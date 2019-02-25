4 Reasons Energy Transfer Is One Of The Best High-Yield Blue-Chips You Can Buy Today

Risks include: potentially no payout growth for several years, execution risk on growth projects, and over the long-term, the end of the oil & gas age.

Currently, ET is 18% to 29% undervalued, and likely to deliver about 16% to 20% long-term returns, about 2 to 3X what the market is likely to deliver in the coming years.

ET's merger with ETP has transformed it into a SWAN stock with a bullet proof coverage ratio, low-risk self-funding business model, and a strong growth runway that stretches for decades.

Despite a strong recent rally, MLPs like Energy Transfer remain some of the best high-yield bargains you can find today.

I'm a huge fan of undervalued high-yield income growth stocks, because historically these have been great ways to earn generous income and great total returns.

My new model Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio or DVDGP (beating the S&P 500 by 9.5% over nine weeks) is based around buying safe dividend growth stocks at good to great prices.

Due to the contrarian, value-focused nature of the portfolio, energy is our biggest sector (17%) including high-yield MLP blue-chips like Energy Transfer LP (ET).

That's due to the five-year industry bear market that has left such pipeline giants trading at mouthwatering valuations, even after the strong rally off December's lows (34% in two months).

Energy Transfer just reported blowout results, including 29% growth in 2018's adjusted EBITDA, 28% in DCF, and is guiding for about 13% growth in 2019.

Yet despite such impressive growth from one of America's largest midstream giants, the stock remains 18% to 29% undervalued, and that's just one of four reasons I consider this stock is one of the best high-yield investment you can make right now. That's because from today's prices Energy Transfer is likely to deliver 16% to 20% long-term total returns that will probably double or triple the market's performance in the coming years.

1. Merger Transforms Energy Transfer Into A Recession-Resistant SWAN Stock Income Investors Can Trust

On October 18th the ETP/ETE merger was completed after 98% of shareholders voted in favor of it. That merger created a single combined midstream giant with its hand in every part of the American oil & gas value chain.

Energy Transfer owns not just natural gas and oil gathering, storage and transportation infrastructure, but also natural gas liquids or NGL assets, and liquified natural gas or LNG export facilities.

Energy Transfer's geographic diversification is among the best in midstream, with it being just one of three operators that serves all 15 major US oil & gas producing regions of the country.

Better yet, about 87.5% of the MLP's cash flow is under long-term, mostly volume committed, and commodity insensitive contracts.

That means that ET can be thought of as an energy utility, whose cash flow has been growing strongly no matter what energy prices were doing. Even during the oil crash of 2014 to 2016 ET's cash flow remained stable, which is exactly what you want to see from a high-yield sleep well at night or SWAN stock.

But thanks to billions of projects coming online last year, plus the merger, Energy Transfer was able to deliver 14.5% DCF/unit (MLP equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the distribution) growth in 2018.

More importantly, its distribution coverage ratio (DCF/distributions) hit 1.9 in Q4, which was the high end of its guidance. This means that Energy transfer will be retaining about 47% of DCF going forward, as part of its low-risk self-funding business model. For context 1.1 or higher is considered safe in this industry and self-funding MLPs have coverage ratios ranging from 1.2 to 2.0. So Energy Transfer's coverage is among the best in the industry.

That means no more equity issuances are needed to fund its organic growth plans, which call for $5 billion in growth capex in 2019, and is expected to drive about 13% cash flow growth this year. Energy Transfer will be retaining $2.5 billion to $3 billion in DCF (on track for $3 billion given current coverage ratio) which will be levered with modest amounts of low-cost debt to fund its growth ambitions while still deleveraging to a long-term target of 4 to 4.5 debt/Adjusted EBITDA.

And if management delivers on its guidance than the coverage ratio (assuming no distribution hikes) should rise to about 2.15 by the end of 2019, making for an even safer payout, and ever more retained cash flow to invest in growth, buybacks, or allow the MLP to start raising its payout in the future.

Basically self-funding means that gone are the days when Energy Transfer had to worry about liquidity traps caused by low unit prices. No matter how low the stock price might fall, or for how long, Energy Transfer's distribution and growth plans will be unaffected.

(Source: Motley Fool) - note this leverage is for ETO and not the consolidated figure which is 4.6 but trending down over time.

As importantly Energy Transfer has gotten religion on the importance of a strong balance sheet. The self-funding business model, which is becoming the gold standard for midstream (along with IDR eliminations that lower the cost of capital and high coverage ratios that ensure rock solid payout security).

