Anglo American: Converting Strong Commodity Prices Into Superior Cash Flow

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCPK:AAUKY) used to be part of the Nest Egg Portfolio after its dividend suspension as I expected the commodity giant to perform well after a period of relatively high capital investments. Fortunately, the scenario played out right and the Nest Egg Portfolio took some profits off the table by selling the position. This doesn’t mean Anglo no longer is a good investment, and now that the company has published its full-year financial results, it’s perhaps an excellent moment to revisit a potential investment.

Anglo American’s main listing is on the London Stock Exchange where it’s listed with AAL as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in London is 4.5M shares, and the current market capitalization is 26B GBP based on the recent share price of 2057 pence. Using a GBP/USD exchange rate of 1.31, Anglo’s market capitalization is approximately $34B.

Anglo American is also part of the iShares MSCI United Kingdom (EWU) with a 1.18% weight.

Excellent production results, good prices and strong cash flows

Anglo American had a good year in 2018 thanks to its copper production rate, which increased from 579,000 tonnes to 668,000 tonnes (1.47 billion pounds), and although the copper was sold at a price of $2.83 per pound (down from $2.90 in 2017), the operating margin actually expanded as Anglo American was able to reduce its operating costs by $0.13 per pound thanks to an excellent performance at Los Bronces where the production increased by about 20%, combined with a 15% cost reduction to $1.45/pound.

Source: Anglo American year-end report

The iron ore operations also put in a good performance. The costs increased by approximately $1/t at Kumba Iron Ore, but as the average price received for the iron ore also increased by the same amount, the operating margin per tonne of product didn’t change and remained stable at $40/t. The consolidated iron ore production decreased due to a lower production rate in Brazil, so this did have a negative impact on the EBITDA of the iron ore segment which fell by approximately $650M, predominantly due to the production suspension at its Minas-Rio mine, which resumed production in December following an inspection of the 529-kilometer=long pipeline, which took eight months.

That’s tough but nothing to worry about considering the EBITDA of the copper division increased by $350M, while the strong situation on the coal and nickel markets combined with an increased coal production (50.4 million tonnes versus 48.9 million tonnes) also resulted in a $554M EBITDA increase in the coal and nickel segments and both elements mitigated the impact of the lower EBITDA in the iron ore division.

Source: Anglo American year-end report

On a consolidated basis, the full-year revenue increased by approximately 5% to $27.6B but due to the slightly higher operating expenses, the operating profit didn’t change at all and remained stable at $5.23B (excluding special items), but this included a $200M increase in the depreciation charges. On an EBITDA basis, the EBITDA in 2018 increased by approximately 4%, pretty much in line with the revenue increase.

Anglo American’s net income also decreased to $3.24B (down from $3.27B), resulting in an EPS of $2.55, which is approximately 1% lower than the $2.57 it generated in 2017.

That’s great, but how much of the paper profit was actually converted into dollars in Anglo American’s treasury.

Source: Anglo American year-end report

Anglo reported an operating cash flow of $7.13B, but this underestimates the true tax cost by $100M and also includes a $28M contribution from changes in the working capital position and excludes the $478M interest expenses and $837M payment to non-controlling interests. When all is said and done, the adjusted operating cash flow generated by Anglo American in FY 2018 was $5.9B (including the investment income) and after deducting the $3.4B in capital expenditures, Anglo’s free cash flow result was approximately $2.5B. That being said, Anglo American spent $567M on expansion capex, which means the adjusted sustaining free cash flow result to $3.1B.

The company’s balance sheet looks much healthier now

That’s an excellent result which allows Anglo American to continue to pay a dividend (total cost: $1.3B in 2018 as the dividend policy calls for a payout of 40% of the underlying earnings) while keeping cash on the balance sheet to either repay debt or to use for general working capital purposes on top of spending the half billion on expanding the production rate.

As of the end of last year, Anglo American had $6.56B in cash on the bank and just short of $9B in gross debt for a net debt position of around $2.5B. That’s definitely fine, but also keep in mind the total amount of deferred tax liabilities is still quite high at almost $4.5B (compared to just $1B in deferred tax assets), so investors should definitely keep that in the back of their minds as well.

Source: Site visit presentation, illustration of the scope of Anglo’s Los Bronces copper mine

But even if you’d include the deferred tax liabilities, Anglo American’s net debt remains extremely manageable as it represents just 0.75 times last year’s EBITDA and the free cash flow result is high enough to repay all debt within 2.5 years. So yes, the debt + tax liabilities is high, but so are the EBITDA and free cash flows.

You could wonder why Anglo is paying almost half a billion per year in interest expenses if it has several billions in cash on the balance sheet. This discrepancy is very likely purely caused by the requirement to keep a certain amount of cash inside South Africa. As of the end of last year, Anglo American had just over $5.3B in South Africa which means the effective cash position for the remainder of its assets was just $1.25B which sounds like a lot, but isn’t really that much considering the size of Anglo American’s worldwide operations so the company’s hands are a bit tied.

Investment thesis

A sustaining free cash flow of $3.1B results in a free cash flow result of $2.44 per share for Anglo American which basically means the company remains very attractive for investors looking for exposure to coal, copper and iron ore.

Now that the health of the balance sheet has been restored, Anglo American can start to look around for new large activities as using its strong cash flows to expand its operational footprint would probably be a good idea. Another issue I’d like to see attended to is the cash requirement for South Africa. Ideally, Anglo American should try to repatriate more cash from South Africa to other countries to reduce its financial risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.