strength in the financial services, professional services and federal vertical.

Also, Iron Mountain has extended its RIM international reach in key markets with acquisitions in South Korea, China, and the Philippines. Volume in the emerging markets continues to grow at a faster clip increasing 7% for 2018. These investments are focused on increasing the scale of the businesses in these geographies and growing market share.

The development pipeline reflects construction in key markets including New Jersey, Phoenix, London and Amsterdam. Subsequent to the end of Q4-18, Iron Mountain acquired a part of the land in Frankfurt with power reserved in a permitted design which will ultimately support 20 megawatts of capacity.

Iron Mountain’s strong performance in 2018 has enhanced the solid foundation and once acquisitions from 2018 are fully incorporated into the base numbers, the business is expected to deliver 4% plus organic adjusted EBITDA growth (going into 2020) well in-line with the original 2020 plan to exit 2020 with a 5% organic EBITDA growth.

Breaking Down the Balance Sheet

Iron Mountain’s lease adjusted leverage ratio at the end of 2018 was 5.6x, comfortably in-line with other rates, especially when considering that the business is more durable than many other REIT sectors. As of December 31, borrowings were 73% fixed-rate, and the weighted average borrowing rate was 4.9%.

Source: IRM Q4-18 Supplemental

Iron Mountain’s well-laddered debt maturity average is 6.2 years with no significant maturities until 2023. Keep in mind, Iron Mountain targets the lower lease adjusted leverage ratio in order to give the company more flexibility to seize opportunities.

Iron Mountain’s strong operating performance and capital discipline has allowed the company to keep leverage flat while borrowing to fund EvoSwitch.

Anticipated new investments will be funded by a combination of cash available from operations, capital recycling and new borrowings supported by the higher expected adjusted EBITDA. The company may also utilize third party capital, particularly for data center development, and equity from its ATM. It expects lease adjusted leverage ratio to improve 10 to 20 basis points from the 5.6x at the end of 2018.

Is the Dividend Safe?

Here’s a snapshot of Iron Mountain’s recent dividend growth history:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see, the company has increased the dividend every year and the payout ratio is healthy, as compared with the peers below:

Let’s examine Iron Mounain’s payout history below:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

As you can see, Iron Mountain has maintained a safe payout history, while the company has continued to grow. Let’s examine the company’s AFFO per share history:

Note: 2019 and 2020 are estimates from FAST Graphs

In 2019, Iron Mountain is expecting revenue to be in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion, adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.08 to a $1.18 and AFFO to be in the range of $870 million to $930 million.

In 2018 Iron Mountain generated 16% growth in AFFO, at the high end of expectations, whilst continuing to reinvest in the growth of the business and paying out its dividend. The strong AFFO performance compares to an increase in fully diluted shares of 7.4% and resulted in a 160-basis points reduction of the payout ratio to 78%.

Beyond Boxes

On a message board on Seeking Alpha last week, someone was comparing Unit (UNIT) with Iron Mountain, suggesting that UNIT’s -50% drop “will look like a playground compared to what is coming ahead for Iron Mountain. Iron Mountain is an once in a lifetime, generation short.”

Without much clarity, it’s hard for me to dissect the meaning of the term “generational short,” but I would not recommend shorting Iron Mountain at all. I have laid out a BUY thesis (for IRM) based upon multiple business drivers, and comparing UNIT’s woes with Iron Mountain isn’t sound reasoning because Iron Mountain has thousands of customers with a solid history of dividend growth.

Now let’s compare Iron’s Mountain’s year-to-date performance with the peers:

As you can see, Iron Mountain has under-performed YTD. Let’s now examine the dividend yield:

As you can see, Iron Mountain has the highest dividend yield overall. Now let’s examine the P/AFFO multiple:

Again, Iron Mountain screens cheap on these metrics, but it’s important to compare “apples to apples” the growth forecast (using FAST Graphs) for Iron Mountain and these peers:

As you can see, Iron Mountain is not projected to grow at the same rate as these industrial and data center REIT peers. That doesn’t necessarily mean that you shouldn’t invest in the stock, it simply suggests that you will be getting an above average dividend yield with modest growth in 2019 and 2020. Also, as viewed below, you can see that Iron Mountain is not generating the same historical dividend growth as it did in the past.

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

Since my article in June 2018, shares in Iron Mountain have accelerated (returning over 20%) and based on price appreciation, we are downgrading from a Strong Buy to a Buy. We think it's sensible to invest capital into this REIT now, but our expectations are less vigorous, given the growth profile and higher leverage. The dividend appears healthy, and investors should anticipate low to mid double-digit returns in 2019. Keep in mind, the company is continuing to evolve and the investment thesis is beyond boxes!

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.