Energy Transfer's current leverage ratio is 4.6 which is below the 5.0 level that credit rating agencies and bond investors consider safe (and in-line with the industry average).

Combine the

recession-resistant, and utility-like nature of its cash flow

one of the highest coverage ratios in the industry

a self-funding business model

a strong and steadily improving balance sheet

and this is why the new Energy Transfer represents a true high-yield blue-chip and SWAN stock that I can recommend for conservative income investors.

But ET's new SWAN status is just the first reason I am so bullish on this MLP (and own it in both DVDGP and my retirement portfolio). The second part of the bullish ET thesis is a long and strong growth runway that will deliver safe payouts, strong cash flow growth, and (eventually) rising distributions for years and likely decades to come.

2. Growth Runway Is Long And Massive

Management expects to spend $5 billion on growth capex this year, and it has $2.25 billion in remaining borrowing power under its revolving credit facility to add to the $3 billion in retained cash flow the current coverage ratio will provide.

Five projects are expected to be completed this year, with another five in 2020. What about 2020 and beyond? While management doesn't provide guidance beyond next year but I'm not worried about ET being able to replenish its growth backlog.

(Source: Enbridge investor presentation)

Despite what many people think, demand for oil and gas continues to grow and is expected to for decades.

The US fracking revolution is going to be a major player in supplying that energy, with the US EIA's estimating that under the right market and technological conditions US oil production might peak at 20 million bpd in 2040.

And in case you think that's overly optimistic, OPEC, who is hardly a fan of US shale, estimates that shale production alone could double to 16 million bpd by 2029.

That's possible thanks to continued advances in fracking technology (fracking 3.0 includes AI driven real-time drilling analysis) and the mighty Permian mega shale formation which might hold up to 250 billion barrels of remaining recoverable oil.

For context that's about what Saudi Arabia's Ghawar superfield (the largest ever discovered) is estimated to have held initially. In other words, the US is sitting on an ocean of oil. And thanks to the latest in fracking tech, the breakeven costs for most of those reserves are under $40 (US crude is about $57 right now).

Energy Transfer is betting big on shale oil with several projects designed to serve the Permian Basin. But crude is hardly the only growth catalyst it's pursuing.

Natural gas liquids like ethane, butane, and propane, are produced alongside oil and gas and are low-cost feedstocks for high margin petrochemicals like ethylene and propylene (used in plastics).

From 2010 and 2017 the US petrochemical industry announce $317 billion in new investments to increase petrochemical production and export capacity, mostly on the US Gulf Coast. According to Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), the industry is telling them that rapid investment will continue or even accelerate in the coming years.

But while NGLs and crude are exciting growth catalysts for midstream stocks like ET, natural gas offers the longest growth runway.

Thanks to LNG export demand US gas production is expected to keep growing slowly but steadily through at least 2050.

Which is why the US is expected to become one of the world's dominant names in LNG exports. This is where ET's Lake Charles LNG import terminal comes in. Energy Transfer is now considering converting this into a three train export facility.

Mind you that's not anytime soon. According to Energy Transfer, “the project is expected to start up in late-2024 or early-2025.” But as my fellow SA contributor Callum Turcan, explains such large LNG projects can cost $15 to $20 billion. For context back in 2018, ET's entire 3-year growth backlog (what it's now completing) was $10 billion in size.

In other words, Lakes Charles LNG could provide plenty of growth opportunities for ET's cash flow alone in the coming years, never mind all the other growth projects it will likely begin and complete. What's more LNG export contracts are generally for 100% of capacity, run 20 years in duration, and have zero commodity risk. So the cash flow generated by Lake Charles would ensure truly utility like cash flow to support a growing distribution.

But exporting natural gas is far from the only export play ET is pursuing.

The MLP already owns two major oil export terminals and plans to expand them and potentially add new ones. That's because America's oil export potential is enormous, possibly as large as 10 million bpd in the future. For context, that's what Saudi Arabia and Russia each produce today, including for domestic consumption. It's also double what the US was producing in 2005, showing what kind of economic miracle shale fracking could be for America's economy. 10 million bpd of oil exports at today's global price ($67) equals $245 billion per year in exports and, if it occurred today, would raise US GDP growth by about 1.3% annually all on its own.

What does the greatest energy production boom in human history mean for midstream stocks like ET? According to the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America nearly $800 billion in new midstream infrastructure being required to support that production growth by 2035 alone.

If the EIA is right about US gas production rising through 2050 (and possibly beyond) then US midstream's potential growth runway is $1+ trillion in size.

Compared to that addressable market, ET's $5 billion in 2019 capex, or even $20 billion for Lake Charles LNG is a drop in the bucket and points to decades of steady cash flow and payout growth ahead of it.

That, in turn, makes ET one of the best high-yield investments you can make today, thanks to a highly attractive payout and total return profile.

3. Payout Profile: Generous And Safe Income Plus Excellent Total Return Potential

The thing that ultimately drives all my investing recommendations (and portfolio buys) is the payout profile which consists of yield, safety, and long-term growth potential. Combined with valuation, this is what tends to determine total returns over time and I'm looking for quality income stocks I can recommend that will likely beat the S&P 500 and preferably deliver double-digit returns for readers (and myself).

MLP Yield Distribution Coverage Ratio 10-Year Expected DCF/Unit Growth Total Return Expected (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential Energy Transfer 7.9% 1.9 6% to 8% 13.9% to 15.9% 15.9% to 19.5% S&P 500 1.9% 2.6 6.4% 8.3% 3% to 8.2%

(Sources: earnings release, Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, F.A.S.T Graphs, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Morningstar, analyst estimates, Yardeni Research, Multipl.com, Moneychimp)

Today Energy Transfer is offering four times the market's yield and with a rock solid distribution backed by long-term contracted, and largely commodity insensitive cash flow. Directly or indirectly (via ownership in ET's general partner) Kelcy Warren (founder, chairman, and CEO) owns 31% of Energy Transfer, which indicates he has a strong incentive to never cut the payout.

Which brings me to the second part of the safe distribution equation, the balance sheet.

MLP Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Energy Transfer 4.6 4.6 BBB- 4.7% Industry Average 4.4 4.5 NA NA

(Sources: earnings release, Gurufocus, F.A.S.T Graphs)

Today Energy Transfer's leverage ratio is way down from years past, and in-line with the industry average. So is the interest coverage ratio, which is why the LP has an investment grade credit rating (and just go an upgrade from Moody's) and low fixed-rate borrowing costs.

Remember that a 5.0 or lower leverage ratio is considered safe by credit rating agencies and bond investors and management says it plans to reduce leverage over time to 4 to 4.5.

How about long-term growth potential? Well because management is so focused on reducing leverage and self-funding growth, payout increases might take a while to materialize. Analysts forecast distribution growth to begin in 2020, which I consider a reasonable and realistic expectation.

But fortunately, stock prices are a function of cash flow and I expect ET to grow its DCF/unit at 6% to 8% over the long-term. Analysts are more bullish, estimating 15.7% CAGR over the next five years. Given the growth runway facing the midstream industry, I consider that the upper end of ET's realistic growth potential.

But for my total return model, I use my more conservative growth estimate which is still good enough to deliver about 15% total returns even if ET's ultra-low valuation never improves.

But keep in mind that right now ET is trading at just 3.2 times operating cash flow. Over the past 13 years the average P/OCF was 13.2 and if the MLP's multiple expands to just 7.9 and analysts are right about that growth rate, then the stock could potentially deliver nearly 38% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

Mind you my valuation-adjusted return model is not nearly that optimistic since I try to be more conservative with my growth assumptions. But my valuation-adjusted total return model says that over the next five to 10 years ET could deliver 16% to 20% CAGR total returns.

For context, the S&P 500 has historically delivered 9.1% CAGR returns and today analyst estimates for the market's next five years range from 3% to 8.3%. In other words, ET is offering

quadruple the yield

slightly faster long-term payout growth potential (S&P 500's 20-year median dividend growth is 6.4%)

two to seven times the total return potential

That kind of sensational return potential, from a high-yield SWAN stock, is just too good to pass up and is almost entirely due to the MLP's absurdly low valuation.

4. Valuation: 18% to 29% Discount To Fair Value Makes This High-Yield Blue-Chip A Very Strong Buy

Energy Transfer, like most stocks (and MLPs), has seen a heck of a rally since the December lows (34% in two months). Yet thanks to a five-year MLP bear market it remains one of the best blue-chip buys you can make today.

MLP Price/Forward DCF 5-Year Average P/DCF Implied 10-Year DCF/Unit Growth Expected DCF Growth Rate Energy Transfer 6.8 15.0 -0.5% 6% to 8% Industry Average 8.3 NA 0.3% NA

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Benjamin Graham)

The average MLP trades at 8.3 times forward DCF (industry equivalent of a PE ratio). That prices in just 0.3% long-term growth for an industry whose growth prospects have literally never been brighter and whose balance sheets have never been stronger.

ET, despite being an above average MLP in terms of assets/safety profile, is trading at less than 7 times forward DCF, which actually prices in slightly negative growth over the next decade. Remember DCF/unit grew 14.5% in 2018 and is expected to rise 13% this year.

Mid-single digit cash flow multiples for a fast-growing stock is a rare opportunity and I recommend jumping on it because ET is poised for major multiple expansion in the coming years. That means a valuation boost that will add to the generous and safe yield.

How big of a valuation boost can investors expect? To answer that I turn to my favorite valuation method for income stocks, dividend yield theory.

Since 1966 DYT is the only method asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has used to recommend stocks. The results have been decades of beating the market by 10% with 10% lower volatility to boot. According to S&P, less than 7% of mutual fund managers can even match the S&P 500 over 15 years. IQT has managed to beat it by 10% over twice that time frame not to mention much shorter ones as well.

Which is why DYT is the cornerstone of my valuation-adjusted total return model and is what drives my investing decisions. But what exactly is DYT? Merely the comparison of a stock's yield to its historical yield. Yields, like most valuation metrics, tend to mean revert as long as the investment thesis doesn't break. Thus the historical yield approximates fair value.

Yield 5-Year Average Yield Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value 10-Year CAGR Valuation Boost Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential 7.9% 6.5% 18% 22% 2.0% 15.9% to 17.9%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Moneychimp)

Today DYT says Energy Transfer is 18% undervalued, has 22% upside potential to fair value and investors can expect a return to fair value over a 10 year period to deliver a 2% CAGR valuation boost (on top of yield and units appreciating at the rate of cash flow growth).

But there is another valuation approach I consider useful, Morningstar's conservative three-stage discount cash flow estimates.

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Discount To Fair Value Value Rating (1 to 5 Stars) Upside To Fair Value Long-Term CAGR Return Boost Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential $22 29% 5 Stars (Very Strong Buy) 42% 3.6% 17.5% to 19.5%

(Source: Morningstar)

And I'm not kidding when I say that Morningstar is super conservative. The above DCF fair value estimate bakes in just 3% long-term DCF growth, which is far below the 6% to 8% I expect (and over 15% that analysts do according to Factset Research). Yet even with such low growth expectations, Morningstar estimates ET is still 29% undervalued, meaning the stock could jump 42% without becoming overpriced. That's why Morningstar has a 5-star valuation rating on Energy Transfer, which is their equivalent of a "very strong buy".

That lines up with my own valuation scale which lists ET as a "strong buy" under DYT but a "very strong buy" using Morningstar's fair value estimate. Of course, that's only for investors comfortable with the stock's risk profile.

Risks To Consider

While the distribution is safe, there are still risk factors ET investors have to be aware of before buying the stock.

Energy Transfer's gold jewel assets i its Texas intrastate pipeline network which is highly regulated but unmatches in size and reach. That creates a wide-moat, cash-rich asset that Energy Transfer won't be able to recreate easily in the future.

Don't get me wrong the projects it's working on are solid sources of future cash flow, BUT they are also more commodity sensitive than its legacy assets. While 85% to 90% of cash flow is unaffected by commodity prices, that is larger than many other midstream blue-chips (ENB's figure is just 2%).

The risk to ET is that once those initial long-term contracts (obtained before project construction starts) then future market rates might be less than they are today, resulting in a decrease in future cash flow from any unregulated project it completes.

And the big risk to any midstream is execution, specifically bringing projects into service on time and on budget. That's not always easy, especially with environmentalists frequently suing to revoke permits and regulatory approvals. But on top of that ET has a mixed track record on execution in general, with some major projects facing major and costly delays in the past plus industrial accidents.

Management owns up to that, with CFO Tom Long telling analysts at the latest conference call the LP is focused on improving its execution track record.

We've grown so much. We made some mistakes, and specifically now I'd like to talk about Pennsylvania. And we're gonna take our medicine and fix those mistakes and complete good projects from this point forward. Not to insinuate that everything we've done has been bad. It's just we've made some mistakes that we're not proud of. So you'll see that improved, and when we don't make those mistakes again then our costs are going to improve and the predictability of those costs are likewise gonna approve." - Tom Long, CFO (emphasis added)

Kelcy Warren, Chairman, and CEO explained that a key method ET plans to improve execution in the future is stricter reporting on project progress.

We've done a reorganization. The engineering construction now reports directly to me. Operations, which is -- We're so big and just got to be overwhelming here we had so much growth, but engineering operations is under Matt Ramsay, who reports to me. Kevin Smith runs engineering and operations, and Kevin has assembled pretty much a new team, pretty much, some new faces and some just moved over. But I'm really pleased with the organization, and I'm really pleased with the approach that I'm seeing at this stage. And we'll continue to show improvement." - Kelcy Warren, CEO (emphasis added)

Finally, I want to address a major fear that many investors have over midstream stocks, which is that renewable energy is going to soon make their assets obsolete.

Now it's true that green energy is growing quickly and that's expected to continue.

Between 2018 and 2050 the EIA estimates that renewables will be the fastest growing energy source and generate 31% of electricity by mid-decade. But natural gas is going to gain market share in the world's energy mix, due to the switch from coal to gas for baseload power (which is needed for EVs).

What if the EIA is wrong and the world's government's institute some game-changing legislation ala "the green new deal"? Well, actually such fears are overblown because history has shown that such climate change legislation is nearly always pure posturing with very little follow through.

As BjØrn Lomborg recently pointed out in a great article

The 2015 Paris climate agreement is a great example of this. Countries made a grandiose commitment to keep the global increase in temperature well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, but all their promises together add up to less than 1% of what’s needed. New analysis shows that only 17 countries – including Algeria and Samoa – are actually meeting their commitments, in most cases because they promised very little." - BjØrn Lomborg (emphasis added)

Why are world government so eager to make empty promises? Because it turns out that delivering on promises to go "carbon neutral" (as New Zealand has) is incredibly expensive and voters and taxpayers just won't stand for it.

A government-commissioned report by the respected New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) shows that just reducing emissions to 50% of 1990 levels in 2050 would cost NZ$28 billion ($19.2 billion) annually by 2050. For a country like New Zealand, with a population the size of Ireland or Costa Rica, that’s a big deal, about what the government spends now on its entire education and health-care system. And that’s only the cost of getting halfway to the carbon-neutrality target. According to the NZIER report, getting all the way will cost more than NZ$85 billion annually, or 16% of projected GDP, by 2050. That is more than last year’s entire national budget for social security, welfare, health, education, police, courts, defense, environment, and every other part of government combined." - BjØrn Lomborg (emphasis added)

But you know who is actually reducing CO2 emissions the most? The US, which pulled out of the Paris Climate Change accords under President Trump.

Meanwhile, the ever righteous EU, famous for spending tens of billions per year on green energy (and who enjoys far higher electric rates and slower economic growth as a result) is increasing its emissions while lambasting the US for failing to fight climate change. In fact, the EU was the country with the 4th largest CO2 emission increases in 2017.

How can this be? Because of the fracking revolution that misguided environmentalists oppose at every turn.

Due to super cheap and abundant natural gas industrial and electric CO2 intensity has been declining and is expected to continue to do so (thanks largely to replacing coal power plants). In fact, thanks to cheap gas (which is what is really killing coal) US per capita CO2 emissions in 2017 were the lowest in 67 years.

The point is that risks are about fears of what might go wrong don't trump the facts about both the economy and the fundamentals of a company/LP. In this case, renewable energy, while fast-growing, isn't going to replace or even stop rising total oil & gas demand, at least not for several decades. That's due to a fast-growing world population and strong economic growth from emerging markets like China and India.

Yes, one-day oil & gas demand will likely start declining, BUT anyone who tells you that day is coming within the next decade is either misguided or participating in wishful thinking.

While ET may not be a "buy and hold forever stock" (no oil & gas company/LP is) for the next 10 to 30 years, it's likely to make a great high-yield investment.

Bottom Line: Energy Transfer Is One Of The Best High-Yield Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

Don't get me wrong, I fully understand why long-suffering MLP investors, especially those who owned ETP, might be skeptical of my claims that the new Energy Transfer is a high-yield SWAN stock, or will deliver excellent market-beating returns in the future.

However, good value investing is about recognizing when a company/LP's fundamentals have permanently changed for the better. I'll fully admit that ET's management team has had its fair share of big mistakes over the years, resulting in two payout cuts for ETP investors.

However, now that Kelcy Warren is running a combined MLP, his interests are 100% aligned with regular investors (he owns 31% of ET), thus his steadfast resolve to ensure a safe distribution that will survive in all industry/economic/interest rate environments.

As long as management can deliver on its promise of stronger execution on growth projects in the future, fast-growing DCF will continue to improve ET's fundamentals, lower its risk profile, and likely lead to significant multiple expansion in the coming years.

That means investors can enjoy a safe 7.9% yield (that could beat the market all on its own over the coming half-decade), plus long-term total returns that are likely to be two or three times what the S&P 500 delivers in the coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.